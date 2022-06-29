The New Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Cancels Everything, Even Screaming Children on Planes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Noise-canceling headphones are popular these days for many reasons. With so many folks working from home, it’s important to rule out distractions — but it’s equally as important to be able to hear your meetings, music and other audio in crisp, high-definition. The new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 promises to deliver great audio quality in a comfortable, noise-canceling package.

What We Love About the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

Listening to music through headphones is different than listening over a speaker or with earbuds — a fact that Bowers & Wilkins is familiar with. As a result, the new Px7 S2 is packed with custom-designed 40mm drive units created with headphones in mind. These units are intended to allow every facet of the music to come through, exactly as the artist originally intended.

The smart design of these headphones isn’t just in the type of drive unit, but in their placement. They’re positioned so that each one maintains a relatively equal distance from the ear, which makes for a more natural sound that sucks the listener in.

The Px7 S2 is outfitted with six different microphones in three pairs, each with a specific purpose. Two of the microphones measure the sound of the drive units, while two measure ambient noise around the listener. The remaining two measure voice input and use advanced noise cancellation technology to keep your voice clear, even in loud environments.

The battery life is just as impressive, with a reported 30 hours of use on a single charge. You can also charge these headphones for just 15 minutes to get another seven hours of battery life.

Though you can control many of the settings and fine-tune the audio through the Bowers & Wilkins app, physical controls allow you to tweak the volume and activate your mobile device’s voice assistant.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 Pricing and Availability

The Px7 S2 comes in three color options of grey, blue, and black, and will be on sale starting June 29th at the Bowers & Wilkins website, as well as select retailers. Pricing starts at $399.

Interestingly, the company is also teasing its upcoming flagship model, the Px8, at the higher price point of $549. Bowes & Wilkins is aiming to set a new bar for premium designs with this upcoming pair that will allegedly offer luxurious materials.

