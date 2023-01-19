Wyze Cam Pan v3 Review: Does the Work of Two Cameras But Costs Less than One

Shortly after the release of the Pan and Tilt Mount from Ring, Wyze followed up with its updated version of their security camera with panning and tilting capabilities, the Wyze Cam Pan v3. But the Wyze Cam Pan v3 separates itself from Ring in two major ways — it’s a more affordable camera, at under $40, and it’s also rugged enough to be mounted outdoors.

Our SPY editors have had the chance to test a variety of Wyze cameras over the years, and more often than not, cameras such as the Wyze Cam v3 and the Wyze Doorbell Pro set the bar high for affordable cameras. SPY dubbed the Wyze Cam V3 as one of the best indoor security cameras available, and the best budget pick for our choices for the best home security cameras.

When I got my hands on the Wyze Cam Pan v3, I was curious to see if the camera lived up to its predecessors in terms of reliability at an affordable price. Would Wyze’s streak of affordability in the home security arena continue? Let’s dig into my Wyze Cam Pan v3 review to find out.

Pros Local storage

Motion tracking

PanScan Cons Power needs make outdoor placement a hassle

Can only view local recordings on timeline

Specs:

Video Resolution 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Image Sensor 1/2.9-inch CMOS Digital Zoom 8x Field-of-View 120 degrees View Range 360 degrees horizontal, 180 degrees vertical Audio 360 degrees horizontal, 180 degrees vertical In the Box Wyze Cam Pan v3, 6-inch microUSB cable, power adapter, mounting kit, quick start guide

Wyze Cam Pan v3 Design: Being a Square is Cool Now

When I pulled the Wyze Cam Pan v3 out of the box and saw the design, my first thought was “how the hell does this rotate 360 degrees?”

The design consists of two squares (the base and the camera) connected together by an arm with no discernable joints that attach to one side of both blocks. But after seeing the camera in action, the design is actually cool and somewhat futuristic, considering all of its boxiness and hard lines.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Under the bottom box is a small circular base that allows the camera to rotate 360 degrees. You can’t spin the camera around in a continuous circle — there is a stopping point in the rotation, but the camera does provide 360 degrees of coverage and 180 degrees of tilt. With proper placement of the camera indoors or outdoors, you can essentially get full coverage of whatever area you are surveilling.

One issue with mounting it outside is the access to power. The Wyze Cam Pan v3 needs to be plugged in and the cable is only six feet long. If you want to mount it, for example, on an overhang on your roof, you’ll probably be running a lengthy extension cord to a power source.

Wyze Cam Pan v3 Features: Your Property Watchdog

Sure, features like two-way audio, motion detection, and detection zones to deactivate motion detection in specific areas work well, but those are becoming commonplace with security cameras. The features that set the Wyze Cam Pan v3 apart from other security cameras are the dual indoor/outdoor ability, considering the IP65 weatherproof rating combined with its PanScan feature (which we’ll get to momentarily) and automatic motion tracking. With all these features, a single camera can be your proverbial watchdog over your house’s entire front or back.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

Using the PanScan feature, the Wyze Cam can essentially patrol your entire property line. By default, there are four “waypoints” set that the camera will automatically position itself for ten seconds, then move to the next waypoint. You can also set your own waypoints, which I did to scan the entire front of my house. This feature keeps an active eye on a large area without requiring multiple cameras.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

With its panning and tilting capabilities, the camera can also track (follow) whatever triggered the event. This makes it difficult for someone to quickly slink out of view and gives you a more complete story of the entire event (see video below).

Wyze Cam Pan v3: Storage Without a Subscription

The Wyze Cam Pan v3 does not require a subscription. The camera captures clean and smooth 1080p video quality, clear black and white footage at night, and even color night vision for videos recorded in low-lighting conditions. When it comes to event recording, the camera will capture events and save them a timeline locally via microSD card (our device came with a microSD card, but they are sold separately). You can only view the event video from the timeline. The recent events tab will only display a snapshot of the event.

Jonathan Knoder | SPY

In the app, you’ll be prompted to sign up for Cam Plus. The biggest benefit to subscribing to Cam Plus plan is unlimited cloud video storage, but if you have 128GB of local storage via MicroSD card, you’re pretty much set in that department as far as we’re concerned. I was more than happy with all the available features and capabilities without subscribing.

Our Verdict: Is the Wyze Cam Pan v3 Worth Buying?

It’s hard to ignore all of the benefits you get with this incredibly affordable camera. The PanScan and motion tracking can make it feel like one camera is doing the work of two or three cameras. Local storage is also a huge plus for those who don’t want to pay a monthly subscription. The Wyze Cam Pan v3 is a no-brainer for an indoor or outdoor camera, especially if you are trying to keep an eye on a large area on a budget.