Music to Our Ears! Save 41% and Play That Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll With This Bluetooth Record Player

There’s just something about the sound of an old vinyl record that modern music can’t beat. Sure, it’s not the purest sound, but in many ways, it better captures the feel of the music. It’s one of the reasons why vinyl came back in fashion and why good record players are hard to get these days. For a limited time, this Victrola Nostalgic 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player is only $94 from Amazon.

It has everything you need to become the entertainment centerpiece of your home and can play vinyl, CDs, cassettes, radio and even stream music from your phone or computer.

What Makes the Victrola Bluetooth Record Player a Great Deal

Originally $160, now $94

Instant savings of $66

41% off its original price

Free shipping for Prime members

What We Love About the Victrola 6-in-1 Bluetooth Record Player

If you’re a fan of classic music, this record player will be the perfect match. Seriously: It plays vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and AM/FM radio. Combine that with the vintage look, and you have something that can play right into your Bobby Vinton-listening sensibilities. There’s even a 3.5mm aux/headphone jack, and you can stream music from your phone.

It has built-in speakers, so you don’t need extra equipment to start listening. That said, you can connect it to a soundbar or overall sound system if you want to. The belt-driven turntable handles three speeds: 33 1/3, 45 and 78 rpm.

The rotary dial on the front adds to that old-school look. All functionality aside, this is a great-looking device, especially for those with a more vintage look to their home.

Perhaps the most significant advantage to this record player is how much space it can save you. Sure, it will demand its own place in the home — but think about everything it can replace. Since this is a 6-in-1 device, you will no longer need a dedicated cassette player, a dedicated CD player or a Bluetooth speaker. All you have to do is set up the Victrola, and you’re off to the races.

