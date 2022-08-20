Save Over 40% on HBO Max If You Sign Up for an Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want to scare yourself, try tallying up how much you spend every month on streaming services. Remember when cord-cutting was supposed to save us money? Many of the most popular services don’t even offer an annual plan, so you’re stuck going month-to-month. HBO Max is changing that, though.

First-time subscribers can pay for a year of HBO Max in advance and save over 40% on the cost. For one year of ad-supported content, you’ll pay only $70 — or you can pay $105 for a year of ad-free HBO Max.

What Makes This HBO Max Plan a Great Deal

Normally $180 per year, now just $105

Instant savings of $75

40% off

What We Love About HBO Max

Friends.

Okay, seriously: HBO Max has great programming, and its payment plans are flexible enough for almost any budget. The monthly, ad-supported option is only $10 per month, while the ad-free option is $15 per month. Over the course of a year, that’s $120 or $180. With this new annual plan offer, the price drops to $70 or $105.

Plus, you get more benefits than just ad-free streaming: You can download your favorite shows to watch without Wi-Fi and you can stream in 4K UHD on supported programs.

HBO Max also provides access to a deep library of movies.

In addition, Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon premieres in just a few days. If you’re a fan of Westeros and want to follow along with this new series, the only place to watch it is on HBO Max. And when you need to unwind from all the swords and sorcery, you can watch something like The Big Bang Theory.

If you’re trying to cut down on your streaming costs without sacrificing your favorite platforms, annual plans are the way to go. Think of it like this: Disney+ is $80 per year. If you sign up for HBO Max on a yearly plan, you basically pay for Disney+ entirely from your savings.

Courtesy of HBO Max

