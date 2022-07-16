The Best Sports and Action Video Cameras Are as Fearless as You Are

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

For the most daring of mountain climbers, oceanic explorers and cave-divers, capturing the wildest moments of your most perilous journeys is a task best handled by a powerful, portable and tough-as-nails camera. Sure, a traditional camera or a great smartphone can handle some of your adventures, but there’s so much more that an action-style camera can do.

Fortunately, the best sports and action cams are rugged, lightweight and waterproof. You’ll forget they’re there, but they’ll help you preserve your memories. They also have stabilization features, so your footage won’t be too wobbly to watch. And today’s sports and action cams fit in your bag as easily as they fit in the palm of your hand, making them an essential gadget to travel with on your next trip or extreme sports adventure.

From a top-of-the-line option from GoPro to more affordable budget picks, these are the best sports and action cams to get.

How We Chose the Best Sports and Action Cameras

When it comes to action-oriented cameras, you need a device that’s easy to use, lightning-fast, durable, portable and simple to accessorize. When researching the top sports and action cams, here are several of the key criteria that we took into consideration.

With 4K a current consumer tech staple, we expect every action cam to deliver HD resolution that’s at least over 1080p. Additionally, we made big efforts to only include cameras that delivered motion features that best enhanced whatever resolutions were available. Not only should your photos and videos be filled with color and depth, but the action should be sharp and crystal-clear, with minimal blur and artifacts. Durability and portability: The best sports and action cams should be armored to the teeth, complete with rugged casings, strong weather resistance and waterproofing metrics that guarantee safety on the high seas. Additionally, we made sure to include cameras that were easy to throw in a bag, clamp to a helmet and throw on a mount. When it comes to action cams, portability is just as essential as durability.

1. Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to arresting, action-heavy video, no action or sports cam captures lightning in a bottle like the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition. It’s unique for its modular design, which allows you to swap out its camera lenses. The Twin Edition comes with 4K and 360-degree lenses, so you can choose what suits your needs. The latter is especially noteworthy because it allows users to shoot video and worry about the framing later. And when you factor in the camera’s Auto Exposure Bracketing for snapping multiple pics at once, the excellent Insta360 app for customizing all your best photos and the tough waterproofing, it becomes clear why the Insta360 ONE RS Twin Edition tops our list

Additionally, there’s also the Insta360 One R 1-inch Edition to consider that equips with a powerful Leica one-inch sensor (hence the name) and optics, the Insta360 delivers jaw-dropping color, contrast and frame-by-frame accuracy, thanks in part to its 5.3/30FPS image-capture capabilities.

2. GoPro Hero10 Black

TOP-NOTCH RESOLUTION

The GoPro Hero10 is a powerhouse of an action cam that will handle any shooting situation you can throw at it. The brains behind the operation is GoPro’s revolutionary GP2 processor, which allows the Hero10 to capture photos quickly and smoothly while allowing for fast and easy controls across the entire camera. In terms of picture and video strengths, the Hero10 delivers 23MP snapshots and 5.3K resolution at 60FPS.

3. DJI Action 2

BEST FOR ACCESSORIES

Tough as nails, the DJI Action 2 can take on drops, dings and dunks of all kinds. Capable of being submerged in up to 10 meters of water, you’ll come for the portability and durability and stay for the near-endless accessorizing. The Action 2’s magnetic body allows you to instantly attach several DJI and third-party peripherals to the cam, from tripods to suction cup mounts. We also love the RockSteady 2.0 Stabilization, an onboard feature that delivers the kind of motion-clarity typically reserved for expensive gimbal attachments.

4. Insta360 Go 2

A BITE-SIZED OPTION

About no bigger than the average index finger, the Insta360 shoots at 1440p/50FPS, which is impressive when you consider how much processing power can be stored in such a small body. But that’s only scratching the surface. Packaged with a series of magnetized accessories, you’ll have an attachment for every cinematic situation, as well as a multi-purpose charging case that also as a remote and tripod for the Go 2.

5. GoPro Hero9 Black

ANOTHER AWESOME GOPRO

If the GoPro Hero10 is a bit out of your price range, the Hero9 is a solid second-best. Delivering 5K resolution video and 20MP photos, you’ll get all of the responsiveness and sharp detail that one expects from the GoPro brand, on top of HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization for dialing in the action. The Hero9 will save you a few bucks and provide a shooting experience that is nearly identical to what you’ll receive with the Hero10.

6. AKASO EK7000

BEST FOR UNDERWATER VIDEO

The Akaso EK7000 is designed for life under the sea. Capable of being submerged up to 98 feet with its waterproof case attached, you’ll be able to use the EK7000 for all of your scuba, water-skiing and surfing needs. And with its 170-degree field-of-view and the ability to shoot 4K video at 30FPS, you won’t miss a second of whatever aquatic action you plan to capture.

7. DJI Pocket 2

BEST IMAGE STABILIZATION

When it comes to stabilization, the DJI Pocket 2 is the way to go when it comes to the best action cams. With its motorized three-axis gimbal system, the Pocket 2 follows its subjects smoothly and accurately, delivering photos at up to 64MP and videos in 4K resolution, both free of blur and other photographic and video-based inconsistencies. On top of its medley of customizations and app features, the Pocket 2 is lightweight (only 116 grams) and has a powerful 140-minute battery.

8. Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera

BEST BANG FOR THE BUCK

On its long list of laurels, the Dragon Touch 4K Action Camera stands out in multiple ways. For starters, you’re getting a sports and action camera that shoots at up to 4K/30FPS, has a lens that captures a wide 170-degree field-of-view, can be submerged up to 100 feet and includes several handy accessories and in-app editing capabilities. But the real win is the Dragon Touch 4K’s price. You can score this amazing action cam for under $70! It may not be the most powerful action cam on the market, but it can certainly go toe-to-toe with the best of the best, and you’ll be hard-pressed to find this competitive price elsewhere.

9. Ricoh Theta SC2

IMMERSIVE 360-DEGREE IMAGERY

Designed to capture breathtaking 4K picture and video, the big calling card here is the SC2’s 360-degree field-of-view. Whether you’re trying to capture all of your family and friends at the biggest birthday party you’ve ever thrown, or you don’t want to miss an inch of the action at whatever sporting event you attend, the Theta SC2 won’t miss a beat.

10. GoPro Max

ANOTHER GREAT 360-DEGREE OPTION

In the world of the best sports and action cams, nothing says “reliability” like the GoPro name. And if you require a solid 360-degree style but don’t want to go with the Ricoh model, the GoPro Max is a stellar alternative. On top of regular photos and video, the Max can shoot 360-degree scenes as well as 270-degree panoramic shots. That’s on top of Max HyperSmooth for ultimate image stabilization and your choice of four digital lenses for the perfect framing of every single shot.

