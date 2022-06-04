The Best Waterproof Speakers Will Survive Even the Biggest Cannonball Splashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

I love portable Bluetooth speakers, especially during the summer months, but I’m extra careful with them since they tend to be expensive and intricately designed. But waterproof speakers? That’s a different category altogether. The best waterproof speakers are designed to be extra-durable and totally weather-resistant, and they can be handled differently and taken practically anywhere.

Full disclosure: I’m not trying to ruin my perfectly good speakers to see if they can be submerged underwater for an extended period. This is not that type of article — although one of my colleagues did indeed throw a $250 Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 speaker into a pool. As a general rule, my waterproof speakers are used in the shower, by the pool, on the beach and other scenarios in which they may be exposed to water (and dust). I should also remind you that waterproof does not necessarily mean salt-proof or soda-proof.

If you’re searching for the best waterproof speaker for the summer, then keep scrolling to see the top options I’ve tested. As a professional product reviewer, I’ve tested dozens of speakers already in 2022, and I’m confident I’ve collected only the very best waterproof speakers for your consideration.

1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker

BEST OVERALL

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Bluetooth Speaker is one of the most expensive waterproof speakers on our list, but we also think it’s the best. Honestly, it changed my idea of what a waterproof speaker is and what it should look like. It is lightweight and round – and fits in the palm of my hand. The pearl-blasted aluminum is sturdy yet stylish, and I can carry it by the waterproof leather strap or use the strap to hang it on a door handle, showerhead or the handlebars of my exercise bike. The IP67 rating means that it is dust-tight, and can be (and has been) fully submerged in water.

Another reason we love this speaker: It has a built-in three microphone array, can be used as a speakerphone while taking video calls on a laptop, and Alexa Voice Assistant lets you issue voice commands

The Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker provides superb 360-degree sound and up to 18 hours of playtime, connects via Bluetooth 5.1 and has a USB-C connection. On Amazon, color choices are Nordic ice, black anthracite, gray mist and pink — but on the company’s website, you can also choose green, gold-tone and the Berluti edition.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Beautiful yet simple design

Can be used as a speakerphone

Stereo pairing between two 2nd Gen speakers

Customizable sound EQ via app

360 degree sound

Alexa voice assistant

Cons

Super expensive

Quick Specs

Size: 1.83 x 5.2 inches

Weight: 1.23 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

2. Sonos Roam

RUNNER UP

I haven’t personally tested the Sonos Roam, but it’s been thoroughly tested by other members of the SPY team, who have called this a “perfect portable speaker” and the “new gold standard”. (Of course, that review was written before the new Bang & Olufsen Beosound line was released earlier this year.) While its battery life isn’t as impressive as some of the larger speakers on this list, it packs incredible sound into its compact frame. For summer fun, it’s also IP67 rated, which means it’s both fully water and dustproof.

If you already have Sonos speakers around your home, then this is definitely the best waterproof speaker for your abode. Even if you aren’t a Sonos household, the Sonos Roam has some impressive and unique features. Not only is the Sonos Roam a Bluetooth speaker, but it will also connect automatically to your home’s WiFi, resulting in a better connection and better sound. On top of that, the Roam also uses a special AI-powered microphone and software to automatically analyze the acoustics of the environment and adjust the sound levels accordingly.

The end result? One of the best waterproof speakers in the world, especially if you’re looking for a speaker to keep around the house.

Courtesy of Sonos

Pros

Excellent sound quality

Connect via WiFi or Bluetooth

Can charge wirelessly

AI-powered algorithm adapts music to the acoustics of any space

Cons

No 3.5mm audio input

So-so bass levels

Quick Specs

Size: 3.94 x 0.79 x 1.06 inches

Weight: 7.1 ounces

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

3. Ultimate Ears (UE) Megaboom 3 Waterproof Speaker

CONTENDER

It was a photo finish between the Beosound A1 2nd Gen, the Sonos Roam and the Ultimate Ears (also known as UE) Megaboom 3 Speaker as the best overall waterproof speaker. There’s so much to love about this speaker, and, as you can guess by the title, the bass is loud and clear (with no distortion).

