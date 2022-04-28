Check Out the Thinnest TVs For Sale Right Now (and See What’s on the Horizon)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the inception of the television, there has been a gradual movement toward making TV displays bigger and bigger but with slimmer and slimmer profiles. Modern TVs are truly breaking boundaries on what we thought was possible, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see paper-thin flat-screen TVs within the next 10-15 years. Already, the world’s thinnest TVs are ridiculously streamlined, with the thinnest option — the LG Wallpaper OLED TV — just 0.15-inches thick (though at the time of writing, the Wallpaper is very difficult to find for sale). In comparison, Sony’s A8H OLED TV is 2.125-inches thick, which seemed pretty thin when it was released last year.

With the rise of OLED technology, the need for a backlighting panel has virtually disappeared. And with the self-emitting diodes built right inside of the display, TV manufacturers gain a lot more flexibility (literally, but we’ll get to that in a moment) with what they can achieve with a TV display.

So just how thin can a TV get? We’re beyond inches — the thinnest TVs can now be measured in millimeters. And this razor-thin display technology creates a plethora of interesting avenues for the future of this technology. For instance, Samsung is already producing thin TVs that can double as digital art frames or literally roll up and disappear when turned off. That being said, there are only a handful of super-thin TVs available for consumers right now, and a few more on the way, but the future of thin TVs is looking pretty unreal at the moment.

Courtesy of Samsung

The Thinnest TVs in 2022

As of April 2022, these are the thinnest TVs:

As we said, there aren’t a ton of TVs available in this product category yet. At the moment, LG and Samsung are the two front runners when it comes to ultra-thin display technology. Both brands have some incredible products in this category right now, although none of these products are particularly affordable. In addition, both Samsung and LG have some insanely cool display technology in the works for the near future. (If you want to learn more about the competing display technologies employed for ultra-thin displays, check out our guides to the differences between OLED and QLED as well as our feature on emerging MicroLED displays.)

In the past few years, we’ve seen TV companies like Sony, LG and Samsung debut ultra-thin TVs or flexible rolling screens at consumer trade shows like CES. However, most of these models were never widely available, and so we aren’t including them here.

For now, you can find the thinnest TVs for sale in 2022 below. Keep reading for a preview of even more thin TVs set to be released later this year.

1. LG OLED Evo G2 Series

Even though the LG WX 65-inch Wallpaper 4K Smart OLED TV is technically the thinnest TV you can buy (measuring only 0.15 inches thick), it’s not widely in stock anymore. That’s why the LG OLED Evo G2 Series is our top pick. It’s available in a wide variety of sizes, while still maintaining a relatively sleek profile of just 1 inch.

Unlike other TVs that tend to widen around the base area, the LG OLED Evo G2 Series manages to maintain its slim chassis all the way through. This helps to eliminate the gap you tend to see whenever TVs are wall-mounted. This happens because most flat-screens start off razor-thin at the top and proceed to thicken as you get to the base.

With the LG OLED Evo Gallery Edition, you’ll be treated to a gorgeous display powered by a rich and vibrant OLED panel. When it comes to colors, this TV has incredible depth and range. Powered by the smart webOS interface, users also have access to all of their favorite streaming services.

The Bottom Line: Beyond being crazy thin, the OLED display looks stunning, and the whole system sounds great too. Its price ranges from as low as $2,200 for the 55-inch model, all the way to $6,500 for the 83-inch version. If you can handle the price tag, the LG OLED Evo G2 Series is an incredible addition to your home and one of the best 4K TVs in the world.

Courtesy of Amazon.

2. Samsung The Frame

The 2022 edition of The Frame from Samsung makes a major improvement over its 2020 predecessor in terms of thinness. Originally, The Frame measured in at 1.8-inches without its stand, which was on the thicker side compared to its competitors in this category. However, Samsung seriously slimmed down the newly released The Frame, which is now just 1-inch thick. The newest models of The Frame also retain the unique art function that makes this such a unique product.

When a TV is turned off, it’s a little bit of an eyesore in the home. The Frame eliminates that problem by displaying your favorite artwork when the TV is off, essentially turning the display into a digital canvas. And thanks to the thin frame, it will look exactly like any other piece of artwork hanging in your home. The visual effect is stunning, and this is without a doubt one of the most beautiful televisions ever created. (We recently named this one of the best TVs of 2022.) However, you will need to pay extra to take full advantage of the TV’s Art Mode.

Customers need to purchase individual works of art to display, with more than 1,400 selections from museums around the world as well as new artwork from contemporary artists. Alternatively, you can sign up for a subscription to the Samsung Art Store or display your own photos. There are also motion sensors built into The Frame, so when nobody is around, the display will turn completely off so it’s not wasting energy, but when motion is detected, the display (or should we say canvas) will automatically display your art collection.

When it comes to the TV’s capabilities, it can hold its own there as well. The QLED display promotes great color saturation for a supremely vibrant picture. And with the support of mobile mirroring via Samsung Smart Things and Apple Airplay, you can quickly cast whatever is on your phone to The Frame. The Frame ranges anywhere from an affordable 32-inch to a premium 75-inch model. This TV is on the thicker side compared to our other options, measuring 1.8-inches thick without the frame.

