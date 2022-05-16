The 14 Best TVs of 2022 for Every Budget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In 2022, there are plenty of options when it comes to buying a TV. With brands like LG and Samsung rolling out new and improved OLED panels, color, contrast, and brightness have reached new heights, with these titans of TV setting the bar for what it takes to produce a premium TV.

And as 4K resolution has become more mainstream, 4K TVs have become easier and cheaper to build, meaning you’ll see a lower price tag in the store. Even premium models like OLED options from Sony and LG are more affordable than ever, which is great news for anyone who prioritizes picture quality over everything else.

With so many kinds of televisions available, including 8K sets, you may have a few questions while you’re shopping. To make your search easier, we have answers to some of the most frequently asked questions when shopping for the best TV.

Is 8K Worth It in 2022?

We’ve previously covered the best 8K TVs that are available in 2022. There are really only a handful of options, and all of them are extremely expensive compared to their 4K cousins. So is 8K worth it? That really depends on your budget and interest in futureproofing your home entertainment setup. For the average consumer, the answer is a hard no, at least in our professional opinion.

Like we mentioned above, native 8K content isn’t available yet, but if you are looking to get ahead of the curve, you can pick up an 8K TV to future-proof your home theater. These TVs can be outrageously expensive depending on panel technology and screen size, so be prepared to drop a couple of thousand dollars if you have your heart set on one.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Is Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos?

Dolby Vision is an HDR processing technology that helps your TV’s CPU analyze content to provide the best color, contrast, and detailing it can make. The main difference between Dolby Vision and HDR10 is that with Dolby, you’ll get richer colors and better brightness, which is perfect for movie buffs.

Dolby Atmos is an audio processing technology that layers sound to reproduce the effect you get from a multi-speaker surround sound configuration with just your TV’s own speakers. This is good for anyone whose living room is on the smaller side, letting you get an immersive listening experience with less equipment.

QLED vs. OLED – Which Is Better?

These acronyms refer to the kinds of LED panels a TV is built with. OLED stands for “organic light-emitting diodes,” and it’s a premium, patented technology that LG and Sony use to create breathtaking colors and details for some of the most lifelike images you can get in-home entertainment. These models tend to be very expensive as OLED panels are fragile, using organic substrates and individually lit pixels.

If you’re interested in learning more, check out the SPY guide to QLED, OLED and LED displays.

Samsung and other brands like TCL and Hisense use QLED (quantum dot light-emitting diodes) panels. These panels are similar to full-array LED panels, but use back or edge-lit LCD units in addition to color-producing panels for richer colors and better contrast than previous models from these brands. These are more affordable than their OLED counterparts, and you’ll still get amazing images, but in a side-by-side comparison, OLED TVs are still the clear winner.

1. LG OLED C2 Series

BEST OVERALL

Year after year, we’ve named the latest flagship flat-screen TV from LG as the best TV of the year, for the third year in a row, LG comes out on top. This year, the LG C2 OLED TV is the best TV of 2022. LG has been making headlines over the last several years for its amazing OLED technology, which has unbeatable color and contrast and near-perfect black levels. Such is certainly the case with one of LG’s latest offerings, the amazing C2 Series (available in sizes as small as 42 inches and as large as 83 inches).

Powered by LG’s cutting-edge a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and state-of-the-art OLED evo panel, movies, TV shows, and video games will look bigger and more realistic than ever before. Delivering both picture and audio upscaling, LG’s latest chip is designed to bring all sources to peak levels of clarity and immersion. That’s also bolstered by the C2’s built-in Brightness Booster that drives home the unbelievable illumination that the TV is capable of.

Capable of decoding Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and sporting NVIDIA G-SYNC, VRR, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs, the LG 55-inch C2 is engineered for years of home cinema viewing. If the price tag is just too much, the LG C1 Series (the best TV of 2021), is still worth the investment and easy to find on sale.

Courtesy of Best Buy

2. Samsung QN55S95B

RUNNER UP

It’s no surprise that Samsung made one of the best TVs of 2022; it is a bit of a surprise that Samsung has put aside its trademark QLED displays for an OLED model this year. Going toe to toe with LG’s phenomenal OLED evo panel, this is Samsung’s first true foray into a traditional OLED display. The QN55S95B is properly billed as a QD-OLED TV (the QD standing for Quantum Dot), you may be asking yourself what advantages you’ll get by going with a Samsung OLED versus an LG set.