In addition to 360-degree sound, I love not having to fumble with a lot of buttons. There’s one “magic button” that is used to play, pause and skip tracks. The speaker is rated IP67 and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes — and it even floats. That’s in addition to being dust-, sand- and drop-proof.

Downloading the Boom and Megaboom App provides access to the equalizer and allows you to turn on remote power and set up playlists. With a battery life of up to 20 hours, I don’t have to recharge often. The speaker uses Bluetooth, and I can connect up to two devices at one time. It has a micro USB connection and is available in several beautiful colors, including lagoon blue, sunset red and night black (and, on the Ultimate Ears website, ultraviolet purple).

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Easy controls

Plenty of bass

Pairs with other UE Boom speakers

EQ via App

Cons

No handle or carrying strap

Quick Specs

Size: 8.8 x 3.4 inches

Weight: 2 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

4. JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker

BEST POWER BANK

JBL makes a lot of portable speakers, and it was hard choosing between the JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Speaker and the JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Speaker. However, the Charge 5 is one of my favorite models, and I love that it has a built-in power bank, so I can charge my phone with it. The speaker continues the tradition of being rugged (it has an IP67 rating) and delivers the great sound that I’ve come to expect from JBL.

The PartyBoost function lets me pair two JBL speakers. Another feature I like: the grooves underneath keep the speaker from rolling all over the place. The speaker provides 20 hours of playtime and uses Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C connector. It’s available in black, blue, camouflage, red, gray, and teal.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Built-in power bank

Sounds great

Rugged

Grooves keep speaker in place

Cons

No handle or carrying strap

Quick Specs

Size: 8.7 x 3.76 x 3.67 inches

Weight: 2.11 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

5. Bose Portable Smart Speaker

MOST VERSATILE SPEAKER

The Bose Portable Smart Speaker is water-resistant as opposed to waterproof. It has an IPX4 rating and can withstand sprays and splashes, and even bumps and drops. This was the first portable speaker (circa summer 2020) that I felt comfortable using around any type of water, and I appreciated the ability to use the Bose Music App for step-by-step instructions on how to set it up and pair with other Bose speakers.

It also has a flexible handle for easy transport, and a microphone array to use it as a voice-controlled speaker with Alexa to make phone calls or play various music services like Spotify. And since it’s a Bose and provides 360 degrees of the level of sound expected of Bose, I tend to also use the speaker indoors. It supports both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and has a USB-C connection. The two color choices are triple black and luxe silver.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Superb audio

Microphone

Bluetooth and WiFi

Voice control

Syncs to other Bose devices

Cons

Not waterproof

Most expensive speaker on list

Quick Specs

Size: 7.54 x 4.69 x 4.09 inches

Weight: 2.34 pounds

IP rating: IPX4

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours, 24 in standby mode

6. Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker

MOST ICONIC

Full disclosure: I’m a huge fan of Marshall, and I’ve never met Marshall speakers, headphones or earbuds that I didn’t like. So it’s no surprise that the Marshall Emberton Speaker made our list of the best waterproof speakers of 2022.

The Emberton is rated IPX7, and can be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. The speaker weighs less than a pound (24.6 ounces) and is small enough to comfortably hold in my hand, but it produces 360-degree stereo music that is rich and lush while remaining remarkably clear.

This is not the speaker to get if you want to issue voice commands or make phone calls. It’s designed to be an easy-to-use, durable speaker that sounds great, with a playtime of 20+ hours on a single charge. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a USB-C connector.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Great design

Excellent sound

Simple to use

Lightweight

Cons

No WiFi

Quick Specs

Size: 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 inches

Weight: 24.6 ounces

IP rating: IPX7

Battery Life: 20+ hours

7. Tribit StormBox Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker

BEST SMALL PORTABLE SPEAKER

You have to admit that the StormBox is the coolest-sounding speaker on the list, and it lives up to its name. Tribit is known for punching above its weight, and this compact speaker is no exception.

