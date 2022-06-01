It’s Not Too Late: These 9 Memorial Day Weekend Tech Deals Are Still Live!

By and 8 hours ago
samsung sero tv
Courtesy of Samsung
Share

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Updated on June 1, 2022: Were you too busy enjoying your weekend to shop? It’s not too late to save. We’ve updated this post below with the best Memorial Day Weekend tech deals that are still live. 

What better way to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend than with some serious savings from some of the top names in tech? The industry leaders are serious about moving some top-notch merch this weekend — Bose, HP, Sony, Toshiba, Garmin, and more — with deep discounts on TVs, projectors, wireless speakers and headphones, and other great tech gear.

Samsung’s Memorial Day Weekend sales event, however, takes the cake. Check out the awesome 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV, which is a whopping $700 right now. It has a revolutionary rotating screen with mobile-optimized aspect ratio to let you enjoy your favorite apps, social media, and more straight from your phone or tablet. Did we mention it’s $700 off this weekend?

Even for a holiday weekend renowned for its shopping events, these are ten great deals. Refresh your tech arsenal at a discount with items from the top names in the market while you can!

  

Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HRD Smart TV

SAVE $700
Samsung-43-inch-class-The-Sero-QLED-4K-Smart-TV Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV

$1299.99 $1999.99 35% OFF
Buy Now
  

Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

20% OFF
Courtesy of Crutchfield.com

Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker

$199.99 $249.99 20% OFF
Buy Now
  

Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music

SAVE $200
Garmin-Forerunner-945-GPS-running-watch Courtesy of Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music

$399.99 $599.99 33% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector

FINANCING AVAILABLE
Samsung-120-inch-class-The-Premiere-LSP7T-4K-Projector Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere Laser Projector

$2999.99 $3499.99 14% OFF
Buy Now
  

HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor

SAVE $152
HP-V28-4K-28-inch-monitor Courtesy of HP

HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor

$227.99 $379.99 40% OFF
Buy Now
  

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

SAVE $80
Bose-QuietComfort-Noise-Cancelling-Earbuds Courtesy of Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

$199.00 $279.00 29% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router

44% OFF
TP-Link-AC4000-TriBand-WiFi-Router Courtesy of Amazon

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router

$106.99 $189.99 44% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  

Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

SAVE $30
Samsung-43-inch-class-TU7000-crystal-4K-Smart-Tv Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

$279.99 $309.99 10% OFF
Buy Now
  

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

35% OFF
Sony-Noise-Cancelling-Headphones-WHCH710N Courtesy of Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

$98.00 $149.99 35% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon
  