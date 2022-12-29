This Dual-View Dashcam Cam At 66% Off Can Also Record Video While Your Car Is Parked

Safety should always be anybody’s number one priority while driving a car. There are standard precautions you can take, like wearing a seatbelt or driving the speed limit, but there are tools you can use to beef up your safety while behind the wheel. One great addition to your car is a dashcam. You can use it to monitor your kids in the backseat, help you view a blind spot, or even aid you in parking.

One excellent option for a dashcam is the Cobra DASH 2216D Dual-View Dash Camera, which is currently on sale at Walmart for a massive 66% off its original price! This deal includes two cameras, one for the front and the back. It’s rare to see such a good deal on dashcams, but this one is only here for a limited time.

The primary use of a dashcam is safety, but there are also plenty of other reasons to buy one. So whether you’re a content creator documenting your cross-country road trip or you just want to parallel park without embarrassing yourself, a dashcam like this is a great buy.

$67.88 $199.99 66% off

Why This Cobra DASH 2216D Dual-View Dash Camera Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Cobra DASH 2216D Dual-View Dash Camera

Cobra Electronics is a brand with a reputation for making high-quality, affordable electronics, specifically electronic accessories for your car. You might know them from their radar detectors, which we featured as one of our favorites earlier this year. Their Dual-View Dash Camera is consistent with their quality, and for just $67.88, it’s an outstanding deal.

The Cobra DASH bundle boasts many useful features, like, 1296P resolution, simultaneous front/rear recording, a G sensor that detects impacts, extreme weather resistance, a low profile mount, and a vehicle power adapter. Also included is a 16GB MicroSD card, but we recommend larger ones if you’re using it often.

Dash cams have proven to be invaluable tool for drivers. Not only do they offer a sense of safety when used, but they can also be a deterrent for crimes.