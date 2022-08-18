This SPY-Tested 1080p Portable Projector Is Now Just $99.99 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve spent the summer pounding the cyber pavement in search of great deals on projectors both great and small. So when we see a $100 deal pop up on Amazon for a projector we’ve tested, it gets our attention.

The Groview BL43 Projector was a solid buy at its full retail price of $259.99. But now that it’s slashed all the way down to $129.99, with an on-page $30 coupon bringing the price down to $99.99, it’s a great buy.

You will have a hard time finding another budget projector with 1080p native resolution and both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and enough brightness that it can hang with some of the big boys as an outdoor projector for movie nights under the stars. But one for $100? Crazy stuff.

The Groview BL43 Projector: At a Glance

Mike Fazioli | Spy

Pros:

Great 1080p resolution

Manual focus and keystone adjustment

Overall strong performance for the price point

Cons:

Loud cooling fan

Specs:

Resolution: 1080p

1080p Lumens: 230 ANSI

230 ANSI Contrast ratio: 10000:1

10000:1 Size and weight: 12.91 x 10 x 5.9 inches, 4.4 lb.

What Makes This Groview BL43 Projector a Great Deal?

There are a lot of reasons to shop this deal, but the main reason is that it lets you host outdoor movie nights or enjoy a big-screen experience on the go. We spent the entire summer testing projectors, and it’s extremely rare to find a portable 1080p projector below the $100 price point.

Originally $259.99, now $129.99

Additional $30 off with on-page coupon, bringing price down to $99.99

Four-star Amazon rating

Free shipping for Prime members

Carrying case and HDMI cable included

WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

What We Love About the Groview BL43 Projector

We tested the Groview BL43 ourselves, and even at its higher price point it was our pick as the best budget portable projector. The resolution and brightness of the Groview BL43 were a very pleasant surprise, as most budget projectors leave a lot to be desired in both departments.

The Groview’s 230 ANSI lumens of brightness gave us a very good image in a room with some light distortion, and a great image in a dark room and also outdoors at night. The 1080p resolution was super crisp, and we loved the manual focus and keystone adjustment features that allowed us to fine-tune the image to our liking.

Setting up the Groview BL43 was a total breeze. It went from unboxing to connecting to projecting in mere minutes. With two HDMI inputs and two USB inputs, we could switch back and forth from streaming stick to gaming console instantly. It also has SD card and AV inputs, and a headphone jack.

The Bluetooth connection was another quick and easy setup, and we were streaming video from our phones and audio to our portable speaker with ease. The Bluetooth speaker is a strong recommendation — we love the Groview BL43, but we did find its internal cooling fan was very loud. But a Bluetooth speaker took care of that problem easily.

There are smaller portable projectors, and there are brighter and more powerful big projectors. But the Groview BL43 sits in that Goldilocks niche of compact, bright, sharp, and easy to connect, and it vastly overperforms a $100 price point. Grab this deal before it disappears.

Courtesy of Amazon

