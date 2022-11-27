Don’t Miss Out: Sennheiser Wireless Headphones Are Discounted More than 50% for Cyber Monday

If you’re not a fan of wireless earbuds like Apple’s uber popular Airpods, goods news: Sennheiser is offering their over-ear headphones at their lowest prices of the year on Black Friday. A SPY favorite and one of the better models in the iconic brand’s product offering, the HD450BT Headphones are being discounted up to 54% off and it’s hard to find steeper markdowns on the hottest electronics.

$91.00 $199.95 54% off These Bluetooth wireless headphones are superior in terms of sound quality, noise cancellation and battery life. It’s the perfect alternative to those uncomfortable earbuds and at the lowest price ever for Black Friday. Upgrade your current listening experience or gift a pair to your loved ones for Christmas.

Thanks to a trifecta of superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth technology, and an excellent 30-hour battery life, this pair of versatile wireless headphones is the perfect companion for traveling and your everyday on-the-go individual. With their robust foldable design, so you’ll be able to take them with you anywhere.

Not only can the headphones recharge quickly using USB-C, but you can also connect using Siri and Google Assistant. If you’re in a loud environment such as the gym or subway, the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature will block out all external sound trying to interrupt the sonic detail when you’re listening on the move. After all, the best over-ear headphones deliver captivating sound, while keeping unnecessary audible distractions at bay.

Whether you’re in the market for new headphones to help you power through intense workouts or want an alternative to those earbuds that don’t fit securely in your ear, do yourself a favor and invest in the HD 450BT to be your sound provider — for whatever you listen to.