These Bone Conduction Headphones on Amazon Are Only $33 for a Limited Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Ask anyone who runs and listens to music with their favorite pair of headphones or earbuds, and they’ll probably tell you that headphones can easily come loose due to sweating. When that happens, it becomes annoying to readjust the fit constantly, which is why bone conduction headphones exist to circumvent the issue entirely.

You don’t have to shove something into your ears or cover them because bone conduction headphones transmit audio through vibrations to the bones of the jaw or head. They’re perfect for exercising or running because you’ll listen to music while still hearing the ambient sounds around you. And right now, you can snag a 41% off deal on the Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones.

Why the Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones Are A Great Deal

Originally $54.99, now $32.19 after clippable coupon.

Instant savings of $22.80.

41% off the regular price.

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members.

What We Love About the Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones

No one has time for headphones or earbuds that are uncomfortable to wear. Since the Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones don’t technically go over, inside or cover your ears, there is no strain of wearing them for long periods of time, making them extremely comfortable headphones. Their open-ear design enables users to keep aware of their surroundings as they exercise or run outdoors. The different designs of traditional earbuds block out ambient noise to focus on the music, which is great when that’s what you need. But with bone conduction technology, your ears will remain open, inherently making bone conduction headphones the safer option when you still need to be aware of your surroundings.

Furthermore, the Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones are perfect for running outside in the rain because they feature an IPX5 water-resistant construction. Water and sweat can loosen the fit of traditional earbuds, but there’s no worrying about that with this pair. We love that they also have a highly reflective strip on the sides and around the band so that you’ll stay visible while wearing them. They also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity to provide a more stable and faster connection with your mobile device.

We can go on and on about the benefits of bone conduction headphones, but you don’t want to wait long to snag this pair.