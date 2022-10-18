Victrola Is Going After the Bluetooth Speaker Market With New Music Edition Portable Speakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

While Bluetooth speakers are about a dime-a-dozen these days, few of them feature a hefty level of premium construction. Audio company Victrola wants to change that, starting with their new “Music Edition” line of audio products, which aim to offer both style and functionality at a decent price. At first glance, the Music Editions may sound like every other portable speaker on the market, but upon closer inspection, there’s a level of dedication and craftsmanship at play.

Victrolais best known for its record players, and in recent years the company’s signature portable Bluetooth record players, many of which come in a compact suitcase design. The launch of Bluetooth speakers is a natural evolution. Previously, we’ve seen legacy audio brands like Marshall modernize their offerings with Bluetooth speakers, headphones and wireless earbuds, and it will be interesting to see what comes next from Victrola. Previously, the company has launched indoor and outdoor speakers, but these are the first Bluetooth speakers we’ve seen from the company.

So far, there are two products in the somewhat awkwardly-named Music Edition line — the Music Edition 1 and the Music Edition 2. Both products were slated to launch on October 18, but currently, the larger Music Edition 2 is only listed as “Coming Soon.”

SPY is in the process of testing both speakers, and we’ll be publishing a full review once we’ve had more time with the products.

Why We’re Excited About Victrola’s Music Edition Bluetooth Speakers

Looks aren’t everything, but they certainly go a long way in making a great first impression. Both sets of Music Edition speakers are constructed from durable metal, providing a sleek finish that really stands out in a space. As such, Victrola’s press release encourages the speakers to be showstopping centerpieces “meant to be on display” in your home. No worries if you want to take them outside either, as they boast an IP67 waterproof rating, capable of withstanding the worst of what nature can throw at you (and will certainly be safe if they get caught in the rain).

Courtesy of Victrola

The Music Edition 1 is decidedly portable for all kinds of parties or outdoor needs, packing a two-inch driver and passive bass inside a smooth profile. USB-C charging allows for fast charging with a total battery life of about 12 hours. The Music Edition 2, meanwhile, is slightly larger and, per Victrola, is meant for “small parties,” either indoor or outdoor. The 3.5-inch driver provides a robust sound, bolstered by a one-inch tweeter and base system for a crisp sound. More USB-C charging capabilities allow for 20 hours of battery, while a built-in sharing pad allows for wireless charging of any smart device.

Courtesy of Victrola

The release of the speakers lines up well with the holiday shopping season, when Victrola products are popular Christmas gifts. While many of the company’s products have a purposefully retro aesthetic, these portable speakers have a modern design that’s a departure from the brand’s other products.

Pricing and Availablity

The Music Edition 1 and 2 are available for $99.99 and $199.99, respectively, and will soon be available at most major electronic retailers as well as the Victrola online store. For now, you can purchase the Victrola Music Edition 1 Bluetooth speaker from Victrola.

Courtesy of Victrola

