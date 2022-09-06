Fire Has Never Been Hotter Than During This Amazon Flash Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Nobody told Amazon that Labor Day Weekend is over because they’re carrying the celebration and savings into the work week. The latest must-see deal to drop is today’s flash sale on Fire TV streaming devices, with discounts up to 42%.

This sale covers the entire family of Fire TV streaming devices, from the Fire TV Stick Lite to the Fire TV Stick 4K. Deals like this are great reminders that you can turn your TV into a true streaming monster with access to the best services available for very little money.

Even the most powerful of the Fire TV devices, the Fire TV Cube, is a full $50 off today, bringing the price down to $69.99. We’ll assume your central entertainment hub is already amply equipped with streaming capability, but now is the time to load up for a bedroom, dorm room or any other place in the house that needs to be turned into a home theater.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices a Great Deal

It’s hard to recall a time before plug-and-play streaming. “Program the VCR to record Friends” sounds as relevant as, “Hurry up, or we’ll miss the stagecoach.” But it’s still an evolving technology and one that Amazon is on the absolute cutting edge of. The Fire series of streaming devices are the best in the business, and these marked-down prices are outstanding. Check out the full lineup:

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About Amazon Fire TV Streaming Devices

True, most new TVs today have streaming services built in. Also true: If your older but still awesome TV has an HDMI input and works otherwise, there’s no need to replace it, thanks to these handy little devices. (And if your TV also has a USB power-out jack, cut down on your wiring with this super-handy gem to power your new Fire TV streaming device.) Modernizing your TV and expanding your entertainment menu by literally thousands of channels has never been more convenient or less expensive than it is right now.