The Bottom Line: The Frame transforms the flat-screen TV into a work of art, with a super-thin frame and access to fine art. If you’re more interested in gaming or streaming, then you should opt for an OLED TV instead. But for discerning consumers concerned with aesthetics and home decor, it’s a seriously impressive piece of machinery. Finally, this TV is often on sale, and it’s easy to find the 2020 and 2021 editions of The Frame on sale via sites like Amazon.

SAVE $200 NOW

Courtesy of Samsung

3. LG GX Gallery Design OLED TV (OLED65GXPUA)

The LG GX Series is the company’s answer to Samsung’s The Frame, as it’s also meant to act as a digital art frame in addition to acting as a smart TV. The GX is thinner than The Frame — it measures in at less than an inch thick, or 0.9 inches to be exact — and looks absolutely incredible when mounted flush to a wall. However, the GX lacks access to the works of art available in the Samsung Art Store. That being said, the GX boasts seriously impressive picture quality. The OLED display looks incredibly crisp while the a9 3rd generation 4K processor helps produce images and sound that are some of the best in its class.

As we discussed with the LG WX, a TV this thin just can’t sound that great, and the GX is no exception. If you really want a full viewing experience, we highly recommend pairing this ultra-thin TV with a sound bar.

The Bottom Line: While The Frame from Samsung has more to offer in terms of displaying artwork, the LG GX offers an even thinner frame and incredible picture quality thanks to LG OLED display technology. While it’s not nearly as thin as the Wallpaper OLED TV, it’s still one of the thinnest TVs around and does offer major savings on price.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Samsung The Wall

The Wall is finally available for purchase, but you won’t find it in any electronics store or online retailer. Instead, the first consumer TV powered by MicroLED display technology, or micrometer-scale LED clusters of microscopic lights, is available through Samsung directly via its business channels. What’s really impressive with the technology is the result is a paper-thin display that creates true blacks, better color than conventional LED TVs and finite detail.

Speaking of breathtaking design, you can customize the modularity, or shape of The Wall. So you or your business can create some pretty stunning shapes that are sure to capture anyone’s eye. Rather than having a TV hung on a wall or stand, where it takes space in a room, The Wall is different because it effectively could become an entire wall. When it first became available, the 110-inch version was priced at $156,000.

The Bottom Line: TVs hanging on walls are nothing special, but when your wall becomes your TV, now that’s something special. Samsung’s The Wall is that futuristic TV we’ve been waiting for.

Courtesy of Samsung.

Learn More About The Wall by Samsung

5. LG Signature R Rollable TV

The LG OLED R is designed with absolute elegance and modernization in mind. Make no mistake, this is a luxury TV for early adopters with cash to burn. The price tag? Exactly $100,000. The world’s first widely available rollable TV, the LG Signature R breaks new ground in the home entertainment market. We’ve seen rollable TVs at trade shows like CES, but this is the first we’ve seen in the wild that you can actually purchase.

The paper-thin display rises from and retreats back into the speaker — which also serves as the stand — when not in use. This eliminates the eyesore of a blank powered-off TV in your home when it’s not in use. When it retracts back into its speaker base, the display literally rolls up like a scroll. This is possible because the pixels within the OLED display are self-lit.

The display has three positions: zero view (fully retracted), line view (about a third of the way out) and in full view. The line view essentially serves as a ticker when you are listening to music through the speaker — it displays the title and artist, but without the need for the whole screen to be out.

The Bottom Line: Overall, it’s one of the coolest innovations we’ve seen in the TV world. Just know that it’s a hard-to-find item given its price, but we’ll keep an eye out on whoever is selling it.

Courtesy of LG

6. Sony Bravia XR A80J

There’s nothing quite like the dazzling glow of an OLED TV. Seriously, it’s mesmerizing. The picture quality from the Sony Bravia XR A80J is a sight to behold, but even the TV itself looks pretty sleek whether it’s on its stand or hung up on a wall. That’s because it measures 2.13 inches at its thickest point.

You’ll notice that the bezel is pretty skinny around the Bravia XR A80J, which is available in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes. What’s remarkable about the design is that the screen is also the TV’s speaker. This is achieved through Sony’s ZR Sound Position and XR Surround, which combine to deliver impressive 3D sound that envelops the entire room. And oh yeah, you won’t be disappointed either by its dazzling contrast, deep wide colors, pitch-black tone and detailed 4K resolution.

The Bottom Line: It looks and sounds good while maintaining a slim profile.

Courtesy of Amazon

Coming Soon: More Ultra-Thin TVs

When it comes to the thinnest TVs in the world, we saw major breakthroughs in 2021, and we expect even more exciting developments in 2022. So far, LG and Samsung continue to dominate the competition in terms of TV thickness, and both companies have new models on the horizon that we’re really excited about. We’ll continue to update this story as brands debut new products, but here’s what we know so far about the thinnest TVs being released in the near future.

Sony Bravia XR A95K

Taking it beyond OLED, the Sony Bravia XR A95K is expected to be released sometime in mid-2022, adopting a new QD-OLED panel and XR Triluminos Max. It’s going to be a premium TV offering one of the widest palettes of colors you’ll find around.

Interestingly, it’ll feature two different position styles to choose from. While the front position style offers your typical setup, it’s actually the back position style that puts the screen even closer to your wall. That way, it’ll be as flush to the wall as possible with no gaps.

Courtesy of Sony.

Learn More

Looking for More from SPY?

The best 4k tvs for gaming