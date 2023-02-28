Skip to main content
The Funky Soundtrack of Bugsnax Will Soon Be on Vinyl

Lizbert of Bugsnax holding the 2xLP Bugsnax vinyl soundtrack.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Joe Tilleli

The rumor is not complete baloney—we are getting a vinyl edition of the catchy soundtrack from the cozy adventure game Bugsnax.

The independent game from developer Young Horses first released on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 in the Fall of 2020 and was later ported to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles in the Spring of last year. You play as a journalist tasked with studying a mysterious island’s unique wildlife—bugsnax. These absurd creatures that inhabit the area appear as food like strawberries, sandwiches, and more. Consuming said creatures transform the consumer’s body parts to match said bugsnax. Likewise, consuming the soundtrack will transform you the listener into someone with a big ol’ smile on your face.

Iam8bit is soon releasing the original music on vinyl. The soundtrack matches the colorful, welcoming aesthetic of the island. The absolute bop that is It’s Bugsnax by British indie pop band, Kero Kero Bonito, was first heard during the live-streamed reveal event back in June 2020. The game caught much attention as part of Sony’s next-generation lineup, but the headline everyone was talking about first and foremost was that funky fresh beat—and you can bet it’s the first song on the LP.

The 2xLP comes on a “tasty orange cream” vinyl featuring music by Seth Parker as well as the hit track It’s Bugsnax by Kero Kero Bonito. It’s got beautifully rendered album art by Nicole Gustafsson and with it, you’ll also receive a digital download of the full soundtrack.

The soundtrack is available for pre-order now for $41.99 and is set to ship in Q2 of 2023.