While this mostly boils down to a matter of preference, Samsung’s integration of quantum dot lighting, on top of 8.3 million individually controllable pixels, brings a whole new layer of color clarity, saturation, and overall brightness to the viewing experience. Plus, when you add in tech like Samsung’s Quantum Processor with 4K Upscaling, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound, you’ve got all the makings of a TV that will deliver for years to come.

Gamers and movie fanatics will also appreciate the S95B’s four HDMI 2.1 inputs, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ for improved motion clarity, and Samsung’s Tizen OS for everything you could want from a smart TV (and more).

Read More: The Best Samsung TVs of 2022

Courtesy of Best Buy

3. LG C1

CONTENDER

If you’ve been on the fence about buying an OLED TV, the C1 from LG is all the convincing you need to take the plunge. It has millions of individually lit pixels to create near-perfect blacks and brighter whites for enhanced contrast as well as billions of colors for vivid, lifelike images. It works with Dolby Vision IQ HDR and Dolby Atmos to create an immersive, cinematic experience while streaming movies, shows, and music, and the updated processor uses deep-learning AI to provide excellent native and upscaled 4K resolution.

It also has a Filmmaker Mode that works with Netflix to recreate shows and movies as their creators intended, making everything from Hollywood classics to the latest blockbusters look their best. The ultra-thin design is also a plus, giving it a super sleek, modern look that will fit into just about any decor and elevate your home theater.

ON SALE NOW

LG

4. Sony A90J

BEST SONY TV

The Sony A90J is another excellent option if you’re looking to buy an OLED TV. It uses Sony’s proprietary XR technology to give you improved contrast, motion smoothing, and 4K upscaling on top of the incredible colors and detailing that comes with the OLED panel. It also works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the best cinematic-quality experience you can get at home; and with Bravia Core and Google TV, you can get the most out of these features by streaming thousands of free movies and shows.

Until recently, LG and Sony were the only TV manufacturers producing OLED TVs, but now you can find premium options from Samsung and budget options from Vizio. As a result, Sony’s line of Bravia OLED TVs are still impressive, but not quite as impressive as they used to be.

Sony

5. Hisense 65U8G

BEST TV FOR GAMING

Hisense has quickly become one of the most recognizable TV brands on the market. Offering competitive prices without skimping on all the tech that makes for a well-made TV, you may not be scoring an OLED screen, but the quality and performance of the 65U8G will have you second-guessing the thousands of dollars that an OLED typically demands.

In terms of picture features, the Hisense 65U8G combines quantum dot color, Dolby Vision HDR, and 360 distinct lighting zones to create a totally lifelike picture packed with rich color, immersive depth, along with Dolby Atmos sound for some of the most three-dimensional sound-staging you’ll ever hear on a TV at this price.

Gamers rejoice: The 65U8G also sports a native 120Hz refresh rate, backed up by Hisense’s Ultra Motion for digital noise removal, along with the dedicated Game Mode Pro that, combined with the TV’s HDMI 2.1 inputs, automatically detects action sequences during gameplay and adjusts for input lag, jitter, and other hindrances that get in the way of a phenomenal PS5 or Xbox Series X session.

Read More: The Best TVs for Gamers

Courtesy of Best Buy

5. Sony A80J

BEST SOUND

The Sony A80J is the perfect TV for anyone who puts sound quality at the top of their must-have features list. This TV uses Sony’s Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology to turn the entire screen into a speaker for better audio and video syncing and better sound projection. It also has two, downward-firing subwoofers to add deep, punchy bass to movies, shows, and music.

You can choose from 6 different sound modes to suit your entertainment needs and connect soundbars and speakers via Bluetooth, optical cable, or HDMI ARC for a custom audio configuration. With XR Surround Sound and Dolby Atmos, you’ll get virtual 3D audio without the need for extra equipment, and the Voice Zoom 2 feature boosts dialogue so you never miss a line of your favorite shows and movies. It even has a headphone jack for private listening so you don’t disturb others.

ON SALE NOW

Sony

6. Omni Series Amazon Fire TV

BEST VALUE

While there are many TVs that use the Fire TV platform, the best one comes from Amazon itself. The Omni Series has Alexa built-in for hands-free controls as well as a suite of preloaded apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ so you can start streaming your favorite shows and movies right out of the box. You can also download Alexa Skills to turn your new TV into the ultimate entertainment hub.

It supports HDR10 as well as Dolby Digital Plus audio for great 4K resolution and sound. You can even make video calls with your TV via the built-in camera and microphone. And don’t worry about protecting your privacy; there is a microphone kill switch so nobody can listen in on you while you’re watching old episodes of True Blood.

