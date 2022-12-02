The 16 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online in 2022

It’s no secret that vinyl is blowing up. Since 2011, the world has seen astronomical growth in vinyl sales, going from just 1.7% of physical music sales to 50.4% in only ten years. This makes it official, vinyl records have singlehandedly become the most popular physical music format, beating out CDs for the first time since 1991, according to MRC. Vinyl records are officially back and better than ever and this time, they aren’t going anywhere.

For the past couple of years, SPY has been including the best record players within our yearly Christmas gift guide. Why? Because vinyl record players make a great gift for any music lover, whether they’re old, young or anywhere in between. Adding to a record collection can become extremely fulfilling and sometimes, your collection might become a lot more money down the road.

But, for any new or old record player owner, some folks might be wondering in this digitally-forward world, where exactly are the best places to buy vinyl records online?

Where to Buy Vinyl Records Online

We think most vinyl collectors would agree that supporting your local record store should always be a priority. It’s always more fun to dig through the crates and find a hidden gem than it is to just click “add to cart.” But there’s still plenty of value in buying records online. You might not have a great record store near you, for example. Plus, if you’re looking for something very specific, you might have a hard time finding it at your local shop. Additionally, some of the best places to buy vinyl records online have a number of exclusive, limited LPs that can consist of specialized album artwork or colorful discs you won’t be able to find elsewhere.

From big box retailers to independent online stores, we’ve rounded up the best places to buy vinyl online. Just make sure you keep your records clean.

Whether you’re a serious vinyl enthusiast or you’re just looking to get started, Turntable Lab makes things easy. The NY-based independent store has a sleekly-designed and easy-to-navigate website, unlike some people (we still love you, Amoeba). Turntable Lab is pretty much a one-stop shop; buy turntables, speakers and even media stands, all from their website. Plus, they have great guides on vinyl care and how-tos.

VNYL is one of the most unique ways to grow your vinyl record collection in 2022. But, how exactly does it work? Well, unlike any other places to buy vinyl records online that we’ve included so far, VNYL sends folks three records a month that they think buyers might like based on their music taste. I reviewed VNYL back in 2020 and my experience was pretty great. All in all, VNYL is something every vinyl record collector needs to try at least once.

As someone that’s been purchasing vinyl records from Urban Outfitters over the course of the past few years, I have to say that Urban Outfitters started out with a pretty bad rap when it comes to their records. In the beginning, UO was creating candy-colored exclusive pressings teeny-boppers (like myself, at the time) would geek over. But, when placing them onto a record player, they’d sound like… well… shit. I don’t know what it is they did, but in recent years, Urban Outfitters stepped up its game tremendously. Every record I’ve purchased in the past two years has sounded pristine and the brand has some of today’s most popular current artists, which is so exciting to have in a vinyl format.

If you collect anything, there’s a good chance you’ve looked for it on eBay. eBay is a great option for any serious collectors; unusual and rare is pretty much eBay’s MO. Of course, it’s not so much a retailer as it is a marketplace for third-party vendors, so it’s best suited for people who already know what they’re looking for. If you just want to browse, eBay has a great selection of independent record stores, such as Austin’s Piranha Records.

As the world’s biggest no-brainer, you can absolutely purchase a number of popular vinyl records on Amazon. And, the best part about it, is that these records will be at your house in no time thanks to Prime. They also have a new vinyl of the month club that lets you listen to new records.

While Waxwork primarily focuses on horror films, Mondo has a broader scope, creating one-of-a-kind records including horror movies, anime, action movies, 90s films and even TV shows, such as the soundtrack from Apple’s Severance. Mondo was founded in 2004 as part of the movie chain Alamo Drafthouse and originally focused on t-shirts, but the company was perfectly primed for the return of vinyl. The Severance Outtie vinyl is expected to ship in May 2023, though there are plenty of in-stock options to choose from.

As one of the last bastions of in-person retail of physical media, Barnes and Noble has been keeping the book industry going strong. Unsurprisingly, they also have a great selection of records. Because they’re a one-stop shop for book lovers of all ages, their vinyl selection is similarly pretty diverse, ranging from current pop acts to classic artists, and they have some exclusives. You won’t find any deep cuts or collector grails, but if you’re rounding out your record collection, make B&N one of your stops.

Rough Trade is a UK-based in-person and online record store dedicated to bringing LP must-haves to folks around the world. Rough Trade’s wide catalog of LPs range from online exclusives only purchasable on artists’ websites upon being sold at Rough Trade, all-black LPs and even Routh Trade exclusives you won’t be able to find elsewhere. The store is also a record label for a number of today’s popular artists, including Sufjan Stevens and Princess Nokia, to name a few.

Say you’re looking for something super specific. Maybe it’s a very specific exclusive that sold out years before you started your collection, a first pressing, whatever. Odds are, you’ll be able to find it on Discogs. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but it’ll be there eventually. Discogs is a website dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from anywhere and everywhere so folks can find exactly what it is they’re looking for. Discogs is hyper-comprehensive, too, so you’ll get all of the information you could possibly want to know about a record before purchasing, leaving no surprises. Most records sold at Discogs are used, but you will be able to find some rarer new LPs as well.

Part of the fun of record shopping is digging through the crates, or, if you’re a hardcore collector, digging through the crates under the crates. You lose some of that by shopping on streamlined, easy-to-navigate sites. The shockingly out-of-date eil.com brings some of that feeling back. The company was founded in 1987, and the website looks like it hasn’t been updated a single time. Much of the catalog skews toward the 60s-80s with lots of Rolling Stones and Hendrix, but there are plenty of new releases, too. Plus, they have an impressive collection of rare vinyl.

Founded in 2013, Vinyl Me, Please is one of the OGs in the world of record-of-the-month clubs, and they’re still going strong. Since then, they’ve since expanded to be an all-encompassing online record store, with convenient filters for genre. Plus, they have an impressive range of VMP exclusives, such as this pressing of Nikki Lane’s country/Americana album Denim & Diamonds, limited to 1,000 pressings.

If you’re a horror movie fan, or just a movie fan in general, then Waxwork Records should be on your radar. They have an impressive selection of soundtracks of horror films, skewing toward notable recent releases such as Mad God and Black Phone, as well as older films like Mothra and cult classics like C.H.U.D. Waxwork also has retro-horror-themed t-shirts and merch, as well as CDs.

Much like Rough Trade, Amoeba Music is an in-store and online store featuring records of new and used qualities. With three in-person locations in California and one of the most massive record collections on Earth, Amoeba Music has been bringing LPs to the people since 1990. Find anything from used oldies to good ‘ole Billie Eilish in their vast collection. Sure, their website might look like it was made the same year their first store opened, but it’s much easier to use than it looks.

I know what you’re thinking. Tower Records? In 2022? To which we say: Tower Records! In 2022! The iconic music retailer came back from the dead in 2020, and they’re still slinging vinyl records and CDs. This time, they’re doing it online, and you can find well-priced records across genres. Look for your favorites using search, or take a music discovery tour in their “staff picks” section.

Are you shocked? Don’t be. One thing we can promise you is that in your local Target, there is a section for vinyl records. It might be small, but it’s there. Target’s selection of vinyl records is much larger online than it is in person, which is why we’re considering it one of the best places to buy vinyl records online. The options are seemingly endless here, and Target even does some fun exclusive records with colorful LPs and unique album art you typically don’t see from larger retailers.