The Meta Quest 2 VR Holiday Bundle Comes With $50 Off Plus 2 Free Games

Do you love the holidays and video games as much as we do? Then we’ve got a holiday gaming bundle you don’t want to miss. If you’re looking for the most immersive gaming experience possible, then you’ll need the Meta Quest 2 VR headset (formerly known as the Oculus Quest 2).

For a limited time, holiday shoppers can buy the Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle, which comes with a $50 discount and two free VR games.

We’ve got all the details on this bundle below, so cross one major item off your holiday shopping list while you can.

cyber week savings $349.00 $399.99 13% off We’ve named the Meta Quest 2 one of the top Christmas gifts and coolest tech gadgets of 2022, and it’s a popular product for gamers of all ages. Also known as the Oculus Quest 2, this VR headset can be used for more than gaming. Use the headset to access the Metaverse and other cool virtual reality applications.

If you were to buy the Meta Quest 2 VR headset on its own right now, you’d have to pay the full retail price of $399. Instead, be sure to pick up this holiday bundle, which comes with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, two of the most popular VR video games available to play right now.

Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber are normally priced at $39.99 and $29.99 respectively at the Meta online store, which brings up the total value of this bundle to $469.97. That means your total savings come out to $120, a great value for your dollar.

The bundle is a last-minute Cyber Week deal, and it’s available at both Oculus and Amazon.

For more last-minute Cyber Week savings on consoles and gaming gear, be sure to check out the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (still going strong) as well as SPY’s Christmas Gift Guide.

The holidays will be here faster than you expect, and the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset is a popular gift for gamers of all ages. As a family Christmas gift or a treat for yourself, you can’t go wrong with this holiday bundle on one of the year’s coolest gadgets.