The Omni Series can double as a smart speaker, and it’s great for integrating with other Alexa products, even if it is a bit short on “wow” factor. Even so, we recently named this the best 65-inch TV under $500 in 2022, and it offers a great value if you can’t afford to spend $1,000 or more on a new TV.

Review: We Put Amazon’s First Smart TV To the Test

Amazon

7. TCL 3-Series

BEST BUDGET TV

The TCL 3-Series Android TV is an excellent option for anyone looking to buy their first smart TV and is working with a limited budget or wants a cheap, second TV for the bedroom or kids’ playroom. It uses the AndroidTV operating system to give you access to thousands of streaming apps, and it has Google Assistant built-in for hands-free voice controls. It also has Chromecast for sharing music, photos, and videos from your smartphone or tablet. It even has Bluetooth connectivity so you can set up wireless soundbars for a custom home audio configuration.

We previously named the TCL 4-Series one of the best affordable flat-screen TVs, but if you’re really looking to save some money, this is a solid smart TV that almost anyone can afford.

TCL

8. TCL 5-Series 65-Inch

BEST MID-RANGE TV

With the 65-inch TCL 5-Series, it’s easy to see why TCL is still the king of affordable TVs. This model uses a QLED panel similar to what you can find in higher-end Samsung TVs to produce great 4K resolution and stunning colors. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR for better contrast and detailing.

The Roku platform gives you access to all of your favorite streaming apps, and the Roku app turns your mobile device into a voice-enabled remote; you can also connect your TV to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device for expanded voice controls. With 4 HDMI inputs, you’ll be able to connect all of your playback devices and game consoles, and integrated cable management channels and clips helps keep your home theater neat and organized.

TCL

9. LG A1 Series

BEST SPLURGE

If you’re willing to spend more in order to get every feature you want from your dream TV, then the 77-inch LG A1 is the perfect choice. With millions of individually lit pixels, the OLED panel gives you the best contrast, color, and detailing you can get in home entertainment. The fourth-generation a7 processor scans movies and shows scene-by-scene for the best native and upscaled 4K resolution as well as AI-enhanced audio.

You can use Alexa or Google Assistant for hands-free controls, and you can also connect wireless soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers for a custom home audio setup. The Sports Alert feature lets you stay up-to-date on scores, league standings, and team stats, making it perfect for fantasy football players and sports enthusiasts alike. It also has a Game Optimizer mode that automatically adjusts refresh rates, input response times, and picture settings to give you a smoother experience.

LG

10. Samsung Q80A 85-Inch

BEST 85-INCH TV

A big-screen TV is the perfect way to make your living room feel like a trip to the cinema, and the Samsung Q80A is the best TV in this category in 2022. This 85-inch TV has built-in sensors that monitor ambient light and automatically adjust picture settings and brightness for the best viewing experience possible in almost any environment. These sensors also monitor ambient sound to give you audio tailor-made to your space; it also uses object tracking sound that follows the action on screen for 3D audio. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, motion blur is a thing of the past, and Bluetooth connectivity lets you set up wireless speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers for the perfect custom home theater.

Best of all, because this TV was originally released in 2021, it’s easy to find on sale. At this price, it’s easily one of the best TVs of 2022, and you might be surprised that a TV of this size is actually in your budget.

PRICE DROP

Samsung

11. Vizio V-Series 75-Inch

BEST 75-INCH TV UNDER $1000

It’s easier than ever to find a budget-friendly big screen TV, and the 75-inch Vizio V-Series is not only easy on your wallet, it’s still packed to the brim with cool smart features. It works with Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced contrast and detailing as well as a 60Hz refresh rate for smoother motion. You can connect this TV to your Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple Homekit devices for hands-free voice controls. The remote has fast-navigation buttons to instantly launch popular apps like Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video as well as simplified controls for easier use.

Vizio

12. Hisense 43A6G

BEST SMALL TV

The Hisense 43A6G is a great TV for anyone whose living room is on the smaller side. The 43-inch screen still delivers incredible 4K resolution with both HDR10 and Dolby Vision support for enhanced contrast and detailing. The AndroidTV platform puts all of your favorite apps in one place for easier browsing as well as hands-free controls via Google Assistant.

With Chromecast built-in, you can easily share video, photos, and music from your mobile devices, and the 4 HDMI inputs let you connect all of your playback devices and game consoles. You’ll also get great audio with DTS Virtual: X sound processing for rich, clean music and dialogue.

