Surprise! Sony Just Sneakily Released 3 New X-Series Wireless Speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Pool and beach parties are in full swing now that we’re at the height of summer. For the average person, that means beach days and pool parties, hopefully with a solid portable Bluetooth speaker in tow. For SPY.com, that means testing the best waterproof speakers by throwing them in the pool.

If you’re upgrading to a new party speaker, then you have a ton of options, but Sony’s X-Series wireless speakers have long been lauded for their audio quality and big sound, and on July 15, the company announced three new additions to the lineup: the XG300, the XE300 and the XE200. All three waterproof speakers are at different price points but will undoubtedly make an impression.

We’ll share our in-depth reviews of these new speakers once we’ve had a chance to properly test them (and fish them out of the pool), but based on Sony’s track record of producing excellent portable speakers, we think you can purchase these with confidence. Keep reading for all the details on this surprise release.

What We Love About the Sony XG300 Speakers

The Sony XG300 speaker is the most high-end of the lineup, coming in at $350. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and a total of 25 hours of playing time on a single charge. The XG300 speaker has customizable LED lighting and an on-device USB port that lets you charge your device. Stream through Bluetooth or use a 3.5mm audio port.

The new Fiestable feature adds even more functionality to this Sony speaker, including DJ control, custom flashes, voice playback and even karaoke. It’s the best way to take your beach parties to the next level because it’s like a mobile DJ station ready for on-the-go travel.

Courtesy of Sony

What We Love About the Sony XE300 Speaker

The Sony XE300 speaker has a more cylindrical shape that stands on its end versus the sideways design of the XG300. It also boasts IP67 weather resistance and slightly less battery life at 24 hours per charge. With its quick-charging feature, though, the party never has to stop.

This particular Sony speaker balances performance and price the best out of the bunch since you’re not spending a fortune but still get superb audio. It comes in black, light gray or blue. At $200, this is the mid-tier Sony speaker option.

Courtesy of Sony

What We Love About the Sony XE200 Speaker

The Sony-XE200 speaker is the most lightweight and budget-focused of all the Sony speakers, coming in at just $130. Don’t let the low price point fool you, though. It boasts up to 16 hours of playtime, and dual passive radiators deliver powerful bass notes.

The XE200 has access to the same Fiestable features as the other two options. Aside from a slightly reduced audio output and shorter play time, there’s little difference between this and the XG300. You gain portability without sacrificing too much of the audio performance.

Courtesy of Sony

