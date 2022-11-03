Tired Of The Noise? Pick Up a Sony Noise-Cancelling Headset For 51% Today

If you’re back in the office and your coworkers are just a bit too loud, or you work from home and your kids can’t seem to turn down the TV, it can grate on your nerves. A pair of noise-cancelling headphones is the answer, and right now, Sony is offering 51% off their WH-XB910N model at Amazon. That’s over $100 off.

If noise-cancelling headphones aren’t what you’re looking for, there are also several Sony gaming headsets available with reasonable discounts, too.

What Makes These Noise-Canceling Headphones a Great Deal

Originally $250, now only $123

Instant savings of $127

51% off

Free shipping for Amazon Prime members

What We Love About These Noise-Canceling Headphones

Most people like to listen to music while they work. It helps you focus by drowning out other distractions, but noise-cancelling headphones take it a step further. These actively block out external sound so you can better hear every single note in your songs. What separates these Sony headphones from other noise-canceling option is a deeper bass profile for better audio quality.

The headphones have all-day battery life (in fact, up to 30 hours total) and can be charged back up in just a few minutes. They also come with a carrying case for easy storage (and for keeping them safe when not in use).

Sony promises effortless switching between different devices, which is ideal for when you want to get up and walk away from your computer but keep the audio going on your phone. Speaking of your mobile device, the Headphones Connect app let you customize audio profiles, adjust the bass boost, and several other tweaks.

The headphones are also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, as well as for taking phone calls. Swap tracks, adjust the volume, and accept calls with on-ear controls for easy use.

If you aren’t in the market for a set of noise-canceling headphones but want something to give you an edge in Call of Duty, consider the INZONE H7 at 36% off or the INZONE H3 for 22% off.

$123.00 $249.99 51% off

Ranking the 19 Best Noise-canceling Headphones To Help You Block Out the World