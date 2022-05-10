Enjoy an Eco-Friendly Jam Session With House of Marley’s Redemption True Wireless Earbuds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Taking an environmentally-conscious approach to life is more important than ever, but so many of the day-to-day products we use come from wasteful manufacturing practices. The good news is that House of Marley just launched its new Redemption ANC true wireless earbuds that work with both iOS and Android, and these are built with the planet in mind.

What We Love About the House Of Marley Redemption ANC Earbuds

Bob Marley did more than bring great music to the world — he was a staunch environmentalist and believed in being a good steward of the planet. The House of Marley Redemption ANC Earbuds have that same approach. Made from mindfully-sourced materials like bamboo and natural wood fiber composites, these earbuds take wasteful products and put them to use. They also come in 100% plastic-free and recyclable packaging, making them the perfect eco-friendly gift.

The sound quality looks like it will be great, too. The earbuds have both Active Noise Cancelling and Ambient Mode features that you can swap between with just a tap of your finger. You can further customize your listening experience with the new House of Marley app, which grants access to your sound profile, personalized touch controls and much more.

The Redemption earbuds come with three different sizes of ear tips, so you don’t have to worry about them not fitting — just try the tips until you find the one that feels most comfortable to you. There are also six microphones built into the Redemption earbuds for clear, consistent quality on phone calls.

Combine all of this with the IPX5 water and sweat resistance, and you have a set of earbuds that will go with you anywhere, from the gym to the boardroom.

Redemption ANC Earbud Pricing and Availability

The Redemption ANC Earbuds are available in Signature Black right now at HouseofMarley.com, Amazon and other retailers for $170. An additional cream color will arrive this summer.

