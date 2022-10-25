The Best Outdoor TVs Don’t Let Screen Glare Stop You From Enjoying the Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Man, this cabana truly has it all! Drinks a-plenty, super-cool customizable lighting, and the tiki theming goes a long way at making this decade-in-the-making poolside lounge look and feel like a true-blue tropical getaway. But there’s something missing, isn’t there?

A staple of any outdoor entertainment space, big or small, is an outdoor TV, and if you’re serious about adding one to your property, do make sure it actually is an outdoor TV. Regular LED and OLED sets may look great in the living room, but sticking these bad boys outside is a surefire shortcut to your treasured TV’s expiration.

Outdoor TVs are specifically made to handle the elements. They have a protective casing that makes them weatherproof (for the most part) and keeps water from getting into the media bay (all the connections on the back of the TV).

You’ll notice that outdoor TVs are a bit more expensive than even your best 65-inch TV. If you brought your TV from inside your home outside, there is a good chance you wouldn’t even be able to see what’s on the screen from all the sun glare. Not only are outdoor TVs weatherproof, but they also have the technology to help you actually see the screen even when the sun is bearing right down on it.

With an outdoor TV, you can turn your outdoor BBQs into legendary events. A beer, your buds, and the game all happening outside thanks to an outdoor TV that can handle whatever the weather throws at it.

How We Chose the Best Outdoor TVs

When selecting the best outdoor televisions for sale in 2022, we considered a range of factors including price, brightness, picture quality, smart features, and weatherproofing.

Price: Goes without saying but the increased fee you’re paying for outdoor weatherproofing is going to come at a pretty penny. We did our best to find TVs that won’t entirely break the bank.

Brightness: When you watch TV outside it’s—more than likely—going to be pretty bright out. You’ll want a TV that’s capable of producing a really bright image during the daytime. At a minimum, aim for a display with 700 nits, especially if you’re putting the television in a space where it will get a lot of sunlight.

Picture Quality: If you’re going to pony up this price, the unit needs to have the best possible picture quality. The TVs you’ll find here are all 4K UHD displays, many of which also have HDR.

Smart Features: You’ll want to be sure the TV can connect to Wi-Fi for streaming purposes at the very least.

Weatherproofing: Nothing worse than buying a TV and realizing it can’t withstand the rain, right? Each of these TVs is capable of withstanding hot and cold temperatures and has a high level IP rating for water and dust.

With that in mind, here are our recommendations for the best outdoor TVs for sale in 2022.

1. SunBrite Veranda TV

BEST OVERALL

The Sunbrite Veranda sports a rustproof aluminum exterior to protect against the elements. Even the back of the TV where the connections are hosted are protected by thick gaskets to prevent water from getting in. Speaking of connectivity, it hosts a bevy of connection options including three HDMI ports and a single USB. And with 4K resolution and HDR, there’s no need to run back inside to catch the game, because this TV boasts the quality worthy of an epic play. Its hot and cold resistance runs from -24 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. And while the TV doesn’t provide an official nit rating, it is 50% brighter than normal televisions.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Element Electronics 55-Inch TV

BEST BUDGET OPTION

For a relatively low cost, this 55-inch Element set is one of the more affordable outdoor TVs on our list, and it comes with some pretty awesome features, too. Classed as a Partial Sun TV, the tempered anti-glare panel is designed to ward off as much sunlight from the display as possible, and the IP55 rating means that the TV’s casing is proofed against most forms of moisture and debris. We also love the onboard integration of the Roku TV OS and support for HDR10, delivering bright and colorful picture to a set that’s already optimized to get you up close and personal with the movies and TV shows you love most.

3. Furrion Aurora Outdoor TV

BEST MID-LEVEL

Nothing says you are the king of entertainment like a massive TV in your backyard. It’s certainly is not cheap, but you’ll be the champion of all BBQs and outdoor hangouts with Furrion’s 65-inch TV. Beyond it being huge, it also looks great with 4K resolution and HDR. The TV is built to withstand substantial temperate swings and is all-weather rated, meaning it’s not just gigantic, but built tough as well thanks to smart design features like a weather-tight connection bay in the back. Plus, the 750 nits brightness rating will hold up well under direct sunlight, which means that stunning vivid 4K UHD and HDR picture won’t falter even when the sun is at its most glaring. The one thing that does hold this back is a lack of built-in WiFi, but it’s nothing a connected Roku or Fire stick can’t handle.

