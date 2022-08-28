8 Turntable Speakers to Make the Most of Your Vinyl Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The experience of sitting down and listening to one of the best vinyl records on a record player while sipping coffee and admiring the album cover in its vinyl record frame is deeply rewarding. With a vinyl record, you can settle in and hear your favorite songs in a bold and rich new way. But turntables can also be a little daunting. There are so many vinyl and record player accessories out there it’s hard to know what you need to enhance the listening experience. A set of turntable speakers is essential to the vinyl experience to ensure you can, you know, actually hear the music.

Similar to how a set of dedicated computer speakers can make or break the experience of playing games, turntable speakers are just as crucial to the vinyl experience as the quality of your player or the amount of wear on your needle. Whether you’re looking for speakers to pair with an entry-level turntable, or want something more advanced, a good, quality pair of turntable speakers can be the difference-maker in your vinyl experience. The best speakers for record players can bolster the vocals of your favorite artist or let that guitar riff shine in a new way. When considering a pair, you’ll want to consider the same factors that go into many home audio purchases; you’ll want to consider the drivers, tweeters, bass, and the input connection.

To help streamline the process, we’ve rounded up eight of the best turntable speakers so you can focus on spinning your favorite record and letting it wash over you. Check our selections below from brands like Sonos, Sony, Fluance and more.

1. Micca MB42 Turntable Speakers

While you’ll need a receiver or an amplifier to connect Micca’s MB42 turntable speakers to your setup, you’ll be rewarded with a fantastic set of turntable speakers. Budget-friendly, the MB42s will help your vinyl records sound their best, thanks to their silk dome tweeter construction that leverages effective sound driver output to provide an accurate and rich sound. The compact design makes them easy to place, which is excellent for small homes or those who would instead not overwhelm their setups with huge speakers.

2. Sony SSCS5 Turntable Speakers

We think Sony’s XM5 Headphones are the best noise canceling headphones on the market, and Sony’s other audio products live up to their reputation. These SSCS5s turntable speakers are no exception. Like most of their speakers, the SSCS5s are a bit bass-heavy but still provide quality playback across the entire sound spectrum, including a focus on the mids and highs. The included tweeters help give a deep, full sound to fill your room with sound. All of that impressive tech is wrapped up in a clean and polished outer case that won’t draw too much attention to itself. With a stellar build quality that sounds great, these Sony speakers make great speakers for record players.

3. Edifier R1280DB Turntable Speakers

Edifier’s R1280DB turntable speakers remind us of the wood-paneled interiors of homes you’d see in 80s TV shows and movies but applied to a set of speakers. The contrasting wood accents and mesh cover create a set of speakers that manage to straddle the line between throwback and modern elegance. That said, the build quality and tech inside the units are also impressive, with wired and wireless Bluetooth connectivity that makes it easy to fulfill various audio needs. The bass and treble drivers are on the smaller side of things, which means the produced audio isn’t quite as loud as some other options on this list but should fill a small apartment quite nicely.

4. PreSonus Eris Turntable Speakers

While the PreSonus turntable speakers were initially designed for studio-mixing use, that high-fidelity construction and output can be used as speakers for record players in the home. The smooth and accurate frequency helps to provide a greater sound clarity to your music, providing layers of depth and breadth to your favorite records thanks to their woofers and a silk dome tweeter which allows the speakers to emit a sound quality that’s great no matter how far away you are from the set.

5. Fluance Elite Turntable Speakers

Fluance’s Elite turntable speakers are made to complement their line-up of turntables but will also work wonders for you, no matter your setup. The two-way speaker system offers excellent sound radiation and rich timbre thanks to its 5-inch drivers that help to produce a dynamic, low-frequency response that yields fantastic sound. The wood enclosure further provides a warm, natural tone that ties the package together. However, you will need an amp for these to work.

6. Polk Audio S20 Signature Series Turntable Speakers

Polk Audio’s S20 Signature Series turntable speakers leverage 6.5-inch drivers and a strong tweeter to provide clear vocals and fantastic music that will elevate your everyday listening experience. The deep bass helps to cut down on any distortion while providing a deep tone that will highlight the strength of any of your records. The clean and polished design (thanks to its black wood paneling on the side) will easily fit into any space and won’t draw too much attention to itself.

7. Elac Debut B6 Turntable Speakers

Elac’s Debut B6 turntable speakers provide a richer and deeper overall quality to their sound profile that’s bound to satisfy even the pickiest record player enthusiasts. The beautiful sound is exceptionally refined thanks to their tweeter design and rigid cabinet, which helps eliminate and stifle unwanted vibrations (which can affect the sound, distorting it in the process). Plus, the output sounds great and their price point is relatively affordable.

8. Sonos Five Turntable Speaker

Sonos has made quite a name for itself in the last few years due to its ease of use and overall quality. While technically not a dedicated turntable speaker, the Sonos Five can be used as a record player via Bluetooth connectivity or even through a 3.5mm audio jack, making its price a little more affordable as it becomes an all-in-one audio solution for your home. Three mid-woofers provide textured playback of vocals while boosting bass, while the three tweets ensure a crisp high-frequency sound. Plus, you can pair the Five with your other Sonos speakers to provide full-home audio with the press of a button.

What to Consider Before Buying Turntable Speakers

Type of Speaker: There are three basic speakers to choose from: mid-range, subwoofer and tweeter. Mid-range speakers are great for casual listening; subwoofers work to enhance the listening experience and pick up more bass; and tweeters enhance the upper range of the frequency spectrum.

There are three basic speakers to choose from: mid-range, subwoofer and tweeter. Mid-range speakers are great for casual listening; subwoofers work to enhance the listening experience and pick up more bass; and tweeters enhance the upper range of the frequency spectrum. Stereo Amplifier: Do the speakers come with a built-in amp, or will one have to be purchased? If you don’t want to deal with the inconvenience or the cost of purchasing an additional record player accessory, you should prioritize speakers with built-in amps.

Bluetooth Connectivity: If your turntable speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity, they can cover more of your listening needs. You can connect a phone or other device when not using a turntable. You might get more use out of your turntable speakers if they offer Bluetooth connectivity.

If your turntable speakers offer Bluetooth connectivity, they can cover more of your listening needs. You can connect a phone or other device when not using a turntable. You might get more use out of your turntable speakers if they offer Bluetooth connectivity. Size: Consider the size of the room you wish to fill with music before purchasing your turntable speakers. Opting for the strongest, most technically advanced set of speakers is not always necessary if the room doesn’t require it.

Why Trust SPY When Shopping for Turntable Speakers

We have a history of reviewing high-end, high-quality technological gadgets and giving our honest opinions. We’ve tested many of the best audio products, including our favorite Sony Bluetooth record player and the best sports earbuds for active people.

Our editors know what to look for when finding audio accessories to enhance your listening experience rather than encumber it. Turntables are nostalgic pieces of audio equipment that are meant to be used, not sit on a shelf gathering dust. Turntable speakers will help you make the most out of your record player and we know all the top brands and features that will deliver.

