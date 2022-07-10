Get the Giant TV of Your Dreams With These 6 Prime Day OLED TV Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is creeping closer, with the annual sales event set to take place July 12 and July 13. Mark your calendars, for there’s no better time to nab unbeatable savings on today’s leading consumer tech, with everything from smart speakers to tablets and TVs receiving major markdowns.

Speaking of the latter: Did you know that Prime Day is one of the best times to get your hands on an OLED TV? Famed for its incredible contrast and colors delivered via self-illuminating pixels, as opposed to traditional LED backlighting, OLED TVs were very expensive, but the sticker shock is gradually being eliminated as more and more TV brands add the display type to their lineups.

And while the official Prime Day 2022 dates are coming up quickly, Amazon and major competitors like Walmart and Best Buy are already offering some jaw-dropping deals on some of today’s most popular OLED sets.

The Best Prime Day OLED TV Deals to Shop in 2022

Amazon isn’t offering specific Prime Day OLED TV deals. Instead, you can expect several of today’s leading TV brands to be offering markdowns on some of their most popular OLED models in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day.

And these deals aren’t specifically targeted to OLEDs only. To get an idea of what markdowns have looked like in the past, here are some of the best deals you could grab on TVs during the 2021 sales event.

But if it’s OLED-or-die for you, SPY scoured the web and store shelves for some of the best pre-Prime Day 2022 markdowns on OLED TVs. Here are the six best deals we found.

1. LG OLED 65-Inch C2 Series 4K

$400 IN SAVINGS

The LG C2 series is not only one of our favorite TVs for 2022 overall, but it’s also getting the Prime Day 2022 sales treatment. Normally, the 65-inch version of the TV sells for around $2,500, but with Prime Day markdowns, the C2 can be yours for only $2,100. There are also Amazon markdowns on both the 48- and 75-inch versions of the C2.

Featuring the LG OLED evo panel, this state-of-the-art screen delivers more brightness than we’ve ever before seen on a TV, while still nailing that infinite contrast we expect from an OLED. Plus, with LG’s Brightness Booster, those highlights receive another 20% kick in performance.

With its a9 Gen 5 AI processor giving you crisp, clear details and 4K upscaling, the C2 is readymade to tackle Dolby Vision HDR10 and HLG picture codecs, and is geared up for all your movie and gaming needs thanks to the native 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync Premium for hardcore gamers, and four future-proofed HDMI 2.1 inputs for everything next-gen.

2. LG OLED 48-Inch A1 Series 4K

$460 IN SAVINGS

The A1 series is LG’s 2021 entry-level OLED, but don’t let the “entry” descriptor deter you from investing in this bad boy. For starters, let’s take a look at the savings you’ll net. Thanks to Prime Day, the 48-inch A1 is only $739, compared to its typical retail price of $1,199. Considering that only a few years ago OLED TVs couldn’t be found for under $1,000, the A1’s markdown is a pretty big deal.

And in terms of picture tech, there’s plenty to love here. Eight million self-emitting pixels deliver rich colors and contrast to the A1’s display, creating a phenomenally lifelike image that is only further buttressed by the TV’s a7 Gen 4 AI processor. The latter automatically adjusts picture and sound details on the fly to deliver the sharpest image possible, with 4K upscaling kicking in when and where applicable.

The A1 series also features LG’s incredible WebOS platform for all things streaming, as well as built-in support for both Alexa and Google Assistant. While you’re only getting 4K/60Hz with the A1, there’s no beating that rock-bottom $739 price.

3. LG OLED 55-Inch C1 Series

$500 IN SAVINGS

The LG C1 series was one of our favorite OLED sets for 2021, and it remains one of the best TVs in our humble opinion. Not to mention that Prime Day 2022 is being very kind to this award-winning OLED set, particularly for the 55-inch size. Where you would normally be dropping around $1,600 for the C1, current markdowns have this OLED at around $1,100 — that’s $500 in savings.

