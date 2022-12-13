I Use These JBL Earbuds Every Day, and They’re on Sale for 50% Off

If you’re like me, your earbuds are always on your person. Whether I’m cleaning, working out, studying, or even taking my dog for a quick stroll around the neighborhood, I’ll always opt to have a podcast or some good tunes playing.

Apple’s Airpods are certainly the most famous earbuds on the market, and not without cause; their quality is superb. The thing is, though, I don’t usually like to spring for the expensive stuff when there are so many excellent options out there. That’s why I was so happy when I found my JBL Vibe 100 TWS wireless earbuds.

Amazon currently has a great deal on my beloved JBL earbuds, and you’ll save about $25.00, or 50% if you act now!

$24.95 $49.95 50% off

The JBL Vibe 100 TWS wireless earbuds are a budget option for headphones, but they’re also of outstanding quality. JBL is famous for its deep bass sound, and the Vibe 100 TWS is no exception. These headphones are also super comfortable, something I can attest to after wearing them for hours.

Now let’s talk about battery life: The JBL Vibe 100 TWS earbuds list their battery life at 20 hours. Is this the best on the market? No, but as long as I charge mine at night, the battery has never died on me.

I’ve used these headphones for almost anything you could think of, like phone calls, music of all genres, and movies with some pretty epic soundtracks, and I’ve been impressed at every turn. The JBL Vibe 100 TWS wireless earbuds are a great deal, even at their usual price of $49.95, but they’re an even better deal for half off.

There’s no denying that there are other fantastic budget headphones out there, but it’s really tough to find a better deal right now than these JBL Vibe 100 TWS earbuds. If you’re looking to buy a holiday gift for somebody (or yourself), I think these earbuds are a great option, but Amazon will only have this deal for a limited time, so act fast and check them out!