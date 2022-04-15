With the Best Back Scratchers, You Can Say Goodbye to That Itch You Can’t Reach

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

From time to time, everyone gets annoying back itches that fall right where you can’t reach them. You know the ones we mean. They make you twist yourself into all kinds of shapes, trying to allow your arms to bend in a fashion that’s just not physically possible. Or you try the ‘bear method’ of backing yourself up against something and moving up and down in a blanket-style attempt at dealing with the culprit itch. If this sounds all too familiar, it’s time to invest in one of the best back scratchers.

By extending the reach of your arms, back scratchers provide relief in a matter of seconds. Plus, many of the devices available also deliver additional benefits, including massage-like pressure which can improve local blood flow, exfoliate your skin and generally deliver an experience that is calming and de-stressing. These back scratchers are really a win all around.

To help you rid yourself of those annoying itches with ease, we’ve put together a list of the 19 best back scratchers available right now. Each option will get the job done, so you can’t go wrong. However, some feature amusing designs, handy massage elements or collapsible capabilities for maximum portability. Whatever your needs, check out these 19 handy options and find the right choice for you.

And while you’re here, you may as well check out our article on the best loofahs, in case you’re looking to not only scratch those hard-to-reach spots, but clean them too.

1. Flanker-L Extendable Back Scratcher

BEST OVERALL

Boasting a stainless steel design and adjustable telescopic pole, the Flanker-L Extendable Back Scratcher is an effective answer to ridding yourself of back itches.

When extended, this scratcher measures an impressive 27 inches long, delivering plenty of reach for even the tallest users. The tough, stainless steel build gives the scratcher a durable quality, while the anti-slip rubber handle keeps you comfortable and in control during use.

Pros: The telescopic abilities of the Flanker-L Back Scratcher make it convenient to take with you wherever you go.

Cons: The limited head space on the scratcher mean it may take more time to locate and relieve your itches.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. WOVTE Bear Claw Telescopic Back Scratcher

CONTENDER

The WOVTE Bear Claw Telescopic Back Scratcher sports a unique, claw-like design that can get rid of itches faster than the average scratcher.

An attractive device, available in a choice of red, black or blue, it sports a unique claw-like design that helps to get rid of itches faster than your average back scratcher. Plus, the scratcher sports a rubber grip for comfort and security during use as well as a stainless steel extendable pole which makes this a good option for those looking for something a bit more portable.

Pros: The claw-like design of this back scratcher is faster at relieving itches than the average back scratcher.

Cons: The plastic construction is less durable than others on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Bearback Back Scratcher

QUALITY PICK

Looking for a slightly different take on the traditional back scratcher? With its unique folding design and attractive style, the Bearback Back Scratcher is a solid choice for anyone looking to get rid of annoying itches. Instead of teeth, this scratcher’s head sports a number of oversized bristles to provide a comprehensive yet comfortable way to deal with scratches. Working the brush all over your body, in addition to your back, delivers a pleasant sensation that benefits your skin through exfoliation and improved circulation.

Pros: The oversized bristles of the Bearback Back Scratcher offer a comprehensive yet comfortable experience.

Cons: The bulky construction is more difficult to store than others on our list.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Kikkerland Telescoping Back Scratcher

BEST TRAVEL OPTION

When it comes to odd novelties for your desk, home or keychain, Kikkerland always delivers, selling everything from pizza nightlights to magnetic hourglasses. So it’s no surprise that they make a unique back scratcher. At 6 1/2″, it’s just slightly longer than a pen. There’s even a pocket clip, making it easy to take on the go. But it extends up to 20″, so you can easily get relief for different parts of your back. The metal head has five teeth for satisfying itch relief. Plus, it comes in a range of colors.

Pros: Small size for easy transportation. Telescoping design for better reach.

Cons: Smaller head than some other options, so it can be more work to reach a larger area.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Haven Teak Back Scratcher

BEST WOODEN

This option is from Bed Bath and Beyond’s spa-inspired Haven brand, and the teak finish and rope hanging cord give this back scratcher a more luxurious look than the standard plastic back scratcher. It’s made from 100% teakwood, a water-resistant and sustainable material. It has four teeth for scratching, and a rope hanging loop for easy storage. At 18″ long, it’s long enough to reach different areas of your back.

Pros: Teak construction for a premium feel and water resistance. Convenient hanging loop

Cons: Somewhat small head.

Courtesy of Bed Bath and Beyond

6. Telescoping Back Scratcher

SCRATCHER VARIETY

Not all itches are the same. Some are a mild tickle, while others feel like a bug scurrying up your back (sorry). That’s why this scratcher has several different heads for different kinds of itches. There’s a two-sided scratching spike, a claw and a rake, so you can get the kind of relief you need. Plus, this scratcher extends up to 32″ for greater reach. It retracts to 8″, so it won’t take up too much space.

