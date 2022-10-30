Google’s New HD Chromecast Is So Cheap Today It Seems Like a Mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We first wrote about the new Google HD Chromecast back when it was first released on September 23. Now, a month after its debut, this streaming stick has already gotten its first major discount thanks to Amazon.

If we didn’t know better, we’d say Amazon is taking a shot at Google by seriously discounting its newest streaming gadget. Regardless of the reason, this is a great chance to upgrade your home entertainment setup with SPY’s top-rated streaming device.

For a limited time, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) streaming device is discounted by 33% to just $19.99. Head to Amazon to take advantage of this deal, and keep scrolling to read more about this popular new gadget.

Why We Love Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Google Chromecast is a streaming stick that turns any TV into a smart TV. With just a couple of minutes of setup, it instantly lets you access streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and tons more, and it’s so cheap that it has the potential to be a “Roku killer.”

When the new Google Chromecast was first released in September 2022, SPY’s Tech Editor John Velasco wrote:

“Google’s Chromecast streamers have proven to be one of those relatively inexpensive gadgets we couldn’t live without. You could argue it’s been one the best Google Assistant devices ever. Now, after nine years since the original’s release, we have the company’s latest, most inexpensive model to date…Part of the appeal about the Chromecast is that it’s simple and intuitive to use. Setting it all up takes no more than five minutes, and this new model is no exception. We also love that there’s a physical remote included with the purchase, which makes it even easier to set up.”

In the month since its release, this gadget has consistently been the #1 new release in Amazon’s Electronics category, and that was before the 33% discount.

In just over 30 days, this product has collected more than 4,600 reviews and an overall rating of 4.7 stars from Amazon shoppers, which is impressive for such a new product.

For shoppers who want the best possible streaming experience, the 4K version of Google Chromecast is also on sale, with a 20% discount that brings the price to under $40.

Is there a catch?

There’s just one — the pastel-colored versions of this streaming device are not currently available on Amazon, so you’ll have to settle for the white colorway pictured below. However, considering this device is designed to stay hidden behind your TV, we don’t think that’s much of a problem.