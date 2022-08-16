These Top Security Cameras Don’t Require a Subscription, Letting You Save Money While Staying Safe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Home security systems deter intruders, plain and simple. It’s been reported that 60% percent of burglars will avoid houses with home security cameras. Thankfully, putting together a home security system is more affordable than ever. Many home security cameras and video doorbells cost under $100 but can significantly up your home’s security and protect you and your valuables.

So, how come everybody doesn’t have a security camera at home? Well, one pesky inconvenience often deters people from getting or using a home security system: subscriptions. Many home security cameras and video doorbells keep features within their subscription. Even though subscriptions are often relatively cheap — generally $3, $6 or $10 a month — they add up over time and can be annoying enough to keep people from getting a security camera.

So if you’re looking for the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription, keep reading!

What Camera Features Come Without Subscriptions?

If you think the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription will be awful (or worse, pointless), don’t fret. We’ve found a slew of options that are worth their purchase price. And to help you get a better understanding of what you can still do with a security camera that doesn’t require a subscription, take a look at our quick list below.

Although you might not have access to cloud recording, many of the cameras below offer local video storage that you can access. Smart AI: Even without a subscription, a few cameras below have AI to recognize when people or small animals are simply passing by so they don’t send you unnecessary alerts.

Even without a subscription, a few cameras below have AI to recognize when people or small animals are simply passing by so they don’t send you unnecessary alerts. Live Video Streaming: Wondering what your pet is doing while you’re at work? You can check in on a live stream, and if your camera has two-way communication (many of them do), you can even say hi to your furry best friend at home.

The Top Security Cameras Without a Subscription

That said, you don’t need a subscription to have a useful home security camera that will keep your home safe and bring you into that 60% percentile to deter burglars. Below are our top picks for the best security cameras without subscriptions. All of these cameras provide great features and video recording — and without a subscription.

1. Eufy SoloCam E40

BEST OVERALL

Considering that this security camera works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, is incredibly easy to install and comes in about $50 cheaper than the Nest Cam Battery, it’s a great choice for your security camera that doesn’t require a subscription. It holds 60 days’ worth of video footage locally and is smart enough not to alert you when people are near the camera — the neighborhood cat passing by won’t trigger a notification. It’s weatherproof and wireless so that you can place this security camera virtually anywhere in or around your home.

2. Google Nest Cam Battery

RUNNER UP

This camera is packed with features without needing a subscription. It is smart enough to recognize people, vehicles and animals, so you know what triggers notifications without looking at the video. You also get three hours of video storage you can access. The video quality is sharp at 1080p, and you can place it virtually anywhere thanks to its wireless design.

Review: The Indoor/Outdoor Google Nest Cam Is A Top Pick

3. Arlo Ultra 2

BEST SPLURGE

The 4K video quality is impressive on the Arlo Ultra 2. And with an integrated spotlight to light up the dark and provide crystal clear video at night, you get remarkable video quality regardless of whether the sun is up or down. You will need to connect to an Arlo SmartHub to get local storage if you want to avoid a subscription. Even without a subscription, the six-month battery life, video quality and wide-angle alone make this an impressive camera.

4. Wyze Cam v3

BEST BUDGET PICK

Considering you get free 14-day rolling cloud storage and the ability to record locally via MicroUSB, and all for sub $40, this camera is easily one of the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription. It captures video in 1080p both during the day and night. The free recordings are limited to 12-second clips, but that’s all you need to see what triggers a notification. If you’re on a budget, this is a smart pick.

Review: Wyze Cam V3 Sets a High Bar for All Low-Cost Indoor Cameras

5. Blink Video Doorbell

VALUE VIDEO DOORBELL

We like the Blink Video Doorbell because you get a lot without emptying your wallet. You get out of paying fees for video with a Sync Module 2 — a hub that stores video that you can pull via USB. Beyond the local video storage, the two-way communication is clear and can work wirelessly or be wired to your existing doorbell wires for continuous power. It’s versatile, all without the need for a subscription.