Pros: Includes three different heads for customized relief. Telescoping design for easy storage.

Cons: Might be easier to lose the detachable heads.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. KVKNaturals Wood Back Scratcher

UNIQUE WOODEN GRIP

It’s hard to imagine that a back scratcher could be stylish, but this one fits the bill. It has a textured handle that adds visual appeal while making it easier to grip. There’s a hole at the bottom that could be used for attaching a hanging loop. The scratcher is handmade from bocote wood, and the head has six small teeth for gentle yet thorough scratching. It’s 17″ in length.

Pros: Attractive genuine wood construction. Textured handle for comfortable holding.

Cons: Not retractable.

Courtesy of Etsy

8. BambooMN Back Scratcher and Massage Roller

BEST SCRATCHER WITH ROLLERS

The BambooMN Back Scratcher and Massage Roller is the multi-tool answer to ridding yourself of those annoying back scratches. On one end, you’ll find a traditional back scratcher with five little wooden fingers ready to scratch your back. On the other, there are two rolling wheels, which can be used to deliver an enjoyable body massage. Best of all, you get three for the price of one, so you can keep a back scratcher next to your bed, couch, in the car or anywhere else you need the extra reach.

Pros: This back scratcher can also be used as a massager thanks to the included rolling wheels.

Cons: Because each end of this scratcher has a tool on it, there is not a comfortable handle to hold onto.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. BambooWorx Body Relaxation Massager Set

BEST MASSAGER SET

For a set that can relieve all your itches, look no further than the BambooWorx Body Relaxation Massager Set.

Inside this back scratcher set, you’ll find four different tools for scratching and massaging your back. Each of the four tools is made from 100% bamboo wood and has a handy hanging loop for easy storage. The kit includes a thin massager, a ball massager, a rolling wheel massager and a standard style scratcher. The set is presented in an attractive box, making it a great gift option for friends and family.

Pros: This set includes four distinct tools that can be used for a variety of back itches.

Cons: You may need more than one tool from this set to complete the back-scratching you require.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Maple Landmark Owl Back Scratcher

GREAT GIFT SCRATCHER

With a witty pun and a decorative owl to do the scratching, the Maple Landmark Owl Back Scratcher is a made-in-the-USA option for getting rid of that itch you can’t reach.

The back scratcher includes a taloned owl on one end to do the scratching, as well as the words, “Owl I want is a backscratch,” written across the 17.5-inch handle. The device is made from beautiful hardwood and shined up thanks to a plant-based finish. As an added bonus, this back scratcher is made in the USA.

Pros: This made-in-the-USA back scratcher includes a taloned owl on one end as well as a witty saying, making it a great anytime gift for someone you care about.

Cons: The scratcher on the end of this wooden device is set vertically instead of horizontally, so some users may find it more difficult to use than a traditional back scratcher.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Tomorotec Wood Back Massager Back Scratcher

ELEGANT WOOD SCRATCHER

If you’re looking for a back scratcher that’s as beautiful as it is functional, consider the Tomorotec Wood Back Massager Back Scratcher. This elegant device is made from Chinese rosewood and finished with natural oil. Thanks to its sturdy construction, it will last for years of back scratches. The wooden back scratcher itself has been handcrafted and sanded to fit the curve of your hand. Because of this hands-on approach to manufacturing, each one of these scratchers is different from the other.

Pros: This premium back scratcher is made from durable rosewood and finished with a dark, natural oil to create a product that’s both functional and elegant.

Cons: The 16-inch length of this back scratcher means that it’s shorter than some of the other devices on this list.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Cactus Back Scratcher Travel Size

MOST UNIQUE

Sometimes a stick-like back scratcher doesn’t quite do the job, especially if you need something you can easily carry with you. That’s where the Cactus Back Scratcher comes in. This travel-size device holds its scratcher, which boasts both aggressive and moderate spikes, on a malleable rope between two power grip ball handles. Thanks to this design, this scratcher can help you reach any itch across your body, and you don’t even have to reach back or over your shoulder to do so. Finally, this scratcher is available in five different colors, from blue to yellow, to fit your personality.

Pros: This back scratcher does away with the traditional stick-like design in favor of a more flexible, rope-like option that is much more comfortable to use.

Cons: While the design is certainly inventive, it does require two hands for use whereas most back scratchers only necessitate the use of one hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Kinsman Enterprises Reach N Scratch Plastic Finger

BEST SCRATCHER FOR LIMITED MOBILITY

For some, reaching a stick over their shoulder to scratch their back is an impossibility due to shoulder injuries, arm weakness or other debilitating diseases. Such people will enjoy using the Kinsman Enterprises Reach N Scratch Plastic Finger. This back scratcher was designed with a bendable handle and molded plastic finger in order to be useful to people who have mobility issues in their arms, hands or shoulders.

