Lightning Deal: Need a New Monitor? This 21-Inch 1080p HP Monitor Is Just $80 If You Hurry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re in the market for a new monitor to fit in your office space or perhaps need a second display for more screen real estate, picking out the perfect monitor is crucial. We know what it’s like adjusting to the remote work lifestyle post-pandemic, and anything that will help increase productivity is a winner. If you’re looking to shop on the lower end, Amazon is running an amazing deal today on the HP P22va G4 FHD Monitor for just $80.

The 21-inch 1080p HP monitor is an everyday, affordable monitor that’s simple to use. It has earned a 4.7-star rating from Amazon customers and features a VA panel that allows colors to pop while giving blacks a deeper tone. Some gamers and creative professionals might want to work with something that has more advanced specs, however, this model’s crisp, image quality makes it as one of the best cheap monitors to put in your home. Upgrade or replacement, think of it as a wise investment.

Unlike most lightning deals, this isn’t a discount on last year’s leftover supply. This is a brand new HP monitor, currently rated as the “#1 New Release” in Amazon’s computer monitor department.

Originally released on August 5, 2022, this 1080p HP monitor is 47% off today only.

Why The HP P22va G4 FHD Monitor Is A Great Deal

From crisp image clarity to modern connectivity, The HP P22va G4 FHD Monitor is an excellent choice. Get sharp color and details for everything you do on a 21.5-inch Full HD screen with 178° x 178° viewing angles. In addition, you can see your screen in a whole new light with the HP Low Blue Light mode. For your own comfort and convenience, you’re able to adjust your screen to your desired eye level.

With its vertical alignment (VA) panel, users can tilt the screen up to 5° forward or 20° back for the best ergonomic viewing position. Nowadays, every industry sector is finding ways for consumers to make conscientious buying choices. And to that point, the monitor is TCO and ENERGY STAR® certified, making it environmentally friendly.

At $79.99, this version will definitely suit your personal needs and budget, but you’ll have to act quickly. The HP P22va G4 FHD Monitor (2022) is only on sale for a limited time, and this lightning deal is scheduled to end soon.

So if you’re looking for a second monitor to optimize your home or office workstation, this is an incredible chance to save big.