It has an IP67 rating, so it’s fully waterproof, and the flexible strap makes it easy to transport. The speaker, which has a 24-hour battery life, also provides 360-degree stereo sound. The built-in powerbank can be used to charge my phone, and the speaker (which uses Bluetooth 5.0 and has a USB-C input and USB-A output) can be paired with another Tribit speaker as well. The speaker also has a microphone for phone calls.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Built-in powerbank

Deep bass

Flexible handle

Multi-point connection

Microphone

Cons

No app for EQ

Quick Specs

Size: 7.08 x 3.78 inches

Weight: 2.15 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

8. Anker Soundcore Motion Plus Portable Waterproof Speaker

BEST CUSTOMIZABLE EQ

Anker’s Soundcore Motion+ Speaker is one of the most popular portable Bluetooth speakers on Amazon, and we can see why. It’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, and the speaker provides hi-res audio that doesn’t skimp on the bass. And for the price, the bass is quite impressive.

What I like about the speaker is the ability to use the Soundcore App to adjust the treble, bass and other settings to my liking. The speaker has an IPX7 rating and a battery life of 12 hours. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and connects via USB-C. There’s also an option to pair two Motion+ speakers. The Motion+ is available in black, blue and red.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Customizable EQ

Great sound

Can pair 2 speakers

Cons

No handle or carrying strap

Quick Specs

Size: 10.1 x 3.1 x 3.2 inches

Weight:2.31 pounds

IP rating: IPX7

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

9. Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker

BEST LIGHT SHOW

The Anker Soundcore Flare 2 Bluetooth Speaker is so much fun because of its light effects. With LED lights on the top and bottom of the speaker, you can create a light show using the Soundcore app with the 24 rainbow LEDs flashing to the beat of the music. And I’ve found it mesmerizes both kids and adults.

The speaker, which provides 360-degree sound with booming bass, is also rated IPX7 and has a 12-hour playtime. It uses Bluetooth and connects via USB-C, and there’s an option to pair it with other Flare 2 speakers.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

LED lights on top and bottom

Lights sync to music

Impressive bass

Lightweight

Uses Soundcore App

Cons

No handle or carrying strap

Quick Specs

Size: 3.50 x 3.50 x 6.31 inches

Weight: 1.29 pounds

IP rating: IPX7

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

10. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Waterproof Speaker

BEST DESIGN

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore is slightly bigger than the size of a 12-ounce soda and has a weatherproof strap on the back that makes it easy to carry. There’s also a carabiner clip that makes it easy to attach the speaker to my backpack.

I love the speaker’s modern, beautiful design because it’s both rugged and stylish and has physical controls — which are more suitable for outdoor use. It has an IP67 rating, so if it gets dusty or dirty, a quick brush or rinse will have it like new again. The speaker is also sand-proof and scratch-resistant.

It has a ridiculously-long 27-hour battery life. The true 360-degree sound includes impressive bass, and the Bang & Olufsen App lets me adjust settings and customize the sound. The Beosound Explore uses Bluetooth 5.2 and connects via USB-C to USB-A cable. It’s available in black anthracite, gray mist, chestnut, green and navy.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Beautiful design

Impressive sound

Includes carabiner

Scratch-resistant

Long battery life

Cons

No speakerphone like the Beosound A1 2nd Gen

Quick Specs

Size: 3.1 x 4.9 x 3.1 inches

Weight: 1.4 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 27 hours

11. Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers

BEST SPEAKERS TO MOUNT

If you’re looking for some waterproof speakers to mount on the patio or by the pool, this pair of Polk Audio Atrium 5 Outdoor Speakers can be mounted vertically or horizontally, and use one-click speed lock mounting brackets.

