Don’t Wait Too Long: This SPY-Tested Hisense U6H Smart Fire TV is 42% Off On Amazon

Are you thinking about buying a new TV? There are many options out there, and the top dogs like Samsung and LG that cost an arm and a leg aren’t the only quality picks. These days, many affordable smart TVs provide all of the great features of high-ticket flatscreens without the high price tags.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6H Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for 42% off, leaving you with huge savings of $250. As is typical with Amazon Prime, this TV includes fast and free shipping for Prime members.

Yes, you could spend thousands of dollars on a brand like Sony or LG, but the truth is that budget deals like this get you about the same level of quality for significantly less money.

Why This Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot TV Is a Great Deal

What We Love About the Hisense U6H Series Quantum Dot TV

Hisense has been making a name for itself in the Smart TV market lately, building a reputation for producing high-quality TVs at affordable prices. The U6 Series Quantum Dot follows this trend, providing an excellent Smart TV loaded with features for hundreds of dollars less than the competition.

The Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot Smart TV is a capable entertainment center with features such as built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa voice control, peak brightness, and Quantum Dot wide color gamut. Also included is Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology that boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion to create a superb display no matter what you’re watching. This feature enhances colors in every way you could imagine.

Finally, the Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot Smart TV is an excellent TV for gaming, featuring a fast motion rate and native refresh rate to minimize blurring during fast-paced action scenes. All of these factors, in addition to the deep discount it’s been given, makes the Hisense U6H series a knockout hit for those looking for an excellent TV without the premium cost.