Don’t Wait: The Best Budget TV of 2022 Is 42% Off at Amazon and Arrives in Time for Xmas

Are you thinking about buying a new TV for the family this Christmas? You’re running out of time, but there are still some great options out there that will arrive by Christmas Eve. While the best premium TVs from Samsung and LG will cost an arm and a leg and another leg, there are plenty of affordable and high quality smart TVs for sale in 2022. These days, many affordable smart TVs provide all of the same great features of high-ticket flatscreens without the high price tags.

Early this year, SPY tested the Hisense U6H Quantum Dot LED Smart TV, and we were extremely impressed. Hisense has made the two best budget TVs of 2022 (see also: the excellent Hisense U8H 4K Smart TV).

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Hisense 58-inch ULED U6H Series Quantum Dot LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for 42% off, leaving you with huge savings of $250 and an under $400 price tag. As is typical with Amazon Prime, this TV includes fast and free shipping for Prime members. If you purchase this TV now, it is set to arrive in time for Christmas.

Yes, you could spend thousands of dollars on a brand like Sony or LG, but the truth is that budget deals like this get you about a similar level of quality for significantly less money.

SPY AWARD WINNER $349.99 $599.99 42% off In our full review of the Hisense U6H Smart TV, we said that Hisense is a “budget TV that goes way beyond what you’d expect”. Hisense packed a surprising number of features and an impressive display into this budget TV. We’ve included this TV in the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022 and named it the top budget TV of 2022.

Why This Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot TV Is a Great Deal

SPY testing the Hisense U6H Quantum Dot Smart TV. Mike Bizzaco | SPY

What We Love About the Hisense U6H Series Quantum Dot TV

Hisense has been making a name for itself in the Smart TV market lately, building a reputation for producing high-quality TVs at affordable prices. The U6 Series Quantum Dot follows this trend, providing an excellent Smart TV loaded with features for hundreds of dollars less than the competition.

The Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot Smart TV is a capable entertainment center with features such as built-in Fire TV, Dolby Vision HDR, Alexa voice control, peak brightness, and Quantum Dot wide color gamut. Also included is Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology that boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion to create a superb display no matter what you’re watching. This feature enhances colors in every way you could imagine.

Finally, the Hisense U6 Series Quantum Dot Smart TV is an excellent TV for gaming, featuring a fast motion rate and native refresh rate to minimize blurring during fast-paced action scenes. All of these factors, in addition to the deep discount it’s been given, makes the Hisense U6H series a knockout hit for those looking for an excellent TV without the premium cost.