The speakers are designed to be all-weather outdoor speakers. This means that they can withstand extreme temperatures, heavy rain, UV and even salt. The speakers don’t have an IP rating because they have an industrial environmental endurance rating (ASTM D5894-UV Salt Fog, Mil Standard 810 Immersion, Mil-Std 883 Method 1009.8 for salt and corrosion).

The speakers have an aluminum grille and bracket and use stainless steel and brass hardware designed to resist rust. And without being bulky and heavy, they produce loud, clear audio and powerful bass. In addition, the speakers have built-in stability feet, which allow them to be placed on a shelf or other flat surface.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Can be placed vertically or horizontally

Easy to attach or detach

Withstands extreme temperatures

Reasonably priced

Cons

Not a lot of features

Quick Specs

Size: 10.31 x 6.75 x 7.75 inches

Weight: 4.6 pounds

IP rating: N/A

Battery Life: N/A

12. Tronsmart T6 Plus Upgraded Bluetooth Speaker

BEST BUDGET

The Tronsmart T6 Plus Upgraded Bluetooth Speaker is proof that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a good waterproof speaker. At first glance, it looks like a stylish, modern flashlight, and I like that it can stand upright and is easy to transport. The speaker also provides 360-degree HD surround sound and has three bass EQ modes.

With an IPX6 rating, it can resist rain, sweat and heavy splashes. The tactile buttons are easy to operate, and the speaker has a 15-hour battery life. It can pair wirelessly with another Tronsmart T6 Plus upgraded edition speaker and uses a USB-C charging cable. The speaker also has a USB-A port that can function as a power bank, a micro-SD card slot and an auxiliary-in port. It uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Siri and other voice assistants. The speaker is available in black and red.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google

Can charge smartphone

Three bass EQ modes

Numerous connections

Cons

No handle or carrying strap

Quick Specs

Size: 8.81 x 4.68 x 3.66 inches

Weight: 1.65 pounds

IP rating: IPX6

Battery Life: P to 15 hours

13. Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Speaker

BEST LARGE PORTABLE

If you plan to take the party wherever you go, the Soundcore Motion Boom Plus Speaker can certainly make you the designated DJ. It’s large — 15.31 inches long — and heavy for a portable waterproof speaker (5.29 pounds). But fortunately, it has both a handle and a strong shoulder strap, so transporting it is not a problem.

The sound is what I’ve come to expect from Soundcore’s Boom speakers: It really can power a party and has enough bass to keep everyone dancing. And since the speaker has an IP67 rating, that party can be at a pool, on the beach or in the rain. The battery lasts up to 20 hours, and compatible Soundcore speakers can be paired wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3. There’s also a 3.5mm Aux input and a USB-C port.

Terri Williams | SPY

Pros

Plenty of bass

Built-in handle

Shoulder straps

Soundcore App for customization

Uses Bluetooth 5.3

Cons

Just released and may be hard to find

Quick Specs

Size: 15.31 x 5.51 x 7.7 inches

Weight: 5.29 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

14. Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Wireless Portable Speaker

BEST RUSTPROOF AND SHOCKPROOF

Sony’s SRS-XB23 Wireless Portable Speaker is so popular that I don’t even have mine to take a photo of it by the pool or in my shower — one of my nieces swiped it from me. But when I had it, the quality of the sound was undeniable, which is hardly a surprise considering Sony’s reputation for stellar audio products.

The speaker has an IP67 rating, and is both waterproof and salt-water resistant so it is impervious to rust. It’s also dustproof and even shockproof, so it can endure bumps and knocks. One of my favorite features is (or was) the ability to use it vertically or horizontally, and the removable strap makes it easy to carry.

Battery life is 12 hours, and the speaker uses Bluetooth and has a USB-C port. It can also connect with compatible speakers and the Sony Music Center App provides additional functionality. Plus, the speakerphone provides hands-free calls. The speaker is available in light blue, black, coral red, olive green and taupe.