Review: The Blink Video Doorbell Is a Strong Ring Competitor

6. Arlo Go 2

BEST CELLULAR CONNECTION

The Arlo Go 2 is one of the most versatile security cameras around that doesn’t require a subscription. At home, you can use it much like any other camera that connects via Wi-Fi, but you can choose to save video clips locally with a microSD card. Although, do you gain some extra features if you sign up for Arlo Secure — like person and package detection. However, it’s one of the few cameras offering 4G LTE cellular connectivity for true wireless surveillance anywhere. It’s perfect for vacation getaways or remote places that may not have Wi-Fi networks.

7. Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera

GREAT COMPATIBILITY

When you combine great video quality, the ability to cover a lot thanks to 360-degree rotation and 114-degree tilt, and both Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, you have the makings of a solid security camera. What also makes it appealing is it can store video locally, making it a great choice for a security camera without a subscription.

8. Blink Outdoor

GREAT BATTERY LIFE

Blink provides budget home security cameras without a subscription. Much like the Blink Video Doorbell, you’ll want to pair this with the Sync Module 2 to gain access to local recordings, though. Aside from recording, the weatherproof camera allows it to work well outside but can also be used inside if you desire. The 1080p video quality is crystal clear, and the battery life can last up to two years.

9. Wyze Video Doorbell Pro

EASY TO INSTALL AND USE

This video doorbell is easy to install, set up and get to recording video. It is smart enough to recognize and differentiate between people, animals and vehicles, and even has package detection. The head-to-toe video lets you see your entire porch, and the two-way communication works and sounds great. It comes with a chime that has 24 different doorbell sounds to choose from. The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro is not only easy to install but also a great value pick as well.

Review: The $90 Wyze Video Doorbell Pro Is a Solid Option

10. Reolink Indoor Security Camera

PAN AND TILT

This indoor security camera can cover a lot of range thanks to its ability to tilt and rotate. It can tilt up to 50 degrees and rotate 355 degrees, covering an entire room. It features two-way communication and has excellent video quality during and at night. Plus, it’s affordable to boot.

11. Google Nest Doorbell

SPLURGE VIDEO DOORBELL

Even without a subscription, you get three hours of free recording history that you can access anytime. The 3:4 video aspect ratio provides a solid range so you can see more of your front porch, and it has smart AI to recognize people, animals and vehicles. It can run on battery power or be wired to your existing doorbell, so you don’t have to worry about swapping out batteries frequently.

12. Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24

BEST FOR TRACKING

Sure, it’s also a security camera that pans and tilts for 360-degree articulation, but the Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 differentiates itself for its ability to track a person automatically. Whenever it detects motion in its field of view, it’ll track the person, so they stay center in the frame. We also love how it can talk to pets when it sees them. And finally, this indoor security camera doesn’t require a subscription because clips can be stored locally on a microSD card hidden under the camera lens.

Review: Eufy P24 Is the Camera That Follows Wherever You Go

The Benefits of Subscriptions

Though we certainly advocate for getting the best deal possible, especially if you don’t need the benefits of a subscription, you may find a security camera with a subscription is more beneficial for you. To help you make the best decision, look at our little list of benefits of subscriptions below! And if you find that subscriptions are more your thing, check out our list of the best security cameras.

: Think about all of your Cloud recording storage : For cameras that don’t have local recording, a subscription to see all of your recordings can be a game-changer, especially if you need to share video with local law enforcement. Cloud recording storage provides access to your camera’s video recordings and can often store video for long periods.

: For cameras that don’t have local recording, a subscription to see all of your recordings can be a game-changer, especially if you need to share video with local law enforcement. Cloud recording storage provides access to your camera’s video recordings and can often store video for long periods. Additional features: Some cameras have added notification benefits such as facial recognition or differentiating between people, pets, and vehicles and have package detection when you pay a fee.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on August 12, 2022, when we added the Arlo Go 2 and Eufy Security Solo IndoorCam P24 after testing them.