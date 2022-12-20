Time’s Winding Down: Get This Waterproof Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker At 47% Off In Time For Christmas

Don’t look at your calendar. If you do, then you know that we’re nearing Christmas and there’s very little time left to go gift shopping. Save yourself the hassle of finding parking and waiting in long lines because Amazon has the Sony SRS-XB23 portable Bluetooth speaker at nearly half off.

When it comes to a good old last minute tech gadget deal, this one’s certainly up there because of its incredible sound, portability, and waterproof design. Really, it’s perfect for any of your upcoming parties and events where you’ll need to entertain your guests with this portable Bluetooth speaker. Best of all, you can have it delivered before Christmas!

Arrives before christmas $58 $109.99 47% off

Why The Sony SRS-XB23 Is a Great Deal

Originally $109.99, but now $58

Instant savings of $51.99

48% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Sony SRS-XB23

Despite its diminutive size, the Sony SRS-XB23 has enough firepower to deliver crisp audio that’s accompanied by thumping bass. Now, if you’re really into the bass, there’s an Extra Bass mode that cranks up the intensity of its dual passive radiators.

It’s compact enough to slip inside a backpack with ease, or fastened along to you on short hikes because it tips the scale at 1.26 pounds and comes with a removable strap.

It’s also a perfect outdoor speaker thanks to its rugged design, complete with an IP67 rating for water, dust, and drop protection. You could actually use it as a shower speaker too because of this, but we’re even more impressed that it can even withstand saltwater. Few waterproof speakers actually have this kind of resistance.

Beyond the rugged construction, the Sony SRS-XB23 can also be used as a speakerphone for your smartphone — so you can have that hands-free experience while continuing to do work. And lastly, we really love that it has a battery life upward of 12 hours with a full charge.

When you combine all of these features with the generous discount that’s been given to it, you have all the reasons to pick up the Sony SRS-XB23 right now.