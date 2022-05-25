This 65-Inch Smart TV Is Under $500 for the First Time Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Getting a brand new smart TV doesn’t need to be so draining on your pockets. Hisense has been around for some time establishing itself in the space with its line of affordable smart TVs, offering incredible features paired with prices that aim to save you money. And for the first time ever, you’ll find the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series at under $500. You know what? The best part about this deal is that you don’t have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to get it.

Why The Hisense R6 Series Is A Great Deal

Originally $799.99, but now $449.99

Instant savings of $350

44% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Hisense R6 Series

Without a doubt, you’re getting incredible for the price and it could also be in the running for the best Prime Day TV deals we’ll find. You could easily pay close to $1,000 for a 65-inch 4K TV, but even at its normal $800 cost, you’re still saving money over other similar options. Of course, the additional savings of $350 to bring its total cost down to $450 makes the Hisense R6 Series even more attractive. That’s nearly the same amount you’d pay for the iPhone SE 2022.

At a generous 65-inches, it’s the perfect size for watching all of your favorite streaming content. It’s not too small, nor is it too large for your living room. You could say it’s just the right size for a date or for the entire family to enjoy. With support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, this 4K smart TV will offer outstanding dynamic range to boost the shadows and tone the highlights. That way, the exposure throughout the scene will be even enough to draw out details that would otherwise be hidden.

And finally, the Hisense R6 Series features the Roku TV experience to access all of today’s popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and much more. It even has support for voice control with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri, so you can say voice commands to interact with your smart home devices. If that’s not enough, you can easily stream a piece of content on your smartphone directly to it using the various casting functions it offers.

Courtesy of Amazon.

The Best Smart Speakers for Every Corner of Your Home