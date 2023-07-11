Prime Day Deal: Snag Apple Airpods for 30% Off — Before They Sell Out

Maybe you’ve never owned a pair of Apple AirPods and you’ve been eyeing them for a minute. Maybe you’ve been waiting to replace an old pair after losing one earbud to a subway grate. (Tragic if true.) This Amazon Prime Day, from July 11 to 12, the brand’s 2nd Generation Wireless Earbuds are on sale — they’re 30% off, to be exact — so now is the time to snag them.

Courtesy of Amazon These AirPods feature more than 24 hours of battery life with the included case, and up to five hours of listening per charge. SPY’s assistant managing editor, Emma Wenninger, is a big fan. “These Airpods fit really well in my ear,” she says. “I feel like other wireless headphones fall out, but these stay in.” She also lauded their sound quality, as well as how easy they were to use. “When you take calls with them, they’re really good at muting wind and other background noise,” she says. “If you have an iPhone or another Apple product, the connection between the two is flawless.”

If you’re in the market for other Apple products, the brand is discounting more of its range this Prime Day, from Apple Watches to iPads to more headphones and earbuds. Below are the best Apple deals on offer right now.

Other Apple Deals We Love