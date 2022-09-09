The Best Webcams for 2022 — Compare the Top Models from Logitech, Dell, Anker and Razer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The age of remote learning and working is here, and we’re right in the middle of it. Whether you are a teacher, student, or employee, a proper webcam has risen to the top of the list as a must-have in your home. We hate to use the word, but webcams are essential if you want to get anything done remotely, especially if you need to connect with fellow students, teachers or workers.

Why Buy a Webcam?

You might ask yourself, “What’s the point of buying something my laptop already has?” While school districts operate on a hybrid remote learning structure and working from home is openly integrated with several companies, many of us have noticed that we need more from our webcams. For instance, the built-in cameras on many laptops, such as MacBooks, may boast HD resolutions, but the picture is washed out, grainy, and doesn’t handle tricky lighting situations all that well. Plus, you can’t adjust the camera without moving the screen. That in itself can create problems with getting the right video angle. And if you’re trying to give a presentation or demonstration for your online class, that isn’t going to cut it.

Dedicated webcams generally have better image quality and a larger field of view than built-in ones. They can also clip to your screen or a tripod, rotate and tilt to get the video angle you are looking for.

The Best Webcams At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Razer Kiyo Pro — $118 at Amazon

2. Also Great: Logitech StreamCam Plus — $140 at Best Buy

3. Razer Runner Up: Razer Kiyo — $69 at Walmart

4. Great For Groups: Anker PowerConf C300 — $130 at Amazon

5. Best Logitech: Logitech C920 — $63 at Amazon

6. Great Features: Logitech C615 — $50 at Best Buy

7. Great For Conference Calls: Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 — $25 at Best Buy

8. 4K Resolution: Logitech BRIO — $136 at Amazon

9. Great Audio Software: Creative Live! Cam Sync — $40 at Amazon

10. Best From Microsoft: Microsoft LifeCam Studio — $100 at Microsoft

11. Great Image Quality: Dell UltraSharp Webcam — $200 at Amazon

12. Also Consider: Special Wide-Angel Webcam — $28 at Amazon

13. Best Splurge: Mevo Start — $380 at Amazon

14. Amazon Best Seller: Wansview 1080p Webcam — $30 at Amazon

15. Budget Option: XPCAM 4K Webcam — $18 at Amazon

16. Honorable Mention: Logitech C310 Desktop or Laptop Webcam — $28 at Amazon

17. Webcam Accessory: Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone — $85 at Amazon

18. Best Newcomer: Insta360 Link — $299.99 at Insta360

1. Razer Kiyo Pro

BEST OVERALL

It doesn’t matter whether you are on a Zoom call for work or streaming while gaming with your friends, the Razer Kiyo Pro is going to make you look great. The camera can film at an ultra-smooth 60fps at 1080p. So, the stream will look incredibly smooth and equally as sharp. You can forgo the 60fps on Zoom calls and go with the HDR setting to look as clear and sharp as possible. Even if the lighting is terrible, you’ll still look good through the Razer webcam.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Logitech StreamCam Plus

ALSO GREAT

If the Razer Kiyo is unavailable, consider the Logitech StreamCam Plus. It can also stream 1080p at 60fps for ultra-smooth and detailed picture quality. And thanks to auto-focus and face tracking, you’ll stay in frame as you move around in your chair. Beyond streaming, you can flip the camera and take pictures and transfer pictures and data through a speedy USB-C cable.

Courtesy of Best Buy

3. Razer Kiyo

RAZER RUNNER UP

Looking for a webcam that’ll turn a few heads? The Razer Kiyo webcam looks like something out of a science fiction movie, but it packs some serious horsepower under the hood. One hundred percent designed for streaming use, this webcam records video at an impressive 60 frames per second. It even features a multi-step ring lighting system that lets you dim or brighten the camera’s light on command. A smart option for gamers and everyday streamers, it’s also the best general webcam that you can buy right now. It will work great for anyone who doesn’t want to look like a grainy, pixelated, washed-out zombie during their Zoom calls.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. Anker PowerConf C300

GREAT FOR GROUPS

Whether the family is video chatting with grandma and grandpa or your team at work all needs to hop on a Zoom call, the Anker PowerConf C300 captures excellent wide-angled streaming footage. It connects USB-C to USC-C for the best data transfer speeds, but if your computer doesn’t have a USB-C port, a USB-A adapter is also included. A sliding camera privacy door can also pop on the front of the camera when it’s not in use to protect from hackers and accidental live camera accidents (we’ve all seen the YouTube videos).

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Logitech C920

BEST LOGITECH

The Logitech C920 is far from new. In fact, it’s almost reached its 10th anniversary. But don’t let that deter you from one of the best webcams available. Its 1080p resolution, exceptional lighting and coloration make this a top choice among businesses and streamers. Not to mention, the price is right, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Logitech C615

BEST FEATURES

Chances are you’re mostly just looking for a webcam that will get you through your weekly slate of work-related Zoom calls. If that’s the case, the Logitech C615 is the best webcam for the job, providing a solid 1080p picture at a reasonable price. Unlike many budget offerings, the C615 software allows you to tweak video and exposure settings for an optimal picture in any environment, features an effective autofocus feature, and delivers clear audio through its mono mic. While aspiring YouTubers and Twitch streamers may want something more robust, this is an excellent choice for work meetings and calls with family.

