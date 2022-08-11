V-MODA’s New Wireless Headphones Have Over 30 Hours of Battery Per Charge

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Your audio experience is limited only by the quality of your headphones. With the right set of headphones, music just sounds better — and there’s a definite advantage to full-ear cups over just earbuds. The Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones are V-MODA’s latest entry in the lineup and promise to deliver excellent sound quality without that great-sound-quality price.

While headphones are already popular among gamers and audiophiles, they also have many professional applications. DeeJays and audio engineers need high-performance (and noise-canceling) headphones that help them hear every high and low at every volume. This year has seen the launch of several fantastic devices, like the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2 and the Sony XM5s, and the team here at SPY has tested them both out.

V-MODA sent over all the details of the new Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones for us to check out. They’re available for purchase for $300 right now through both V-MODA and Adorama, and we’ve got a full download on these new headphones below.

What We Love About the V-Moda Crossfade 3 Wireless

These headphones bring a lot to the table. They offer 30 hours of battery life per charge, which is incredibly impressive. They don’t even need a case to top them off during that time (looking at you, AirPod Pros). On top of the impressive battery life, the Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones are only 11 ounces. At such a low weight, they’re perfect for wearing over extended periods without the dreaded ear fatigue.

The Crossfade 3 Wireless headphones also boast a frequency from 5 to 40,000 Hz and bear a Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society. If you’re not an audiophile, that means these are a tremendous pair of headphones that will help you hear music in a new way.

Courtesy of V-MODA

A set of dual-diaphragm 50mm drivers push the music through the headphones, while aptX HD and AAC codecs ensure a wide range of compatibility across different sound formats.

Finally — and this may be the most incredible part — they’re customizable. V-MODA can print and laser engrave custom ear-cups for you for an added price. Add to that its compact size when collapsed, and it’s a lot easier to stuff in a bag than, say, the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Pricing and Availability

The Crossfade 3 Wireless Headphones are available now through V-MODA and Adorama for $300.

Courtesy of V-MODA