It boasts a long, 24-inch handle that bends so the user can reach every inch of their back without painful arm movements. Plus, the end of the scratcher features a molded plastic finger to make this scratcher feel like the real deal.

Pros: The bendable, 24-inch handle means this back scratcher is easy to use with minimal arm movement.

Cons: The fact that the handle is bendable often means you won’t enjoy the same pressure on your back itch when using this scratcher.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Renook Oversize Back Scratcher

GREAT OVERSIZE DESIGN

The Renook Oversize Back Scratcher has a lot to offer. Made from plastic and designed with angles for low-effort scratching, this back scratcher will last a very long time. The wide head has plenty of needles and they run down the neck of the back scratcher too, making scratching your whole back so much faster and easier.

Pros: With its plastic and angled design, this back scratcher won’t ever rot and makes reaching trickier spots a lot easier.

Cons: It’s definitely not portable and the plastic bristles might not offer the same scratch-the-itch satisfaction as metal or wooden back scratchers.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Bulldog Back Scratcher

PERFECT FOR BARE SKIN

Similar to a body brush, the Bulldog Back Scratcher is designed for use on bare skin. The head boasts sturdy nylon bristles across five inches for efficient and enjoyable itch relief. Additionally, this device features a 20-inch handle, which is one of the longest options on this list. Furthermore, this back scratcher is made with hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty-free materials. The company also tries its best to keep plastic packaging to a minimum and ensure users that everything it ships is 100% recyclable.

Pros: This back scratcher has one of the widest heads and longest handles available, meaning it can scratch your itches efficiently and enjoyably.

Cons: The long handle and wide head mean this brush is simply bigger than many others, so it might be harder to store around the house for occasional use.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Vermont Maple Back Scratcher

BEST FOR THAT ONE ALWAYS-ITCHY SPOT

For a hardwood back scratcher perfect for one really itchy spot, go for the Vermont Maple Back Scratcher. Made from maple, this 16-inch long back scratcher won’t snap in two quite so easily thanks to its hardwood make. (And in the unlikely event it does, you’ll have two back scratchers to spare). Though the scratcher could be longer, the vertical teeth make hitting that one extra itchy spot all too easy.

Pros: These back scratchers have vertical scratchers, making targeted up-and-down scratching a lot easier.

Cons: The scratching surface is pretty narrow, so you’ll have to put in the work if you’re trying to itch more than a particular pesky spot.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Fv Oversize Curved Wooden Back Scratcher

BEST FOR MORE INTENSE SCRATCHING

The Fv Oversize Curved Wooden Back Scratcher features a curved design that’s useful for two reasons: It makes hard-to-reach places, like between the shoulders, easier to scratch and the curvature allows for a more forceful scratch because the teeth are angled more toward your body.

Pros: The curvature of the back scratchers can make getting a more forceful itch easier in certain spots.

Cons: The curvature will make it more tricky to reach deeper spots when you scratch over your shoulder (though at 17.7-inches, this back scratcher will likely still do the trick).

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Feels Like Fingernails Buffalo Horn Back Scratcher

BEST FOR FINGERNAIL-LIKE SCRATCHING

Most back scratchers are simply trying to scratch the itch. The Feels Like Fingernails Buffalo Horn Back Scratcher aims to scratch the itch and resemble the feeling of fingernails too. To that end, it uses a buffalo horn instead of bamboo or plastics. Just use the included nail file to make the horn sharper or softer as you like.

Pros: This back scratcher really feels the closest to a classic fingernail back scratch, and the included nail file can make the buffalo horn scratcher softer or sharper too.

Cons: This scratcher is a little short and quite straight, so harder-to-reach places will be more difficult to effectively scratch.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. Qaoquda Telescopic Back Scratchers

BEST VARIETY OF SCRATCH HEADS

While there are a lot of multipacks of back scratchers out there, we appreciate that the Qaoquda Telescopic Back Scratchers set comes with three different heads so you can get exactly the kind of scratch you want. They’ll all scratch your itch for sure, but the bear claw head, eagle claw head and rake head each offer a totally different scratching sensation. Plus, each back scratcher extends from eight inches up to 26 inches, meaning no spot will be left unscratched.

Pros: You get three different kinds of scratcher heads, perfect to scratch that itch just right.

Cons: If you lose your favorite scratcher or don’t like the other ones, there’s not much you can do about it.

Courtesy of Amazon

Easily Shave Your Back With One of These Great Back Shavers