Courtesy of Best Buy

7. Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

GREAT FOR CONFERENCE

What makes the LifeCam HD-3000 a good choice for conference calls isn’t just the 720p live video but also the built-in wide-band microphone. This provides great audio for your fellow participants and helps prevent audio from cutting out or being too quiet. It can rotate 360 degrees and even connect to a tripod if necessary. When you want to be seen and heard loud and clear, it’s a great choice.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Logitech BRIO

4K RESOLUTION

Image quality is the bread and butter of this webcam. It captures crystal clear 4K image quality, great for streaming or Zoom calls. Additional Microsoft Hello functionality allows you to open your computer with facial recognition. It’s not the most adjustable camera, but if you plan on setting it and forgetting it on your computer, the limited angle adjustment shouldn’t be a bother.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Creative Live! Cam Sync

GREAT AUDIO SOFTWARE

This affordable webcam has decent visual acumen and even better sound quality features. What’s so special about the sound quality? Using the VoiceDetect and Noise Cleanout features, the camera will automatically mute the mic when you aren’t talking to reduce background noise. This also means you don’t have to worry about speaking for a full minute without anyone hearing you. Plus, you can pick up this webcam for just around $50.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Microsoft Lifecam Studio

BEST FROM MICROSOFT

If you want a camera that can compete with the Logitech C920 in terms of image quality, the Microsoft LifeCam Studio is the way to go. Capable of recording up to 1080p resolution (720p for video calls), this camera is built to deliver a clear, detailed and color-accurate image in any lighting situation. On top of that, it has a design that screams premium, so you can ensure that your home office decor won’t suffer a downgrade.

Courtesy of Microsoft

11. Dell UltraSharp Webcam

GREAT IMAGE QUALITY

If you’re looking for great image quality, look no further than the Dell UltraSharp webcam. The camera can film in 4K at 30 frames per second and get even smoother at 720p at 60 frames per second. And no need to fool around with exposure or focusing as the camera white balances and auto-focuses and automatically keeps you in the center of the frame. The only downside is that it doesn’t have a built-in microphone, so pairing this with the Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone below is a smart idea.

Courtesy of Dell

12. Spedal Wide-Angle Webcam

ALSO CONSIDER

This Spedal model features a super-wide 120-degree viewing angle to help you record more when you want to capture more space. The 1080p lens can record video at roughly 30fps, and the built-in noise-canceling microphones make it a great option for bigger groups and rowdier environments. It also features automatic low-light correction and image enhancement technology, both of which help make it a solid choice for video conferences and large video chats.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Mevo Start

BEST SPLURGE

This is a fantastic webcam, albeit a pricey one. But with the high price comes great wireless video and streaming capabilities. For starters, in tandem with the app, you can pan, tilt and zoom the camera, so you can continue teaching or demonstrating without touching the camera. It’s battery-operated, so you can set it up anywhere and start your live stream. And with low-light correction and 1080p streaming, your video will look sharp as ever. If it weren’t so expensive, we’d consider this camera the best webcam of 2022.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Wansview 1080p Webcam

AMAZON BEST SELLER

Wansview might not be one of the heavy hitters in the webcam world — not like Logitech or Microsoft anyway — but there’s good reason it is the best-selling webcam on Amazon. It shoots in 1080p for clear video calls and can easily clip to your TV, laptop or desktop. It plugs in via USB 2.0, so you’ll need an adapter for a laptop like the MacBook Pro or Air. But it only runs you about $38 for a quality webcam, and there’s nothing wrong with saving cash.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. XPCAM 4K Webcam

BUDGET OPTION

The Xpcam 4K webcam can stream video in 4K, 1080p and 720p. When you’re done streaming, you can use the attached privacy shutter to close the webcam to prevent hacks or inadvertent live streaming. Speaking of stopping the stream, there is a handy play/pause button on top of the camera to stop your live streaming with a simple button press. It’s a pretty solid choice considering the price.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Logitech C310 Desktop or Laptop Webcam

HONORABLE MENTION

For when you need a bare-bones webcam that’s easy to use, offers reliable video quality and doesn’t demolish your bank account, Logitech’s C310 model has you covered. This versatile webcam can be used for laptops and desktops and has 720p video quality. It also features its own built-in mic (great for Skype calls) and comes with the ability to easily take 5MP snapshots with the click of a button. While it may not pack as much power as these other cams, it’s a great budget option that may surprise people with how easy it is to use.

Courtest of Logitech

17. Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone

WEBCAM ACCESSORY

This is not a webcam, but a speaker can be an essential part of your webcam, especially the Dell UltraSharp cam that doesn’t have a microphone. This Bluetooth speaker has six microphones built around the speakerphone so you’ll be heard loud and clear whether you are sitting down or walking around your office and talking. It also has built-in voice optimization software to eliminate unwanted background noise and focus on your voice.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Insta360 Link Best Newcomer

If your main concern with any new purchase is how new something is, and with tech moving as fast as it does, that’s understandable, then the Insta360 Link is for you. As we said when talking about our excitement for the webcam, the Insta360 Link “The Insta360 Link is no mere webcam, though; with 4K resolution and a powerful onboard AI, it can serve multiple purposes, from helping with work meetings to live streaming at the end of the day. In fact, it’s one of the most unique webcams ever released.” Not bad, eh?

Courtesy of Insta360