Courtesy of Amazon

Pros

Great sound

Speakerphone

Rustproof

Removable strap

Can use vertically or horizontally

Sony App

Cons

Doesn’t charge smartphone like some other Sony models

Quick Specs

Size: 9.09 x 4.06 inches

Weight: 1.26 pounds

IP rating: IP67

Battery Life: 12 hours

How We Chose the Best Waterproof Speakers

When trying to decide between waterproof speakers, there are several important factors to consider. In addition to my own testing experience, I consulted with Carl Prouty, a technologist at Abt Electronics in Glenview, Illinois, to determine the most important features. Depending on your budget, you may consider cost to be the primary driver in your decision. However, consider these other factors as well.

IP Rating

When shopping for a waterproof or water-resistant speaker, it needs to have a high IP (ingress protection) rating. “The higher the IP rating, the more resistant to water and dust it will be, so you’re looking for something like IP67 rated,” Prouty says. So, what do these numbers mean?

The first number is the dust protection rating. A rating of 5 means the speaker is dust-protected, and a 6 means that it is dust-tight. “The second number relates to water resistance, and on a scale of 1 to 8, an 8 means it is the most water-resistant,” he says.

However, most consumer products top out at 7, which is protection against temporary immersion in water. And depending on your usage, you may not need an 8-level. For example, a 6 provides protection from a powerful water jet, a 5 provides protection from water jets (as long as it’s not “powerful), and a 4 rating protects against splashing water. An X rating means there’s no information available.

Erin Lawrence | SPY.com

And here’s something else to keep in mind as you’re considering water and dust protection. According to Sony, all of the speaker’s ports and covers should be completely closed to protect against water and dust. Also, Sony notes that dropping the speaker or subjecting it to mechanical shock could deteriorate waterproof and dust-proof performance.

Battery Life

The waterproof speaker’s battery life is another consideration. “If you’re not near a power source, you’ll need to make sure the speaker’s battery will last long enough for your needs,” Prouty says. You’ll also notice that we list battery life as “up to,” since actual battery life will depend on how loud the music is — and when you pump up the volume, you’re draining the battery quicker than if you played music at a lower volume.

Size

Size is one of the most important considerations. “But it’s also important to remember, the bigger the battery, the larger the speaker, so you may need to reprioritize the importance of those categories,” Prouty says. Smaller speakers take up less space, making them easy to toss into your laptop bags or backpacks. On the other hand, some of the larger speakers have shoulder straps and while these speakers are bulky, the strap does make them easier to carry.

John Velasco | SPY

Extra Features

Depending on your preferences, extra features may be a determining factor. “Some waterproof speakers offer the ability to charge a device off the speaker’s internal battery,” Prouty says. “Some can be paired with a second speaker to create a stereo pair. Some will only work with Bluetooth, while others will also work with Wi-Fi.”

Sound

Sound quality is perhaps most important feature to consider, and Prouty warns that not all speakers are created equal. “The larger the speaker, the larger the drivers, which often translates into better sound,” he says. “But if you have the option to hear them in person, it’s always a good idea since what sounds good to one person doesn’t always sound the same to the next individual.”

About the Author: Terri Williams

Terri Williams is a SPY contributor and product reviewer. In addition to reviewing the best waterproof speakers for SPY readers, she recently wrote about the best ergonomic office chairs, air purifiers and leather laptop bags. During her career in the e-commerce industry, Williams has tested and reviewed hundreds of home goods, appliances and tech products for a variety of digital publications. You can find her bylines at publications such as Popular Science, Architectural Digest, CNN, NBC News, USA Today, Tom’s Guide, Popular Mechanics, The Daily Beast, The Spruce, and more.

Updates: This article was last updated on Saturday, June 4, at which time we completely revamped the product selection after extensive testing. Every speaker in this piece has been reviewed and rated by a member of the SPY team, primarily the author Terri Williams. We also added additional information on our speaker testing process and quotes from audio experts.

