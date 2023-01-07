LG’s OLED TV M3 Ditches The Messy Connection Wires And Cables For a Cleaner Wire-Free Design

The beginning of 2023 has been full of announcements so far. At CES 2023, we’ve seen exciting new gear from big companies like Lenovo, Ring, and many more smart home companies in a year of promising innovation.

CES award winners are always sure to impress, but it isn’t often that we see a product win two innovation awards in the same year. That’s exactly what LG’s new OLED TV has done this year, and we can’t say we’re surprised.

The LG Signature OLED TV M3 is the world’s first TV featuring Zero Connect technology, a brand-new wireless solution to connect accessories to your TV with low latency and 4K streaming capabilities.

We’re still awaiting more details about the LG Signature OLED M, but here’s what we know so far:

Courtesy of LG

What We Love About the LG Signature OLED TV M3

LG is one of the top names when it comes to TVs. Their name always pops up when we make a list of our favorites. They have a stellar reputation for making all different electronics, and they won yet another innovation award this year at CES for their new vacuum cleaner. So whether you’re looking for a gigantic flatscreen or to help keep your floor tidy, LG is a fine brand to pick.

Courtesy of LG

The new LG Signature OLED TV M3 is a goliath of a television, coming in at a whopping 97-inches. It features 4K resolution, a self-lit OLED screen, and hassle-free connections via the new Zero Connect box.

Courtesy of LG

But the best part happens to be the fact that there are no messy cables dangling off the back or sides of the TV.

Zero Connect Technology

The new Zero Connect box is a massive improvement over standard ports for cables and other connections. Nobody likes having to shimmy behind their TV to get a new HDMI cable plugged in. The ability to store your gaming consoles, streaming boxes or any other devices entirely separately from your TV opens up your options for organizing your space.

Pricing And Availability

We’re salivating over this OLED TV, but we’ll all have to wait a bit longer for a specific release date. We’re crossing our fingers and will assume that the LG Signature OLED TV M3 will release before 2024. Until then, you can still check out some of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now to get your fix of OLED greatness.