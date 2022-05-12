Sony’s New WH-1000XM5 Headphones Actively Hunt Down and Cancel Sound

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, Sony announced the release of its brand-new flagship set of noise-canceling headphones: the Sony WH-1000XM5. This pair of headphones is dropping at a time when noise-canceling options are more popular than ever before; after all, with travel picking back up, people are likely looking to block out the noise of big crowds and possibly rowdy passengers. But timing isn’t all the WH-1000XM5 have going for them. Find out what we love about Sony’s successor to the WH-1000XM4 below.

What We Love About the Sony WH-1000XM5

There’s a lot to love about these headphones. First, they have a durable appearance to them, even though we haven’t yet had a chance to try them out ourselves. Headphones often break far too easily, so a pair that can withstand being stuffed into bags time and time again are always a good option. Also, the plush cushioning around the ear cups can certainly help make them one of the most comfortable headphones around.

Next up is the sound quality. Sony threw in a set of 30-millimeter drivers in the WH-1000XM5, and though these are smaller than the previous entry in this lineup, it means they could have tighter sound quality overall.

Courtesy of Sony

Another thing to love is the battery life. Sony says you’ll get around 30 hours of life with active noise canceling enabled, or 40 hours of battery life with it off. If you’re using these roughly six hours per day, that’s a week of battery on a single charge — and with a recharge time of only 3.5 hours, it won’t take much time to top them off in a pinch.

The WH-1000XM5s are definitely aimed at people who need to take calls. With an impressive eight microphones built into the headphones, you’ll sound crystal clear to anyone on the other end of the line.

And lastly, we love that these new cans are featuring Sony’s best-ever noise-canceling technology. This is achieved with the help of eight microphones around the headphones that optimize and filter out the ambient noise conditions so that the end result is nothing more than pure and simple silence.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Pricing and Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM5 will be available for purchase starting May 20th for $400, but pre-orders are available now. Sony will continue to offer its predecessor, the WH-1000XM4, at around $350 for those who prefer to pick up a stellar pair of headphones at a discount.

Read More: Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Noise-Canceling Headphones Are the Best Ever

Courtesy of Amazon

19 Best Noise Cancelling Headphones of 2022