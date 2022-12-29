Did Santa Forget Your New Noise-Canceling Headphones? Sony XM5 Headphones Are $50 Off

These days, headphones are more of a necessity than an accessory. We use them all the time — when we exercise, on our commutes, or even when we just want to relax and listen to some music. Sometimes, earbuds just don’t cut it; believe me, a flight is much more pleasant if you’ve got a quality pair of noise-canceling, over-ear headphones.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering these Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for over $50.00 off their regular price. These headphones are fantastic, so if you’ve been looking to buy a pair, now is a good time.

There are many headphones out there, so whether you’re looking for a good pair of earbuds or a set of over-ears, you’ll have plenty of options. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are an excellent choice for anybody looking for a quality set of over-ear headphones, so check them out while they’re still on sale.

$348.00 $399.99 13% off Sure, a $350 pair of headphones might not seem like a great “deal”, but if you want audiophile-quality headphones with elite-level noise cancelation, then $350 is actually a great price. Compare that to Apple AirPods Max headphones, which cost closer to $500.

What We Love About the Sony XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones

In our full Sony XM5 Headphones review, we said that “best-in-class noise cancelation gets even better.” On top of that, Sony has updated the XM5s with a more lightweight construction compared to the previous XM4 generation, which makes a huge difference in terms of comfort.

The Sony XM5 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones are some of the best over-ear headphones on the market, they feature an impressive battery life of 30 hours after a charge of only about 30 minutes, an ultra-comfortable, a convenient carrying case, lightweight design, and of course, industry-leading noise cancellation technology.

Additionally, the Sony XM5 headphones are great for phone calls, they feature four beamforming microphones for crystal-clear audio and magnificent sound from their new Integrated Processor V1. The headphones also include a feature that automatically pauses audio when the headphones are removed and resumes it once they are put back on.

These are Sony’s flagship headphones, and we haven’t found a better deal on them to this day. So if you’re in the market for a late Christmas gift or want a good pair of headphones, check them out on Amazon before the deal is gone!