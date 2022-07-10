Early Prime Day Deal Alert: Sony’s Waterproof Extra Bass Speakers Are Up To 36% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2022 is officially here, which means SPY is hard at work bringing you the best Prime Day tech deals, the best Prime Day laptop deals, the best Prime Day TV deals, and more. You name it, the deals just keep rolling in.

Right now, Prime members can save big on Sony’s Extra Bass line of speakers, including the popular Sony SRS-XB23 and SRS-XB13 Wireless Portable Speakers.

One of the top brands, when it comes to electronics and audio products, Sony offers quality like no other. That said, this is the perfect time to grab a Sony speaker at a great price.

These Bluetooth speakers are perfect for use while traveling, hanging outdoors, and can even be used when going to the beach or pool since they’re also waterproof. At this price point, you don’t want to miss out so be sure to act quickly.

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker

Enjoy booming immersive sound with the Sony SRS-XB23 Extra bass Bluetooth Speaker. compact and lightweight, it’s easy to take with you wherever you go and can even sync with up to 100 other speakers. The version is waterproof, rustproof, and shockproof for worry-free use and offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra BASS Wireless Bluetooth

Get big sound in a little package with this Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker. It offers quick Bluetooth connection and provides up to 16 hours of battery life in one charge. This design is additionally waterproof, rustproof, and shockproof and comes with a hard shell case for added protection. You won’t believe how much sound comes out of this tiny device

Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth

If you really want to fill a room with sound, or an outdoor party, then you’ll want to upgrade to the Sony SRS-XB43 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. This party speaker features LED lights and an incredible 24 hours of battery life. This speaker is currently 36% off ahead of Prime Day.