There are a few key differences compared to the A1 series. Most notably, the C1 delivers a 120Hz refresh rate while the A1 only manages 60Hz. This is an important picture spec for sports fans, film buffs and gamers, where the doubled refresh metric helps to smooth out motion blur and other lag-based artifacts to give you the sharpest picture possible, regardless of the onscreen action.

The C1 also gets a boost in processing power, utilizing LG’s a9 Gen 4 AI chip, as opposed to the a7 of the A1 series. This means the C1 is capable of better image correction and 4K upscaling. While the 48-inch version of the C1 is also marked down, the $1,100 55-inch price is a major Prime Day deal you don’t want to miss.

4. Vizio OLED 55-Inch H1 Series

$200 IN SAVINGS

When it comes to savings, Vizio has always offered some of the most competitively-priced TVs, and Prime Day 2022 is only making these deals even sweeter. The H1 OLED series is getting some of the best attention this year, with the 55-inch model marked down to $1,000 from $1,200.

The H1 display is powered by eight million self-illuminating pixels, in addition to Vizio’s Ultra Color Spectrum for some truly rich 4K colors. There’s also support for some of today’s leading HDR picture codecs, including Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG formats.

You’re also getting four HDMI 2.1 inputs, a native 120Hz refresh rate and the ProGaming Engine for lag- and tear-free next-gen gaming. This is on top of Vizio’s SmartCast platform for all your streaming needs. For $1,100, the Vizio 55-inch H1 series is one of the best bargains for Prime Day 2022.

5. Sony OLED 55-Inch A9G Master Series

$130 IN SAVINGS

Sony is a heavy-hitter when it comes to TVs, with many of its models earning big laurels for picture technology, motion-clarity, color volume and other noteworthy accolades. And this Prime Day, the 55-inch A9G is going for $1,470, $130 off its normal selling price of $1,600.

Hailed as one of the best TVs of 2019, this awesome Sony OLED may be a few years old but it still delivers one of the best pictures on the market. Powered by Sony’s X1 Ultimate picture processor, the A9G optimizes every frame, dialing in brightness, contrast and color volume for utmost perfection.

Additionally, you’ll be working with a Triluminos panel, a proprietary Sony technology that automatically calibrates picture based on the source you’re inputting. This means that you’ll be watching movies and TV shows exactly as their creators intended for them to be seen.

And with its 120Hz refresh rate, Android TV streaming platform and AirPlay 2 support, the $1,470 Sony 55-inch A9G is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

6. LG OLED 65-Inch G2 Series Gallery Edition

$150 IN SAVINGS

You may be wondering why LG is getting so much attention in this Prime Day 2022 OLED deals roundup. That’s because the brand helped to successfully land the consumer OLED on digital and brick-and-mortar shelves. On top of being the leading producer of OLED TVs, LG Display also sells its panels to brands like Sony, Hisense, TCL and Vizio.

Here’s one last great LG OLED deal: the truly unique 65-inch G2 Gallery Edition. Similar to our top pick, the C2 series, the G2 is outfitted with LG’s a9 Gen 5 AI processor, an OLED evo panel, a native 120Hz refresh rate and four future-proofed HDMI 2.1 inputs.

The big difference between models is that the G2 gets even brighter than the C2, is designed to be shown off as a wall-mounted TV (the Gallery moniker is so named for the G2’s super-slim profile) and touts an audio system that pumps out a few more decibels than the C2 can.

All of this and more is yours with the LG 65-inch G2 Gallery Edition. Just keep in mind that if you’re planning to place the G2 on a stand, you’ll need to purchase a $150 stand separately, as the TV only ships with a wall mount.

Should You Wait to Buy a TV Until Amazon Prime Day?

Not necessarily. While many brands will receive some major markdowns for the annual Amazon sales event, there are deals already available in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day 2022, both from Amazon and its competitors.

When Will Prime Day OLED TV Deals Begin?

There are already amazing OLED TV deals happening for Prime Day 2022. In addition to this roundup, you can find even more deals by searching for OLEDs on Amazon’s site, as well as Walmart and Best Buy.