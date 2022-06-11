Amazon Prime Day: The Best Headphone Deals To Shop for 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day headphone deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Sony, Jabra, Beats, JBL and others. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day headphone deals.

As Amazon Prime Day 2022 nears, SPY is gearing up to share all of the best deals the event has to offer. This year, we expect to see steep discounts on products such as Amazon devices, TVs, laptops, tech products, clothing, small kitchen appliances and more. As seen in previous years, the best Prime Day headphone deals are also going to be a major thing to keep your eye on.

These deals are expected to include headphones of all kinds, which means we’ll see steep discounts on wireless headphones and wireless earbuds as well as over-the-ear models during this year’s event.

While the exact date for Prime Day 2022 has yet to be announced, we do know that the shopping extravaganza will take place sometime in July. And as always, the deals will surely be in abundance. To get the very best deals during the two-day sale, you will need to have an Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t already have a Prime subscription, you can sign up now to get ahead of the game.

This year’s best Prime Day headphone deals will be full of name brands that you know and love, such as Beats, Sony, JBL, Bose, AirPods and others. During Prime Day 2021, there were significant price drops on many of these brands and we expect to see even steeper price reductions this year.

As the anticipation for Prime Day continues to mount, there’s no doubt that there will be lots to keep track of if you’re really trying to save big. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best headphone sales that Prime Day 2022 will have to offer.

Beats Solo3

With the Beats Solo 3, you get an amazing 40 hours of battery life. Even better is that you get three hours of power from just five minutes of charging. When Prime Day hits, we should see these impressive over-ear headphones get reduced by $60 or more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Getting these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones on sale for Prime Day is a sure win. They offer a comfortable fit along with a ton of other smart features that work with a single tap. You can answer calls that are instantly enacted via voice detection with crystal clear sound and noise cancellation. They are water-resistant up to three feet deep for up to a half-hour. With them, you’ll have long-lasting battery life and the ability to power them up with your phone’s battery by simply placing them on the back of your Galaxy device.

AirPods (3rd Generation) at Amazon

Over the past few months, we’ve seen Amazon reduce the prices of Apple products such as iPads, AirPods and Apple watches, which is a clear indication that prices will go even lower on the AirPods and other products within the Apple family during Prime Day 2022.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

The 2nd Generation AirPods have been spotted for $99 over the past few months. We predict that they’ll stay at this price (or go even lower) for Prime Day 2022.

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro should come at a nice discount for Prime Day 2022. They offer active noise cancellation through Transparency Mode and quality sound that’s great for listening to music or making calls.

AirPods Max

The AirPods Max is a great pair of over-the-ear headphones to add to your arsenal — and even better is getting them on sale during Prime Day 2022. Be sure to keep an eye on these as prices drop.

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

if we’re going by the prices we saw last year, we can almost guarantee that the Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds will be discounted by $70 or more this time around.

JBL Tune 120TWS

On Prime Day, you’ll be able to grab these true wireless earbuds in four different colors. We’ve seen these go as low as $50 in recent months, so we predict to see them hit that price point again or go even lower during the Prime Day event. With them, you’ll enjoy four hours of playtime while the charging case provides an additional hour of listening with just a 15-minute charge.

JBL Tune 660NC

JBL’s Tune 660NC headphones will typically run you around $100 and sometimes lower on Amazon. They offer 44 hours of battery time with active noise canceling and two additional hours with just a five-minute charge.

JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphone

Expect to see the JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Headphones drop under $100 for Prime Day 2022. These true wireless buds provide vibrant and immersive sound with up to 20 hours of battery life and can also be used for clear stereo calls without background noise interference.