Read More: The Best Small TVs for 2022

Hisense

13. TCL 6-Series 65-Inch 8K TV

MOST AFFORDABLE 8K TV

Since 8K technology is still so new, these TVs tend to be on the more expensive side, but the 65-inch 6-Series from TCL is the most affordable 8K TV on the market. For under $2,000, you’ll get excellent 8K resolution with Dolby Vision support as well as variable refresh rate support and a native refresh rate of 120Hz. The best TVs offer a combination of exciting new tech and smart TV features, and the TCL 6-Series offers all of that at an affordable price point.

It uses the Roku platform to put all of your favorite streaming apps and connected devices in a simplified hub menu for easier access. The all-new processor uses machine learning algorithms to intelligently analyze and adjust everything from contrast and upscaling to HDR and audio.

TCL

14. LG MiniLED 99 Series 8K TV

HONORABLE MENTION

While 8K content is still a few years away, you can future-proof your home theater with the LG MiniLED 99. The TV uses LG’s new mini LED panel to produce color, detailing, and contrast that rivals their OLED models as well as native and upscaled 8K resolution. With 8K, you get four times the pixels as 4K and 16 times that of 1080p HD, making everything from Hollywood classics to the hottest new TV shows look better than ever. This TV is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for blazing-fast wireless internet speeds, making it perfect for streaming, as well as AI-enhanced audio for consistent dialogue levels across multiple types of media.

LG

What To Consider Before Buying a TV in 2022

Whichever TV you end up buying depends on what you want to use your TV for. Do you exclusively stream your entertainment from streaming services? Are you a movie buff? Then you may want to invest in an OLED model for an optimal viewing experience. If you still use a cable or satellite provider, or even over-air TV, in addition to streaming, you can get away with a QLED TV; you’ll get a good picture across all mediums and save a bit of cash to boot.

Even though we’ve answered some of the more pressing questions you may have about new TV models, there are still a few points to consider when shopping for a new TV:

Price – Determining your budget is the most important factor when deciding which TV to buy. This helps keep you from overspending as well as narrow down your choices to get the most features and best picture quality for your money. And even if you’re working with a very limited budget, you can still find great 4K TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, and even Samsung.

Connectivity – So you’ve locked in a budget and have a few different TVs in mind. The next thing to look at is how your TV connects to playback devices, audio equipment, game consoles, and smart speakers. You want to choose a TV that has enough HDMI inputs to accommodate all of your devices so you don’t have to buy an HDMI switcher or fiddle with unplugging anything to connect different things. If you want a wireless home theater setup, look for a TV with Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to use soundbars , subwoofers, and even headsets. You’ll also want to make sure your new TV’s WiFi connectivity is going to be able to handle things like streaming. Nothing ruins family movie night or a watch party with friends like a constantly buffering video.

Screen Size – For a lot of folks, finding the right screen size for their space is almost like an afterthought, but it’s still important. To find the optimal screen size for your space, measure (in inches) the distance from your seating to where your new TV will be wall-mounted or placed on a dedicated stand. Then divide that distance in half to find the maximum screen size for your living room. For example: if your couch is 10 feet (120 inches) from your TV, the biggest screen size you should get is 60 inches. You can, of course, go a bit bigger or smaller depending on what’s available from brands and what fits your budget, but a screen that is too big can overwhelm your space and even cause motion sickness.

We want you to be able to find the best TV that suits your space and entertainment needs, so we’ve gathered the best TVs of 2022 from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and TCL (some TVs originally released in 2021 still made the cut). In our guide above, we featured the best TV models at every price point, with options under $500 and premium models that will cost you as much as some used cars.

Updates: This guide to the best TVs of the year was last updated on Monday, May 16, at which time we added newly released models from LG, Samsung, TCL and Vizio. Previously, we had named the LG C1 Series the best overall TV, but we’ve replaced that 2021 model with the new LG C2 Series OLED TV (we’ve now ranked the LG C1 Series as the #3 product in this guide). In addition, we’ve selected a new runner-up TV, the new Samsung QN55S95B OLED TV, which is the first-ever Samsung OLED TV.

For budget-oriented shoppers, we have named the Amazon Omni Series Fire TV and the TCL 3-Series. At the other end of the price spectrum, we’ve added the TCL 6-Series as the best 8K TV of 2022.

Best 65-Inch TVs of 2022 Are Here