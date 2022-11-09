Forget Black Friday, This 75-Inch Hisense Smart TV Is Under $450 Right Now

In the past, we’ve gotten excited when our favorite 65-inch TVs dip under the $500 price point. While you can find quite a few high-quality TVs for under $500 these days, most of them are in the 55-inch and under category.

So when we found a new 75-inch TV for under $500, we knew the Black Friday season had officially started. We’ve been obsessively covering the best 75-inch TVs of 2022 all year long, and it’s extremely rare to find a deal like this.

As part of its Pre-Black Friday sales event, Walmart is offering customers the Hisense R6 Series 75-Inch Smart TV for just $448.

Just like last year, the major retailers are starting their Black Friday sales early. Once upon a time, you would have to line up on Thanksgiving night to try and score doorbuster TV deals like this. Now, you don’t even have to wait for Black Friday to begin.

Instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving to enjoy a new smart TV, go ahead and treat yourself, as we don’t expect prices on this model to drop any lower during Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And if you buy this TV now, you can watch all those Thanksgiving football games on your new big-screen TV.

Courtesy of Walmart

About the Hisense R6 Series 75-Inch TV

We know some of you are asking, “Hey, what’s the catch?” With budget TVs, you’re typically losing out on a couple of premium features. For one, you won’t get OLED-level displays, and you’d have to spend twice as much to enjoy even the cheapest OLED TVs. Second, budget TVs like this tend to have weaker sound compared to premium models, but that’s a problem that can be solved with a wireless soundbar (many of which are also on sale right now, like this wireless Samsung soundbar for $99).

The Hisense R6 Series is powered by the Roku TV smart OS. Over the years, many of our favorite budget TVs have been likewise powered by Roku TV, and it’s a user-friendly OS that lets you stream content on apps like HBO Max, Netflix, Spotify, Prime Video and tons more.

Don’t think that just because this is an affordable TV that that means you don’t get the latest features. Some notable features included with the Hisense R6 include:

4K HDR Display

Motion Rate 120 and Gaming Mode

Cool Bezel-less Design

Works with Google Home and Alexa

Adjustable Fee To Fit Your Existing TV Stand

According to Walmart, thousands of customers have already purchased this TV since this early Black Friday deal went online, so get in on this deal while supplies are available.

SPY will continue to cover the best Walmart Black Friday deals and doorbuster TV deals as Black Friday approaches, but this year, there’s no reason to wait in line for the best deals.

Go ahead and start shopping the year’s best Black Friday deals, and happy hunting!