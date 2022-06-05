The Best Headphones and Wireless Earbud Deals Are Here: $99 2nd Gen AirPods, $88 JBL Live Earbuds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

How’s your week going? Wait, don’t answer that question.

How would your week be going if you could save $100 or more on premium wireless earbuds and the best noise-canceling headphones from top brands like Apple, Beats, JBL, and Samsung? We’re guessing it would be at least a little bit better.

We’ve got a couple of great headphone deals that will surely put a smile on your face. In this roundup, you’ll find the best deals on both wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones and some of the most amazing discounts on AirPods, AirPods Max headphones, and other popular audio products.

Seriously, the headphone deals are super impressive for June. As summer arrives, retailers are dropping prices to their lowest ever on AirPods and other popular gadgets.

Below, you’ll find the best deals on headphones and wireless earbuds at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers. Some of these deals may be ending soon, so take advantage of the savings before you miss out! These prices were last updated on June 5 at 1:00 p.m.

REVIEW: The Sony Link Buds Are a Unique Take on Earbuds

Apple AirPods (Second Generation)

We know that $99 AirPods might sound like a typo or mistake, but we swear we’re not hallucinating. Now that Apple has newer AirPods for sale, Amazon has dropped prices on the previous generation to just $99.99. We don’t know how much longer this discount will be available — or when these earbuds will go out of stock! — but these were considered the world’s best wireless earbuds until recently.

SAVE $60

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s 2nd and 3rd Generation AirPods are on sale, but the AirPods Pro are also being offered at a great price. At $179, you better order these AirPods Pro while they’re still in stock and on sale, as they’re sure to sell out fast. With this price drop, you save $69 on these wireless earbuds for total savings of 28%.

Amazon

Apple AirPods (Third Generation)

Apple’s Third-Generation AirPods are slightly less expensive than their regular retail price of $180. These beloved headphones are down to $149.99, so this is the perfect time to buy them if you’re in need of (or just want) an upgrade.

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphone

At $87.79, these JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Headphones are an impressive deal. They offer immersive sound and provide up to 20 hours of battery life, with up to 6 hours of playback and an additional 14 hours from its charging case in just one charge. A 10-minute charge can additionally give you an hour boost if you need to power up quickly. These buds are truly wireless and offer clear stereo calls without background noise interference.

41% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

If you buy these straight from Apple, you’re doing yourself a disservice. Right now, you can save up to $70 on these incredible headphones through Amazon. Even at their full price, these are some of the best headphones in the world. iPhone users will have unparalleled synchronicity between their phone and headphones, where once you pair to your headset, you never really have to worry about it again. Not to mention the incredible sound quality, long battery life, and spatial sound with dynamic head tracking.

Courtesy of Amazon

Beats Solo3

The 40-hour battery life is the sort of stuff that turns heads. That’s right, 40 hours. You can literally fly around the world and not need to charge this headset. And the recharging is equally as impressive as five minutes of charging provides three hours of listening time. They are comfortable, sound great, and are now available on Amazon for $70 off!

NOW 35% OFF

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL Tune 120TWS

The JBL Tune 120TWS thump and are incredibly affordable at Amazon right now. You can score these true wireless earbuds in four different colors for just $49.95. It’s worth noting the pink pair is not on sale. Regardless of which color you choose, you’ll enjoy four hours of run time and a charging case that provides an hour’s worth of listening with just a 15-minute charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

REVIEW: The Ultimate Ears Fits Earbuds Are the Most Comfortable Earbuds Ever

JBL Tune 660NC

Many noise-canceling headphones can be on the pricey side, but JBL’s Tune 660NC model retail for around $100 and often fall below that price point on Amazon and at some of the other big-box electronics retailers. The Tune is one model down from the JBL Live 660NC, which also often goes on sale, but with 44 hours of battery time while using JBL’s active noise-cancelling mode and Pure Bass sound, these are a more than acceptable fallback option.

$30 OFF!

Courtesy of Amazon

HyperX Cloud Flight

Earbuds and noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones aren’t the only types of headphones you can score. Right now, you can save $40 on these excellent gaming headphones that have 30 hours of battery life, a detachable noise-canceling microphone, and incredible sound quality. If you want top-of-the-line gaming headphones at a discount, you should jump on this deal ASAP.

Courtesy of Amazon

JBL Quantum 300

Look, we all love the idea of wireless everything: chargers, phones, internet. But there is something to say about a wired connection, and these gaming headphones from JBL make that case and then some. You don’t have to stress about batteries or sound or voice lag with wired. That means you’re genuinely plugged in, hearing everything as it happens. And thanks to the built-in mic, you’ll sound crystal clear as you blast your pals to pixels, game in and game out.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s Pro version of the Galaxy Buds (which features a whole host of smart features, including active noise cancellation and more) is down $15 at Amazon. While that’s not the cheapest we’ve seen them, the savings are nothing to scoff at, considering those features and the extremely comfortable fit.

SAVE $15 NOW

Amazon

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones

Apple and Beats by Dre aren’t making the Solo Pro any longer, having moved on to new models, but that means you can get a deep discount on the previous model. Walmart has dropped the on-ear, noise-canceling headphones to $99, making these a steal if you don’t mind not having the latest version.

SAVE $50

Walmart

Otium Bluetooth Headphones

Are you looking for the cheapest headphones you can find with a good deal? Well, friend, your search has finally come to an end. You’ve found yourself the absolute best headphone deal. Do they have spectacular sound? Heck no! But over 16,000 reviewers gave these wireless buds five stars because they’re affordable and do what they advertise. If you need a new pair of buds to help get you through workout sessions this spring, these are them. With a price point around $20, we’re not sure what more to say.

Amazon

Let's get saving — check out the best deals you can find around the web right now! 💸https://t.co/SUZKxL7g3d — SPY.com (@SpyDotCom) March 9, 2022

The Best Amazon Deals for Prime Members