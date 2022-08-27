Review: Do Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones Crush It?

Skullcandy’s Crusher Evo Sensory Bass headphones have a decidedly metal name to them. Doubly so when you realize the brand did a colorway this year called “Crush Inequality” in celebration of Pride month, with a portion of the purchase supporting To Write Love on Her Arms. While we love a good donation, the headphones would be much better if they performed and sounded good, too. Skullcandy sent along a review unit for SPY to try for ourselves and here’s what we found.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones

Setting Up the Crusher

Pairing the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is quick and easy. Upon opening the Pride-themed packaging, which included a handy buckle-sealed carrying bag, I removed the headphones and powered them on. An auditory cue let me know the headphones were in pairing mode accordingly, and then I selected the unit from the list on my iPhone’s Bluetooth connection list. My iPhone prompted me to download the corresponding application, but I initially passed, as I wanted to play with the out-of-the-box audio settings for a bit before adjusting to my specific tastes. The Crusher Evo doesn’t have any fast-pairing options and even if it did, I wouldn’t have been able to test it since I have an Apple device.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Design

The Evo isn’t radically unlike a lot of other over-the-ear-style headphones on the market right now; there’s a retractable supportive headband, oval-style earcups, and button-based control on the back. But the details are where the Crusher begins to stand out; there’s a super comfy foam on the ear cups that are cool and supportive for long periods of wear. Additionally, the interior of the headband has a responsive foam-like construction that cradles the top of your head accordingly. The top of the headband has a textured bit to it, which provides a nice bit of responsiveness to it when you pick it up. Additionally, the cups can swivel around so you can position it any which way you’d like. You can also fold the headphones, which makes them much easier to carry.

I’ll speak to the specific To Write Love on Her Arms Pride branding here, which is part of what makes this edition so special. A lot of the detailing is done on the interior of the headband and earcups, providing a gradient-like approach to the typical Pride flag. The exception is the upper portion of the headband, which includes a Pride flag icon at the top and a rainbow gradient. Individual tastes may vary, but I found the overall aesthetic to be pretty tasteful and well-executed.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Features and Performance

The Crusher Evo is Skullcandy’s flagship set of over-the-ear headphones and as such, includes plenty of features to warrant its higher price. Much like the Skullcandy earbuds, the Crusher Evo, including tracking from Tile. Downloading the Skullcandy app allows you to pair the headphones with the service and then use the app to find them when they’ve gone missing. In my testing, it worked like a charm. Additionally, Skullcandy boasts a battery life of about 40 hours, and I found that to be slightly overestimated. My testing clocked in around 33 to 35 hours, which is still pretty impressive. The rapid charge functionality gives a full charge in about 3 hours, with a ten-minute charge providing about 3 hours back.

The other major feature of the Crusher Evo is the “Crusher Adjustable Sensory Bass,” which ties directly into the performance of the headphones. Ont the left earcup, right below the power button, is a slidable tuner that allows you to literally crank up the bass if you want. The headphones sound good right out of the box even before making an adjustment to it via the Skullcandy’s app, but that slider is going to do wonders for those who prefer their songs more bass heavy. To wit, I tested the headphones playing through Beyonce’s Renaissance twice — once without the slider on and another time using it. I can’t express how crazy (in the best way) it was to experience the slider in real-time. On a song like “Alien Superstar,” it felt as if I was in a club listening to the song; the bass seemed to just pour out of the headphones while I was using them. The fact that it’s a slider is a nice way of accomplishing the effect; it’s not something I’d want on all the time, but it’s nice for use on a song-by-song basis. For example, using it on Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love” didn’t do much for me, so I just turned it off. When it comes to the included microphone for calls, it’s slight more serviceable than some other products we’ve tried and will work well in a pinch, but I wouldn’t recommend it for major conference calls.

I definitely wish there was multipoint connectivity on the Crusher Evo or even ANC functionality, but those aren’t dealbreakers. Rather, they’d be really nice additions to a set of headphones that already trends towards the $200 mark that might that pricepoint a little more digestible.

The Verdict: Should You Buy The Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones?

The nice thing about the To Write Love on Her Arms version of the Crusher Evo is that a portion of proceeds from the headphones go towards supporting the organization, so you can feel good about doing some good with your purchase. If you’re a person that really loves bass, I can’t recommend these enough. But I also can’t help but feel there are more well-rounded options on the market that are slightly cheaper (and come with more features) than these. But, man, that bass slider makes them quite compelling.

Pros:

Proceeds go to a good cause

Bass-slider is a game changer

Good battery life

Comfy construction

Cons:

Pricey

Missing some features you’d want in a set of headphones of this pricepoint

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Sensory Bass Headphones

