The Best Karaoke Microphones for Singing Along to Your Favorite Tunes

Ah, karaoke night. The best night of the week. There’s nothing better than the high you get whilst Sweet Home Alabama-ing across the bartop at the pub down the street or belting out the words to “Let It Go” from Frozen in the comfort of your pajamas in front of your family. But, there’s one thing we can agree on when it comes to karaoke night. Aside from having fun, the most important part of singing karaoke is letting your angelic voice be heard, and that’s nothing you can do without the best karaoke microphones.

Let’s keep it real: the best karaoke machines don’t always come with the best karaoke mics. A lot of the time, what comes with the machine is a lightweight, muffled piece of crap. This isn’t 2005, people. We’re not going to settle for Limewire-quality vocals. We want to sound good. We want to sound clean. We want to sound like a mix between Fergie and Jesus. Therefore, whether you’re hosting your next karaoke night at home, in your yard or at the local bar, you need to ensure you come prepared with the best karaoke microphones that money can buy.

If you’re confused about what to look for when shopping for the best karaoke microphones, keep in mind that Bluetooth karaoke microphones and wireless karaoke microphones will also do the trick as long as it has other features such as echo and volume controls that you may desire. Some karaoke microphones even come preloaded with songs if you don’t feel like fiddling with connectivity or just want a mic that does it all.

Ready to let your voice be heard? Then warm up those vocals, pick out the best karaoke song you can find, and ensure you’re working with a solid karaoke microphone. If you’re looking for some help, check out our top picks below. Whether you’re looking for the best karaoke microphones for adults or the best karaoke microphones for kids, this list has it all.

1. Motown Magic Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

BEST OVERALL

If you love karaoke, this Motown Magic Karaoke Microphone is going to become your favorite new device — and, SPY editors know because we’ve tested this one personally.

It features a simple Bluetooth connection that seamlessly connects to your favorite apps like Spotify, Apple Music, or YouTube so you can sing any song and an extensive battery life that offers 8 hours of play on just 2 hours of charging time. Equipped with stereo acoustic speakers, there are simple sliding volume controls and voice effects that allow you to add high-pitch, low-pitch, chipmunk, and echoing sounds for non-stop entertainment.

However, the best feature of this powerful karaoke mic is that it comes preloaded with 30 famous songs once sung by notable artists like Stevie Wonder, Jackson 5, and Marvin Gaye, including “Superstition” and “ABC.” Although it’s marketed to children, don’t let this mic fool you into thinking it’s just a toy. It comes fully equipped with all the bells and whistles to entertain anyone of any age.

2. BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

RUNNER UP

When it comes to the best karaoke microphones, BONAOK’s is a diamond among stones. It has a sleek, ergonomic design to it that will stay firmly grasped even in the hands of the clammiest of singers. It uses a high-quality Bluetooth module that can be used as a speaker, player and recorder for all of your musical needs. With this wireless karaoke microphone, you can even play music directly from it for TV-less fun. Switch around and play with different modes via the mic on the provided buttons for added enjoyment.

3. Shure PGA48-LC Cardioid Dynamic Vocal Microphone

BEST CLASSIC STYLE

Got clarity? With Shure’s karaoke mic, you sure will. This bad boy is designed to give a crystal clear listening experience for audience members cheering on each person on stage. It has that classic microphone design you’re used to seeing on TV back when American Idol was popular and the one you pretended you were singing into as a kid with a hairbrush in your bedroom. The best part about this microphone is how well it picks up just your voice by leaving all unwanted noise around in the dust.

4. eKids Disney Frozen 2 Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

BEST FOR KIDS

Your kids will have an absolute blast with this eKids Disney Frozen 2 Karaoke Microphone. It connects to any Bluetooth-enabled device so your child can stream their favorite songs as they sing along. It works in conjunction with Siri and Google Assistant for the ultimate voice control, allowing kids to skip songs, playback, and more. The colorful LED lights will be the highlight of any party or sleepover while echo speech and sound effects will help them feel like their favorite character or singer.

5. Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0

BEST FOR THE CAR

From the likes of Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama, James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show has drawn in fans from all over the globe for years upon years now — and for good reason. It’s absolutely hysterical. Now, you can transform your very own car into the set of a Carpool Karaoke segment using The Mic 1.0. This awesome mic has the power to seamlessly connect to your vehicle’s FM tuner, through aux or through Bluetooth so you and your friends can jam out on your next road trip. Talk about the ride of your life.

6. Bietrun Wireless Microphone

BEST PAIR

What’s a great karaoke night without a couple of duets? A karaoke night without “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease is a karaoke night that simply no one should be attending. Thankfully, Bietrun’s wireless karaoke microphones are here to save the day. For just $60, you can snag two stellar-sounding microphones ready to get the audience going. Expect no radiation or unwanted howling when these babies are close together either. Just you, your best bud and all of the duets you guys can think of.

7. Wireless Express Sing-Along Bling Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

BEST LED LIGHTS

You’ll be able to sing your heart out in style with this karaoke microphone. This blinged-out microphone basically works with all karaoke-related apps so you can use it wherever you want. Connect to your smartphone, tablet or laptop to make any occasion feel like an open mic night. Packed with an SD card slot, echo ability, earphone port, and fun LED lights, you’re definitely going to have a ball with this.

8. BlueFire Bluetooth Karaoke Wireless Microphone

BEST PRICE

So, you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg for the best karaoke microphone, but you still want the best karaoke microphone. Don’t worry, we’re the same way sometimes. Lucky for you, this wireless karaoke microphone from BlueFire will meet all of your needs at a price just about anybody can afford. This baby can be used as a mic, Bluetooth speaker, loudspeaker and recorder, easily becoming the best mic you never knew you needed. It serves high-quality audio with three layers of high-density noise reduction that creates a stellar environment for sound to thrive. Now, who’s ready to sing?

9. Uncommon Goods Karaoke Microphone Speaker

MOST PORTABLE

Ditch the karaoke bar this weekend and sing quite literally anywhere with this microphone made for any and all on-the-go situations. Simply download your favorite karaoke app and sing your heart out at your parents’ place, on vacation, in the diner or at the Grand Canyon. No stage-fright ever because there is quite literally no stage! Serenade your BFF or bae, mom or dad, son or daughter.

10. Singing Machine Kids Karaoke Microphone Backpack

BEST CHILDREN’S BACKPACK

How cute are these backpack karaoke microphones for kids? This adjustable plush character backpack features your choice of either a dinosaur, panda, or unicorn and comes equipped with a built-in speaker and microphone. Each backpack microphone comes preloaded with four songs, two fun sound effects, and has a record and playback function so your children can playback the sound of their voice whenever they’d like.

