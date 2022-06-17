These Budget-Friendly AirPods Alternatives Are Just $28 For a Short Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods are all the rage, and for good reason: they deliver great sound quality in a portable package. But if you don’t have $200 to drop on premium wireless earbuds, there are plenty of great budget earbuds that let you enjoy your tunes without worrying about your wallet. Case in point: the Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly alternative to AirPods.

While they normally go for $50, for a short time they’re just $28. Let that sink in for a moment because they’re also IPX8 waterproof earbuds that can still work while submerged under water.

On top of this great Amazon deal, you can also score additional savings on Tozo’s ultra-thin wireless charger, which we previously reviewed (and loved). The blue Tozo T6 earbuds are pictured below, but unlike Apple AirPods, these buds are also available in a bunch of stylish colors including black, mint green, gold and millennial pink.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why the Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Are a Great Deal

Originally $49.99, but now $27.99

44% off normal price

Instant savings of $22.00

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

These comfortable earbuds boast the same kind of smart touch controls that AirPods do. You can tap once to pause or play music, double-tap to skip a song and hold the control to adjust the volume — all without ever touching your phone.

They also have a lot going for them on the customization front, with six different color options: black, blue, green, white, gold or pink. No matter what your favorite color is, you’ll be able to find a pair of these earbuds to complement it.

They have an IPX8 waterproof rating, so you can go all-out in your workouts without worrying that sweat will damage your earbuds. In fact, both the earbuds and the case are supposedly waterproof as deep as one meter and for as long as 30 minutes. You can even wash these with water and soap if they get grimy.

One-step pairing makes these earbuds easy to set up and use. You’ll get six hours of battery life on a single charge or a total of 30 hours with the charging case. You can fully recharge the case in just 55 minutes with a charging cable, too. And just like the most recent version of the AirPods, the Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds can be charged wirelessly with the included case.

If you happen to own a wireless charging pad already, you can plop this right down on it to recharge. Given its ultra-affordable cost, it’s an extra feature we don’t typically expect to find in models like this. Also worth mentioning is the extra 10% savings you can get when you buy the Tozo W1 Wireless Charger with the earbuds.

Read more: Tozo W1 Wireless Charger Review

Courtesy of Amazon

These Are the Best Amazon Deals Right Now