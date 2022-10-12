Get the OLED 4K TV of Your Dreams for Under $1,000 During Prime Day Part 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day ends tonight, and one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen yet just went online. For a little while longer, you can buy a premium LG OLED TV for under $1,000. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup, then you’ll want to take advantage of this LG OLED TV deal while you can.

The best Prime Day TV deals have a tendency to sell out, so if the gorgeous LG C2 4K OLED TV catches your eye, don’t wait too long to hit that “Add To Cart” button.

For Prime Day, the 42, 55, 65, 77 and 83-inch versions of this OLED TV are on sale, and savings on the 77-inch model max out at $803. However, if you prefer the slightly more manageable 42-inch model, then this is your chance to score a new OLED TV for under $1,000. Discounted to just $997 for this fall edition of Prime Day, we recently reviewed it and loved how it performed.

We’ve got all the details on this deal below, so keep reading and get ready to save up to $803 on the TV of your dreams.

Remember: you’ve only got a few hours left. The Prime Early Access Sale ends at midnight PT.

What We Love About the LG C2 OLED Evo TV

If you want superior picture quality, LG’s C2 OLED Evo is one of the best TVs you can buy in 2022. The OLED TV delivers darker blacks and more vibrant colors by utilizing technology that’s designed to mimic the human eye, allowing for more accurate reproduction.

This is the flagship OLED TV in LG’s lineup, so you’re getting a mesmerizing OLED display with killer contrast, wide viewing angles, and vibrant colors that put most TVs to shame. This smart TV is also powered by webOS, but still supports all the popular smart home ecosystem. As a result, this 4K TV gives you instant access to all of your favorite streaming services and voice command to control your Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit gadgets.

The picture isn’t the only thing to love about this TV. LG’s C2 also delivers superior audio quality, a factor that’s often lacking in many of the top-of-the-line TVs. The TV boasts Dolby Atmos, but one of the more unique features is its a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, which mixes 2-channel audio into an even more immersive 7.2.1. channel surround sound.

Of course, the LG C2 is also built for the way people watch TV now. You can use Apple Airplay, pair this TV with an Alexa-enabled device or control your TV using the built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. For gaming, it even has support for cloud gaming services such as GeFore Now, so you can play your favorite titles with a handy Bluetooth gaming controller you can connect to it.

In short, it’s hard to beat the LG C2 OLED Evo TV when it comes to picture, sound, connectivity and gaming features. And right now, it’s hard to beat it on price. But as with all Prime day deals, this one won’t last much longer.