Amazon

4. Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K

BEST SPLURGE

Samsung decided to join the outdoor TV space with The Terrace QLED 4K. And you’ll be happy they did considering the 4K resolution combined with the awesome Tizen operating system that makes it easy to find all of your favorite content and shows. Making things even easier, this TV can connect to your network WiFi, so even though you’re outside, you can still tell Alexa to turn off the kitchen light you accidentally left on (if you have smart lighting). It’ll look great even when the sun is shining on the screen thanks to anti-glare technology, although you do have the option to purchase a partial or full sun version of the unit, depending upon where you decide to place it. While Samsung doesn’t provide an official nits rating, it is “outdoor optimized” to ensure the sun won’t ruin the picture.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. SunBrite Pro Series

BEST FOR NO-SHADE

When your backyard doesn’t have any shade or coverings, but you still want a TV for entertaining, the SunBrite Pro Series has anti-glare technology and a protective glass shield for “enhanced solar tolerance” to deal with direct sunlight and still make the display look great. It doesn’t sport 4K resolution like the other TVs, and it is only 42-inches, making it one of the smaller options. It does include its own soundbar, which helps to offset not having smart features like WiFi or 4K. Additionally, there’s no official nit rating but does feature a picture that’s “3X brighter” than standard TVs. If you’ve got shade, we recommend our pick for best overall, but if you’re exposed to straight sunlight, you should consider this outdoor TV instead.

Courtesy of Best Buy

6. Peerless AV Neptune 55-Inch TV

ALSO CONSIDER

Peerless is a noteworthy name in the world of outdoor TVs, and when it comes to seamless performance, impressive visuals, and tough weatherproofing, the Peerless-AV Neptune 55-inch is one of the best 4K sets on the market. Featuring LG’s intuitive webOS platform for all your Netflix and Hulu streaming needs, the Neptune is also compatible with LG’s ThinQ AI, allowing you to control and manage all the smart devices on your property, from awning-mounted floodlights to motion sensors and door locks. And while it’s a bit on the expensive side, a little over $2,000 is about par for the course when it comes to most outdoor TV brands, so no real surprises there.

Courtesy of Peerless AV

7. Full Sun Series Outdoor TV

ANOTHER GREAT OPTION

When the sun in the sky leaves no place for your outdoor TV to hide, dreams of cabana awnings will not suffice. Instead, you should invest in a powerful outdoor screen that can withstand the harshest rays of the warring ball of light in the sky. Enter the Seura Full Sun Series, a TV built to withstand the elements and bring the picture, regardless of how blue the sky may be. Clocking close to 2,000 nits, this is one of the absolute brightest TVs that money can buy, and when you factor in the HDR capabilities, IP55 rating, and temperature performance range (-40 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit), the heavy price tag starts to make more sense. Although for the dollars this one demands, it would have been nice to include some built-in smart TV features (separate streaming device required).

Courtesy of Seura

8. KUVASONG 55″ Outdoor TV

AMAZON’S CHOICE

If you need a second opinion on an outdoor TV, Amazon has selected this 55″ KUVASONG outdoor television as its “Amazon’s Choice” product. They’ve picked well, as the unit comes with included WiFi, an external soundbar, a 1500 nit brightness rating, a display with included anti-glare. However, the TV is not waterproof, so you’ll definitely need to get a cover for it. But if you’re willing to make that trade for a variety of really fantastic features, you’ll find a lot to love with this selection.

Amazon

9. Furrion Aurora 43-Inch TV

BEST COMPACT OUTDOOR TV

Not every cabana has the real estate for a monolithic screen, but if your space-starved lounge is still in need of a TV that can deliver pulse-pounding HDR thrills while contending with the throes of Mother Nature, look no further than Furrion’s Aurora 43-inch Full Shade Outdoor TV. With its IP54 rating, -27 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit temperature range, and intelligent auto-brightness controls, if you’re looking for something on the small side, the Aurora 43-inch is the way to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

