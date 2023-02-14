Need Gym Motivation? Raycon Is Offering Up to 40% Off Booming Earbuds and Speakers

Going to the gym is just one part of the battle to be fit, but staying motivated is a totally other thing. That’s why music is critical for sustaining your interest because it can boost your drive and keep you in the zone. Audio maker Raycon is making it easier for you to get fit and stay active throughout the year with the Raycon Fitness Sale going on right now.

Not only can you save $30 off its Fitness Series with promo code STEPUP at checkout, but you’ll love the utility they have to offer when it comes to complementing your workout routines. Whether you’re into the dizzying actions of CrossFit exercises, or something more relaxed like yoga, Raycon’s audio gear has you covered for the occasion.

Courtesy of Amazon Use coupon Code ‘STEPUP’ $89.99 $119.99 25% off Coolest Feature: IPX7 waterproof rating lets you listen to the music even when it rains.

Key Specs

Playtime Single Charge: 9 hours

9 hours Total Playtime With Charging Case: 54 hours

54 hours Water Resistance Level: IPX7 WaterProof

IPX7 WaterProof Wireless Charging Compatible: Yes

The Raycon Fitness Earbuds were designed with music and fitness in mind, making them perfect for just about any physical activity you’ll be doing.

First of all, it features silicone gel tips to ensure a snug fit when they’re in your ear — while the interchangeable wings add more support to keep it steady during those intense workouts. Any fitness buff knows that fit is critical, just because the last thing you want to deal with is fiddling with your ears while you’re intensely running at level 10 on the treadmill.

Speaking of sweaty workouts, these true wireless earbuds also have an IPX7 waterproof rating. When the weather starts warming up, you can run outside with them on, even when a refreshing sunshower passes by. Regardless, the water-resistant construction means you can still focus on the music while exercising.

Raycon also throws in a couple of features often seen in premium wireless earbuds, such as the ability to still hear your surroundings with Awareness Mode, 9 hours of continuous listening time, and a battery charging case that extends its playtime to a total of 54 hours. And yes, the battery charging case can also be charged wirelessly.

Courtesy of Amazon Use coupon Code ‘STEPUP’ $89.99 $149.99 40% off Coolest Feature: You can pair two of them for stereo output and louder volume.

Key Specs

Playtime Single Charge: 12 hours

12 hours Water Resistance Level: IPX7

IPX7 Drivers: Dual Drivers

Exercising is a lot more fun when it’s in a group setting. The Raycon Fitness Speaker is more suitable for this situation because of its utility in not only bringing music to your workouts but also amplifying any outdoor event.

This portable Bluetooth speaker was made for travel. It’s evident with its 12 hours of playtime with its battery, but even more when it’s packing an on-the-go strap that makes it convenient to carry around.

Don’t let its portability fool you because inside it’s packing dual 70mm audio drivers that deliver uncompromising sound. Crank it all the way up, you’ll be convinced that it’s perfect for workouts, listening to music at home, and even when you’re unwinding by listening to podcasts. With its 40W of power, it’ll maintain superb tones even at the loudest volumes.

We really love that it can pump up the volume to another level with its multi-link mode. This feature lets you pair two Raycon Fitness Speakers for stereo output, which is perfect when you need more volume for parties and gatherings.