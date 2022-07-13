If You Only Buy 1 Thing for Prime Day, Make It This Sony Waterproof Speaker — 47% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Get in here! Prime members can save big on Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers, including the popular Sony SRS-XB43 and SRS-XB13 Wireless Portable Speakers.

Prime Day 2022 is halfway over, which means SPY is hard at work bringing you the best Prime Day tech deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, and the best Prime Day TV deals. You have about 12 more hours to take advantage of Prime Day sales, and this year, Sony has some of the biggest discounts.

One of the top brands when it comes to electronics and audio products, Sony offers audio and design quality like no other. That quality also comes with a higher price tag, but for Prime Day, the company’s popular party speakers are discounted by up to 47%.

These Bluetooth speakers are perfect for use while traveling, camping, tailgating or hanging outdoors, and they can even be used when going to the beach or pool since they’re waterproof.

Remember: If you’re not already an Amazon Prime member, sign up to take advantage of these amazing deals. You can sign up anytime and immediately reap the benefits of Prime Day and all that it has to offer.

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth

If you want to fill a room (or an outdoor party) with sound, then you’ll want to upgrade to the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This party speaker features LED lights and an incredible 24 hours of battery life. For Prime Day, this top-rated waterproof speaker is marked down 47% for total savings of $132. We’ve been counting down the hours until we could share this deal with SPY readers, and this is by far the best Prime Day speaker deal of 202, full top.

IP67 waterproof rustproof and dustproof design

24 hours of battery life

LED party lights

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth

Get big sound in a little package with this Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker. It offers quick Bluetooth connection and up to 16 hours of battery life on one charge. This design is waterproof, rustproof and shockproof and comes with a hard shell case for added protection. Plus, look how cute it is.

16 hours of battery

Sync with other party speakers

Extra Bass feature for big sound

Carrying strap

Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Party Speaker

Do you want to go big? Then check out this 40% discount on the Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Wireless Party Speaker. When we first wrote about this Bluetooth speaker, we said that Sony was singlehandedly bringing the boombox back into the mainstream, but the $500 price tag was a little much. While supplies last, you can save over $200 on this party speaker.

IP66 water resistant, dustproof-design

30-hour battery life

Quick charging

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy booming immersive sound with the Sony SRS-XB23 Extra bass Bluetooth Speaker. Compact and lightweight, it’s easy to take with you wherever you go and can even sync with up to 100 other speakers. The version is waterproof, rustproof and shockproof for worry-free use and offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

