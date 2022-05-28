The Tech Titans Have Come Out to Play With 10 Big Memorial Day Weekend Sales on TVs and More

What better way to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend than with some serious savings from some of the top names in tech? The industry leaders are serious about moving some top-notch merch this weekend — Bose, HP, Sony, Toshiba, Garmin, and more — with deep discounts on TVs, projectors, wireless speakers and headphones, and other great tech gear.

Samsung’s Memorial Day Weekend sales event, however, takes the cake. Check out the awesome 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED Smart TV, which is a whopping $700 right now. It has a revolutionary rotating screen with mobile-optimized aspect ratio to let you enjoy your favorite apps, social media, and more straight from your phone or tablet. Did we mention it’s $700 off this weekend?

Even for a holiday weekend renowned for its shopping events, these are ten great deals. Refresh your tech arsenal at a discount with items from the top names in the market while you can!

Samsung 43-Inch Class The Sero QLED 4K UHD HRD Smart TV

SAVE $700

Courtesy of Samsung

Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker 20% OFF Courtesy of Crutchfield.com Polk Audio Atrium8 SDI Indoor/Outdoor Speaker $199.99 $249.99 20% OFF Buy Now

Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music SAVE $200 Courtesy of Amazon Garmin Forerunner 945, Premium GPS Running/Triathlon Smartwatch with Music $399.99 $599.99 33% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 120-Inch Class The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector

$500 OFF

Courtesy of Samsung

All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV HALF PRICE Courtesy of Amazon All-New Toshiba 65-inch Class M550 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $499.99 $999.99 50% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor SAVE $152 Courtesy of HP HP V28 4K 28-Inch Monitor $227.99 $379.99 40% OFF Buy Now

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds SAVE $80 Courtesy of Amazon Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds $199.00 $279.00 29% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router 44% OFF Courtesy of Amazon TP-Link AC4000 Tri-Band WiFi Router $106.99 $189.99 44% OFF Buy Now on Amazon

Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV SAVE $30 Courtesy of Samsung Samsung 43-Inch Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $279.99 $309.99 10% OFF Buy Now